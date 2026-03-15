Thai immigration chiefs reject viral claims that 425,000 Israelis have moved to Thailand, saying only about 31,892 are currently living in the kingdom. Tourist arrivals have surged since 2023, but officials say the figures reflect normal travel flows, not mass relocation.

As Thailand faces another economic challenge linked to the Middle East war, public opinion towards Israeli tourists and nationals appears to be turning negative. Consequently, the Royal Thai Police, through the Immigration Bureau, held a press conference on Thursday. Officials rejected reports that as many as 425,000 Israelis, or 5% of Israel’s population, had moved to Thailand to escape the war at home. However, since the Hamas attacks on Israel in 2023, Israeli visitor numbers have surged sharply. Crucially, the rise has provided a needed boost to Thailand’s foreign tourism industry, as Israeli tourists are generally high-spending and well-behaved.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau this week moved to counter rising public concern about Israelis living in the country. Officials stressed that the number remains well below 100,000. The clarification comes amid heightened international tensions linked to the Middle East.

In particular, the conflict involving Israel and Iran has raised security concerns globally. Meanwhile, anger over Israeli military operations in Gaza continues among parts of Thailand’s Muslim population. Consequently, public debate inside Thailand has intensified in recent months.

At the same time, social media platforms in Thailand have been flooded with claims about Israeli migration. Many posts suggest that large numbers of Israelis have relocated to the kingdom.

Officials reject claims of mass Israeli migration to Thailand as social media speculation spreads widely

Some reports even claimed that as many as 425,000 Israelis were living in Thailand. However, immigration authorities say these claims are incorrect. Instead, officials say the figures circulating online misinterpret tourism statistics.

On March 12, Pol. Maj. Gen. Cherngron Rimphadee addressed the issue publicly. He serves as Deputy Commissioner and spokesperson for the Immigration Bureau.

According to official immigration databases, 420,202 Israeli nationals entered Thailand through the country’s five main airports during 2025. Meanwhile, 405,712 Israeli nationals departed during the same year. Therefore, arrivals and departures remained broadly balanced. Consequently, immigration officials say there is no evidence of mass relocation or permanent settlement.

Furthermore, the data for early 2026 shows similar travel patterns. From January 1 to March 11, 2026, authorities recorded 84,238 Israeli arrivals. During the same period, 80,171 Israelis departed Thailand. Again, officials say the figures show normal tourism flows rather than relocation. In other words, most visitors continue to enter and leave the country in routine patterns.

Tourism figures show strong Israeli travel flows while officials stress balanced arrivals and departures

Undoubtedly, these tourists are both high-spending visitors and, at the same time, generally well behaved. Criminal acts committed by Israeli tourists in Thailand are, of course, well documented, but they are no more than those of European tourists in general, including Britons and Germans.

Meanwhile, rumours online have focused on claims of Israeli communities forming in remote provinces. Some posts mentioned Phayao, Phrae, Lamphun, Amnat Charoen and Satun. These provinces are not major tourist destinations.

Consequently, speculation about large settlements raised public concern. Some commentary suggested foreigners could affect local economies or resources. Others suggested such settlements could draw Thailand into geopolitical tensions. However, immigration officials say the data does not support these claims.

According to the Immigration Technology Centre, the real numbers are much smaller. As of March 10, 2026, authorities recorded approximately 31,892 Israeli nationals inside Thailand. Importantly, that figure includes tourists travelling under visa exemption schemes.

Immigration data shows just over 31,000 Israelis in Thailand as officials dismiss settlement rumours

In addition, it includes individuals holding business, student and family visas. Therefore, the total number remains far below the hundreds of thousands reported online. Officials say this demonstrates that the rumours lack a factual basis.

Furthermore, visa records provide additional detail about settlement patterns. For example, in Amnat Charoen province, there was one Israeli application for a retirement visa extension. Meanwhile, in both Phrae and Phayao provinces, the number of applications was zero. Consequently, immigration authorities say there is no evidence of Israeli settlement clusters in those areas.

Tourist provinces show slightly higher numbers. However, even in those areas, the figures remain modest. In Mae Hong Son province, which includes the tourist district of Pai, Israelis submitted 139 visa extension applications. Nevertheless, Pai is a well-known international backpacker destination. Therefore, officials say the figures reflect tourism rather than migration.

Meanwhile, southern island provinces attract much larger tourist flows. Surat Thani province includes major destinations such as Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. Between January 1 and March 11, 2026, authorities recorded 5,938 Israeli tourists and visa extension applicants in the area. However, most remain short-term visitors. Consequently, immigration officials say the overall Israeli presence in Thailand remains limited.

Israeli tourist arrivals have surged sharply since 2023, while Thailand gains an expanding travel market

Despite this, Israel has become an increasingly important tourism market for Thailand. Israeli visitor numbers have grown sharply in recent years.

In 2023, the year of the atrocity committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians, arrivals rose by 34 per cent. Consequently, the total reached 280,000 visitors that year.

