Russian woman severely injured after jumping from her fourth floor balcony at a Phuket hotel after a row

Russian tourist, 53, seriously injured after plunging from a fourth-floor hotel balcony in Patong just hours after check-in. Police say she had been drinking with her husband before an argument. She was found in a pool of blood and rushed to hospital. A police investigation is underway, officers have spoken to the woman’s husband.

A Russian woman suffered serious injuries on Wednesday in Phuket, just two hours after checking into her hotel room. Fifty-three-year-old Iuliia Bondarenko fell from the fourth floor and was found face up in a pool of blood by emergency workers. Police later questioned her husband, Eduard Leshchenko, who said the couple began drinking after checking in. An argument then broke out in the room. Afterwards, his wife went to sit on the balcony, but later jumped. She was later transferred to hospital.

A 53-year-old Russian tourist suffered serious injuries after falling from a fourth-floor hotel balcony in Patong on the evening of Wednesday, March 4. The incident occurred at a hotel on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road in Patong Subdistrict, Kathu District, Phuket.

Police received the report at 6:05 pm. An investigating officer at Patong Police Station was informed that a foreign woman had jumped from a hotel room. Shortly afterwards, officers were dispatched to the scene.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanan Mekchai led the response. He arrived with officers from the Phuket Tourist Police and rescue personnel. When officers reached the hotel, they began inspecting the area immediately.

Russian tourist seriously injured after falling from fourth-floor balcony at Patong hotel on Wednesday

Meanwhile, rescue workers moved toward the injured tourist. Police identified the woman as Iuliia Bondarenko, a 53-year-old Russian national. She was found lying face-up on a second-floor balcony level below the fourth floor. As a result of the fall, she was lying in a pool of blood.

Initially, officers reported a visible head injury. However, no other major injuries were immediately confirmed at the scene. Later, a police summary recorded abrasions along the right side of her body. In addition, scrapes were observed on her arms and legs.

However, police said no broken bones were confirmed during the initial examination. Even so, officers classified the injuries as serious.

Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation began providing first aid. They stabilised the injured tourist at the scene. Afterwards, she was transported by ambulance to Patong Hospital.

Medical staff conducted an initial assessment upon arrival. Soon after, doctors arranged for her transfer to Vachira Phuket Hospital. The transfer allowed further treatment and monitoring.

Husband tells police argument broke out after drinking in room two hours after couple checked in

Meanwhile, police began gathering details about the events leading to the fall. Officers questioned the woman’s husband at the scene.

He was identified as Eduard Leshchenko, also 53 and a Russian national. According to his statement, the couple had arrived in Phuket earlier the same day. They were visiting the island for a holiday.

Specifically, Mr Leshchenko told police that they checked into the hotel at about 4 pm. Therefore, the incident occurred roughly two hours later. According to his statement, the couple spent time inside their hotel room after checking in. During that time, they consumed alcohol. However, an argument later broke out between them.

Mr Leshchenko told investigators the argument became heated. Afterwards, Ms Bondarenko moved to the balcony behind the room. Shortly afterwards, she sat outside on the balcony. According to the husband’s account, she later jumped from the balcony. Consequently, she fell from the fourth floor toward the level below.

Police investigate fall as officers inspect hotel scene and begin reviewing CCTV footage for details

The fall ended at the level of a second-floor balcony structure. There, officers discovered her lying on her back. Police documented the husband’s account as part of their investigation. Meanwhile, officers continued examining the hotel premises.

Investigators inspected the fourth-floor balcony connected to the room. Additionally, they examined the second-floor area where the woman had landed.

At the same time, officers questioned hotel staff who were working at the time. Their statements were recorded for the investigation. Furthermore, police began reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the building. The CCTV recordings may help clarify the sequence of events.

Police prepare preliminary report and notify the Russian embassy while an investigation continues

Investigators are now analysing the footage collected from the hotel. Meanwhile, officers are compiling witness statements and scene observations. Authorities confirmed that a preliminary report is being prepared. The report will summarise the known details of the incident.

In addition, police said the Russian Embassy will be notified about the case. Embassy officials are expected to receive information through official channels. For now, police have not confirmed any charges related to the incident. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, officers continue gathering evidence and reviewing statements. Investigators said they are working to determine the exact circumstances of the fall. Interviews, CCTV footage, and scene evidence will form part of the review. Further updates are expected once the inquiry progresses.

