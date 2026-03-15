King Maha Vajiralongkorn opens Thailand’s new parliament, launching the race to form the next government. MPs meet to elect a Speaker before a likely vote returning PM Anutin. A new cabinet is expected by April as global tensions rise after the Middle East war.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally opened parliament on Saturday, delivering a speech before members of the assembly and dignitaries, including representatives of foreign missions in Bangkok. The first parliamentary session is expected on Sunday to elect a new House of Representatives Speaker and two deputies. After that, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is widely expected to be re-elected by a Bhumjaithai Party-led coalition controlling 291 MPs. A new cabinet is expected to be sworn in before the King in April, with a policy statement due in May. The new parliament and government take office as the kingdom faces a difficult global situation, driven in part by the Middle East war that erupted on February 28.

Thailand moved closer to forming a new government on Saturday after the formal opening of parliament by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The ceremony marked the beginning of the new parliamentary term following the recent election of members of the House of Representatives.

On March 14, 2026, Their Majesties presided over the State Ceremony for the Opening of Parliament. The event took place at the Parliament Building on Samsen Road in Dusit District, Bangkok. The ceremony was held in the State Ceremony Hall on the 11th floor of the complex.

Earlier that afternoon, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida departed Dusit Palace in a royal motorcade. They arrived at the Parliament Building at 5:17 pm. Upon arrival, senior officials gathered to receive the royal couple.

Senior officials welcome King and Queen as royal motorcade arrives for the parliament opening ceremony

Among them was Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Minister of Interior. Senate President Mongkol Surasajja was also present. He attended in his capacity as acting President of Parliament.

In addition, House of Representatives Secretary-General Siroj Paetpan joined the reception. The Senate Secretary-General and deputy secretaries-general of the House of Representatives were also present.

After the arrival ceremony, the King and Queen proceeded into the Parliament complex. They then ascended to the 11th floor by elevator. First, Their Majesties entered a reception room where they rested briefly. Shortly afterwards, they proceeded to the State Ceremony Hall. As they entered, the Royal Anthem was played. The ceremony then formally began.

Senior figures from across Thailand’s political and judicial institutions attended the event. Among them were privy councillors and members of the cabinet. The President of the Supreme Court attended the ceremony.

Judges diplomats and lawmakers gather as Thailand’s parliament opens in a state ceremony in Bangkok.

Likewise, the President of the Constitutional Court was present. The President of the Administrative Court also joined the gathering. Meanwhile, the President of the Election Commission attended the event. Diplomatic representatives from foreign missions were also present.

In addition, members of parliament filled the hall. These included elected members of the House of Representatives and senators.

Together, the gathering marked the official opening of parliamentary work for 2026. Soon afterwards, King Maha Vajiralongkorn delivered the royal address. Standing before the royal throne, he formally opened the parliamentary session.

First, the King confirmed that the election of members of the House of Representatives had been completed. Next, he declared the new parliament open.

“Now that the election of members of the House of Representatives has been completed and the Parliament of 2026 has been convened, I hereby declare the Parliament open from this point onwards,” the King said.

King formally declares parliament open after election of House members completed nationwide

However, the royal address also set expectations for the work ahead. The King urged lawmakers to carry out their duties on behalf of the nation. Furthermore, he stressed that righteousness and public welfare must remain the highest priorities.

He told members that they represent the entire country in their legislative work.

“I urge all of you who will be performing legislative duties on behalf of the entire nation to uphold righteousness and the well-being of the people as your highest priority,” he said.

In addition, the King emphasised the importance of following constitutional procedures. Parliamentary consultations, he said, must be conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

Moreover, those deliberations should produce outcomes that genuinely benefit the country and its people.

“Any consultations that will take place in this assembly will be conducted in a constitutional manner and yield results that truly benefit the nation and its people,” the King said.

Royal address urges lawmakers to uphold righteousness and prioritise the welfare of the people

Finally, the King concluded his address with a formal wish for the success of the parliamentary term. He said he hoped the work of parliament would proceed smoothly. He also wished happiness and prosperity for those present.

The State Ceremony for the Opening of Parliament is a long-standing constitutional tradition in Thailand. Under the country’s system of constitutional monarchy, the King serves as head of state.

Therefore, the monarch formally opens parliament following a general election. The ceremony publicly signals the beginning of legislative duties for elected representatives and senators. It also confirms that the new parliament has officially convened.

Following the royal ceremony, attention now shifts to parliamentary procedures required to form a government. The next step will be the first meeting of the House of Representatives.

That session is scheduled for the morning of March 15, 2026. Proceedings will begin at 9:00 am. The meeting forms part of the 27th House of Representatives, first year, first session. It will also mark the first ordinary annual session of the new parliament.

First House meeting set for March 15 to elect Speaker and deputy speakers in the new parliament

During that meeting, lawmakers will elect the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The position is sometimes referred to as the parliamentary president.

In addition, members will elect two deputy speakers. The Speaker oversees parliamentary debate and manages the legislative agenda. Therefore, the election of House leadership is a key procedural step before further votes take place.

After the Speaker and deputy speakers are elected, parliament will move to the next stage of government formation. A vote will then be held to elect the prime minister.

Current parliamentary alignments suggest that the vote could occur before the end of March. At present, 291 members of parliament are aligned with a coalition led by the Bhumjaithai Party.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul leads that coalition. Therefore, he is widely expected to secure another term as prime minister. If elected, he would continue leading the government under the newly convened parliament.

His confirmation would mark the next step in the formation of the administration.

Coalition backing Anutin expected to secure the Prime Minister vote before the end of March

After the prime minister is chosen, attention will shift to the formation of the cabinet. The cabinet is expected to be announced sometime in April. Ministers would then be formally sworn into office soon afterwards.

This step would formally establish the new government.

However, the process does not end there. Under constitutional requirements, the government must present its policy statement to parliament. The statement outlines the administration’s priorities and legislative agenda.

According to current expectations, the policy statement will be delivered in May.

Therefore, the coming weeks will follow a clear constitutional sequence. First, the House will elect its Speaker and deputy speakers. Next, parliament will vote to select the prime minister.

Then, the new cabinet will be announced and sworn in. Finally, the government will present its policy statement to parliament.

Saturday’s ceremony, therefore, marked the formal beginning of that process. With parliament now open, lawmakers will begin the work of forming Thailand’s next government.

The new government is facing a challenging situation as the kingdom struggles to navigate dangerous waters created by the Middle East war, which erupted on February 28.

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