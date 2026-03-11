Bangkok Bank has indefinitely postponed its planned ฿2,000 minimum balance rule for digital accounts after customer backlash. The measure, aimed at curbing scam mule accounts, risked hitting millions of Thai users as 90% of accounts hold under ฿50,000, according to Bank of Thailand data.

Bangkok Bank on Tuesday announced an ‘indefinite’ postponement of plans to introduce a ฿2,000 minimum balance on selected e-banking platforms. The rule was due to take effect on April 9, 2026. The move comes as Bank of Thailand research shows 90% of Thai bank accounts hold balances below ฿50,000. Given the country’s heavy household debt and weak income growth, the proposal would likely have caused confusion and hardship. It follows last year’s move by the bank, the sixth largest in Southeast Asia, to bar foreigners without long-term ties to Thailand from opening accounts across its branch network.

Bangkok Bank has indefinitely postponed a planned minimum balance requirement for its digital savings accounts. The bank confirmed the decision on Tuesday, reversing an earlier announcement.

Previously, the bank had said that certain digital accounts would soon require a minimum balance of 2,000 baht. However, after reviewing the measure, the bank suspended the rule before its scheduled launch.

The proposed requirement applied to two online deposit products. These were the e-Savings account and the Bualuang Extra Digital Savings account. Initially, the bank planned to enforce the rule from April 9, 2026.

Bangkok Bank halts planned ฿2,000 minimum balance rule for e-savings and digital accounts before launch

Under that plan, customers would need to maintain at least 2,000 baht in those accounts. Otherwise, electronic withdrawals and transfers would have been blocked. Consequently, accounts falling below the threshold would have faced immediate digital restrictions.

On March 10, reporters were briefed about the change. At that time, Chairit Anuchitworawong explained the bank’s position. Chairit serves as the senior vice president of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited.

He clarified the earlier announcement regarding the two digital deposit accounts. According to him, the bank originally introduced the rule to address rising fraud risks.

In recent years, financial institutions in Thailand have faced growing pressure to combat online scams. Therefore, banks have been tightening account monitoring and transaction controls.

Criminal groups frequently rely on so-called mule accounts. These accounts are used to receive or transfer funds obtained through fraud. Often, the accounts are opened only briefly. Afterwards, they are used to move money through multiple transactions before being abandoned.

Bangkok Bank says proposed balance rule aimed to curb mule accounts and limit digital fraud

Because of this pattern, Bangkok Bank said the minimum balance rule would help deter fraudsters. In particular, it aimed to reduce the number of easily opened digital accounts used in illegal transactions.

According to the bank, the restriction would make digital accounts less attractive to organised scam networks. Consequently, the measure was framed as a fraud-prevention step within the bank’s digital system.

However, the proposal quickly triggered criticism among customers. Many users raised concerns soon after the announcement. In particular, some argued that the rule would affect people with limited financial resources. For example, low-income customers may struggle to maintain a permanent 2,000 baht balance. As a result, they feared losing access to basic banking functions.

Furthermore, the proposed restrictions would have directly affected daily digital banking activity. Customers with insufficient balances would not have been able to withdraw funds electronically.

Likewise, they would not have been able to transfer money through mobile or online banking services. Consequently, critics argued that the measure could disrupt routine financial transactions.

Customer backlash over minimum balance rule forces bank to reconsider impact on low-income users

Because of these concerns, the bank reviewed the proposal again. After reconsideration, Bangkok Bank decided to postpone the rule indefinitely. Therefore, the April 9 implementation date has been cancelled.

At the same time, the bank apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the earlier announcement. For now, digital account holders may continue using their accounts under existing conditions. Accordingly, no minimum balance currently applies to the affected products.

The two accounts remain widely used within Bangkok Bank’s digital banking system. Both the e-Savings account and the Bualuang Extra Digital Savings account are designed primarily for online use. Customers commonly rely on them for transfers, payments and daily transactions. Therefore, any restriction on those accounts would affect a large segment of digital banking users.

