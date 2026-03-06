Australian fugitive Paul Noel Casey, wanted over drug charges in Sydney, hid for years on Koh Phangan using a dead Irishman’s passport while running a burger bar with his Thai wife. Recognised by tourists in 2023, he was tracked to Hua Hin and jailed for 18 years by a Thai court this year for offences committed in Thailand.

An Australian fugitive on the run from a drug charge down under has been sentenced to 18 years in a Thai prison. The sentence was handed down this week after 46-year-old Paul Noel Casey confessed to the charges before a Thai court. Surat Thani Provincial Court heard that Casey used the passport of a deceased Irish man to live comfortably on the southern island of Koh Phangan, where he ran a burger bar with his Thai wife for eight years before Australian tourists recognised him in 2023. Despite fleeing to Hua Hin, he was arrested there by a Thai police unit.

A Thai court has sentenced an Australian fugitive to 18 years in prison after he spent years living illegally in Thailand under a false identity.

The ruling was delivered by the Surat Thani Provincial Court. Subsequently, Surat Thani police confirmed the sentence on Tuesday, March 3. The case ended nearly a decade of concealment on a tropical island. Meanwhile, authorities said the man had evaded detection for years using a forged Irish passport.

The fugitive was identified as 46-year-old Paul Noel Casey. Previously, Casey had been arrested in Australia in March 2013. Police detained him in Coogee in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. At the time, officers found 750 grams of MDMA and US$40,000 in cash.

Australian drug suspect fled Sydney charges in 2015 before resurfacing years later hiding in Thailand

Consequently, Casey was charged with possession and supply of the drug. In addition, prosecutors filed two further charges. However, the case stalled before trial. Instead, Casey failed to appear at Downing Centre District Court in March 2015. Shortly afterwards, he fled Australia.

Authorities believe Casey travelled to Thailand later that year. Eventually, he settled on Koh Phangan in the Gulf of Thailand. The island is known internationally for tourism and its Full Moon Party events.

However, Casey intended to remain hidden from Australian authorities. To do so, he travelled using a forged Irish passport. The document carried the name Allan Murray. Meanwhile, the real Allan Murray died in April 2016. Subsequently, Irish authorities cancelled the passport. Nevertheless, Casey continued to carry and use the identity for years.

Investigators believe Casey obtained the passport through illegal means. Police suspect it was purchased on the black market. Afterwards, the document was forged to support Casey’s new identity. Using the passport, Casey managed to remain in Thailand. As a result, he avoided immigration detection for years. Meanwhile, he built a quiet life on Koh Phangan.

Fugitive used a dead Irishman’s passport to live quietly on Koh Phangan while evading authorities

During that time, Casey established a small business on the island. Specifically, he ran a burger bar popular with visiting tourists. However, the business was officially registered in the name of his Thai wife.

Authorities later identified her as Jirawan Hemwongmanikul. Together, the couple operated the outlet for several years. Meanwhile, Casey worked openly behind the counter.

Customers knew him by the name Allan Murray. Consequently, his real identity remained concealed from most visitors. The restaurant even featured a signature burger. Notably, the menu item was called “The Australian.” Tourists frequently visited the outlet during their stays on the island. As a result, Casey appeared integrated into the local tourist economy.

For years, authorities remained unaware of his presence. Meanwhile, Casey lived quietly on the island while running the restaurant. However, the situation changed suddenly in 2023. That year, visiting Australian tourists recognised him. They had previously seen Casey’s image in wanted appeals circulated in Australia. Consequently, they reported the sighting to authorities.

Tourists recognise wanted man on Koh Phangan, triggering an international alert and police hunt

The information reached the Australian Federal Police. Shortly afterwards, the details were passed to Thai investigators. As a result, authorities began monitoring Casey’s movements. Meanwhile, the burger business on Koh Phangan closed abruptly. Soon after, Casey and his wife left the island. The couple travelled roughly 482 kilometres north to Hua Hin.

Hua Hin lies in Prachuap Khiri Khan province along Thailand’s Gulf coast. The town is known as a popular destination for foreign residents. In particular, many Australian and British expatriates live in the area.

However, Casey again attempted to remain unnoticed. According to police, he moved between hotels. As a result, investigators believed he suspected surveillance.

Police Captain Aroon Moosikim led the investigation. He later described Casey as elusive during the search. “The suspect was using a fake passport to live in Thailand for a long time,” Captain Aroon said. “He had a good life on the Full Moon Party island.” Nevertheless, investigators continued gathering evidence. Meanwhile, police tracked his movements across Hua Hin.

Police track fugitive to Hua Hin after Koh Phangan escape and months of surveillance and evidence gathering

Finally, officers located Casey at a hotel in the coastal town. The arrest occurred on July 30, 2024. At the time, Casey was outside the hotel entrance. Meanwhile, he was helping his wife unload groceries. Police said the items were being removed from a white sedan. Officers then moved in and detained him.

The arrest was carried out without resistance. Immediately afterwards, Casey was taken into custody for questioning. Subsequently, investigators began formal legal proceedings. In particular, prosecutors focused on the forged passport and immigration violations.

Authorities charged Casey with passport forgery. In addition, he faced charges for using a false passport. Furthermore, he was charged with living illegally in Thailand for nearly a decade.

During the investigation, police examined the Irish passport used by Casey. The document belonged to the deceased Allan Murray. Irish authorities confirmed it had been cancelled after Murray’s death in 2016. However, Casey continued using the identity well beyond that date. Police said the document had clearly been altered. Consequently, investigators concluded it had been forged.

Court hears passport forgery case before sentencing Australian fugitive to 18 years in Thai prison

During court proceedings, Casey admitted the offences. Therefore, the case proceeded directly to sentencing. This week, Surat Thani Provincial Court delivered its decision. The court imposed an 18-year prison term.

Police confirmed the ruling shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, Koh Phangan falls under the jurisdiction of Surat Thani province. Captain Aroon said the case ultimately ended with a simple moment of recognition.

Visiting tourists had identified the fugitive from wanted notices. “But it was only when someone recognised him that he was detected,” he said. “Then the game was over.”