Furthermore, tourism from Israel continued to expand. By 2025, Israeli arrivals climbed to 425,000. However, critics note that the figure equals roughly four to five per cent of Israel’s total population.

Even so, tourism officials say the figures demonstrate Thailand’s popularity among Israeli travellers. Many Israeli tourists visit repeatedly. Moreover, the kingdom is widely viewed as a comfortable and safe destination. For Thailand’s tourism sector, these numbers carry economic importance.

The industry has faced repeated disruptions in recent years. Global crises and regional instability have frequently affected travel patterns. Therefore, the growth in Israeli tourism has been viewed positively by businesses.

Nevertheless, the increase has also drawn scrutiny. In particular, some local communities have complained about the behaviour of certain foreign visitors. At the same time, international conflict has intensified public debate.

Anti-Israel sentiment grows in Thailand as Gaza war fuels debate in southern Muslim communities

Throughout 2025 and early 2026, anti-Israel sentiment increased in parts of Thai society. Public anger has largely centred on the war in Gaza. Consequently, discussions about Israeli visitors have intensified both online and offline.

The debate has been particularly noticeable in southern Thailand. The region contains the majority of Thailand’s Muslim population. Thailand has approximately 7.5 million Muslims. This group represents about 12 per cent of the national population. Therefore, developments in the Middle East often resonate strongly in southern communities.

One recent incident in Phuket gained widespread attention online. A video showing an argument between a shop owner and an Israeli tourist circulated widely on social media. The clip quickly triggered thousands of comments and heated discussions among Thai netizens.

According to the shop owner, the tourist approached his premises and objected to a Palestinian flag displayed inside. The owner said the tourist demanded that the flag be removed. The situation then escalated into a confrontation. In the video, the shop owner orders the tourist to leave the premises. He also declares that he will not sell goods to him.

Phuket shop dispute over Palestinian flag sparks viral video and debate across Thai social media

The owner later issued a public statement explaining the incident. He said the tourist’s behaviour appeared threatening and disruptive. Furthermore, he claimed the same individual had caused disturbances before. According to the owner, the tourist had created problems on about five previous occasions.

The confrontation occurred during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The shop owner said he reacted strongly because he believed the tourist disrespected his rights and faith. However, he later chose to end the dispute. He explained that Ramadan is an important religious period for Muslims. Therefore, he did not want the conflict to escalate further.

Meanwhile, the video continued circulating across Thai social media platforms. Consequently, the incident intensified discussion about Israeli tourism in Thailand. In some locations, businesses have reportedly refused service to certain visitors following disputes. Tourist towns such as Koh Phangan and Pai have attracted particular attention in online debate.

Immigration orders stricter screening of travellers linked to the Middle East conflict entering Thailand

At the same time, Thai authorities have increased monitoring and security screening. Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, has instructed all immigration offices to intensify screening procedures.

The measures focus particularly on travellers arriving from countries involved in the Middle East conflict. Importantly, the screening applies regardless of nationality.

Immigration officers now review several factors when assessing travellers. First, they examine international travel history. Next, they review travel plans within Thailand. They also analyse accommodation bookings and travel routes. In addition, officers examine return flight arrangements. If suspicious circumstances arise, entry into Thailand can be denied.

Meanwhile, immigration offices across the country have expanded inspections of accommodation records. Hotel operators must report foreign guests staying at their premises. Officers now check these registrations more frequently. Furthermore, immigration personnel have increased intelligence gathering in foreign communities. The operations focus particularly on major tourist centres.

Security agencies intensify monitoring as Thailand guards against spillover from Middle East conflict

Authorities say these efforts are coordinated with national security agencies. Immigration officials work closely with intelligence and law enforcement units across the country. So far, security agencies say no specific threats or targets have been identified.

However, police leadership has ordered continued monitoring. Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, instructed units to track any potential impact from the Middle East conflict. Police General Samran, Deputy Commissioner-General, also issued directives to strengthen surveillance. Officials say the goal is to prevent Thailand from becoming a target connected to foreign conflicts.

Security measures have also been increased in Bangkok. Last week, the Royal Thai Police and the Metropolitan Police Bureau announced enhanced protection around several diplomatic missions. Specifically, security was strengthened around the Israeli, American and Iranian embassies in the capital.

Thai authorities have also maintained cooperation with Israeli security agencies. The coordination focuses on protecting Israeli tourists and residents in Thailand. Officials say the collaboration reflects wider international security concerns.

Police arrests and security monitoring continue as officials stress the Israeli population remains limited

At the same time, police have continued enforcement actions against criminal activity involving foreign nationals. In the past six months, several Israeli nationals have been arrested. Many cases occurred in southern tourist areas. Koh Phangan has been highlighted as one location where arrests have taken place.

Nevertheless, immigration authorities emphasise that the overall Israeli presence in Thailand remains limited. The latest official estimate stands at approximately 31,892 individuals. Most are short-term tourists who regularly enter and leave the country.

Consequently, officials say the rumours of mass Israeli migration are unfounded. Instead, the data shows routine tourism flows as authorities continue monitoring the situation.

Further reading:

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