Meanwhile, the debate over the minimum balance rule comes after a period of tighter banking policies in Thailand. In 2025, Bangkok Bank launched a separate crackdown targeting certain foreign account holders.

Earlier crackdown saw bank close accounts held by tourists and short-term visa holders in Thailand

At that time, the bank announced the closure of accounts linked to tourists and short-term visa holders. In particular, the action affected individuals using the Destination Thailand Visa.

Those closures followed broader policy tightening by the government. At the time, the Pheu Thai-led administration pushed financial institutions to strengthen account oversight. Consequently, banks introduced stricter conditions when opening new accounts. Authorities linked the move to efforts to disrupt regional scam operations.

Across Southeast Asia, organised scam networks have increasingly relied on bank accounts to move illicit funds. Therefore, Thai financial institutions have been under pressure to block suspicious transactions. As a result, banks have gradually tightened rules on account ownership and account activity.

Following the 2025 crackdown, Bangkok Bank imposed stricter requirements on foreign customers. Under those policies, new accounts were largely limited to foreigners with long-term ties to Thailand.

Stricter account rules for foreigners reshape access to Thai banking services for new arrivals

For example, individuals holding long-term visas could qualify. Likewise, foreigners with spousal visas remained eligible. In addition, applicants with significant commercial dealings in Thailand could open accounts.

However, many newly arrived foreigners could no longer meet those conditions. As a result, some new arrivals turned to other banks. Meanwhile, others relied on international money transfer services rather than opening Thai bank accounts. Previously, Bangkok Bank had been a popular choice for foreigners arriving in the country.

For many expatriates and foreign workers, opening a bank account was an early step after arrival. Such accounts allow salary payments, rent transfers and daily financial transactions. However, tighter banking conditions have gradually altered that pattern. Consequently, access to Thai banking services has become more restricted for some groups.

Bangkok Bank nevertheless remains one of the country’s largest financial institutions. It is also among the biggest banks in Southeast Asia. Currently, it ranks as the sixth-largest bank in the region. The institution holds more than 104 billion US dollars in assets.

Major Thai lender with $104 billion in assets weighs fraud risks against access to digital banking

The bank operates an extensive nationwide branch network. In addition, it provides a growing range of digital banking services. Millions of customers use its mobile and online platforms for everyday financial activity. Therefore, policy changes affecting digital accounts can quickly affect a large customer base.

For now, the proposed minimum balance requirement remains suspended. Bank officials have not indicated when the rule might be reconsidered. Consequently, customers using e-Savings and Bualuang Extra Digital Savings accounts remain unaffected. However, the bank said it will continue reviewing policies aimed at reducing fraud risks in digital banking systems.

Recent surveys by Thailand’s Bank of Thailand show that 90% of Thai bank accounts have funds below ฿50,000. The moves would certainly have caused confusion and hardship. Undoubtedly, some of those impacted would have been foreigners who often live in Thailand on borderline incomes.

Certainly, for Thai households with heavy household debt, many accounts are often funded with lower balances. This is particularly aggravated by the economy’s slow growth rate, which has seen already low incomes stagnate.

Further reading:

Wake up and smell the coffee, says Finance Minister and top Bangkok Bank executive. War is a Mug’s game

Thai Deputy Minister of Defence explains Cambodia broke the Trump brokered ceasefire Sunday morning

Trump’s lightning strike to knock Thai and Cambodian heads together for peace. Overnight ceasefire agreed

Thai military warns Cambodia about the deployment of Chinese made long range missiles against civilians

Hot War rages on the Thai Cambodian border with Cambodian troops on the offensive in Chong Bok area

14 killed and over 100,000 evacuated as army brings in more guns trained on Cambodian border forces

Thai border sealed and citizens in Cambodia urged to get home as war rages in deadly cross border fire

Evacuations continue as Cambodian shells and missiles rain down on Thai civilians as hostilities rage

Hostilities flare up at multiple points after Cambodia attacked Thailand after 7 am with rockets and artillery

Acting PM and military top brass respond decisively to send landmine incident as Thai soldier loses leg

Military blasts Cambodia for breaching international law by planting mines which injured 3 soldiers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>