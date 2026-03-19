British music industry figure and yoga instructor Tom Pardhy, 38, dies in a Bangkok hotel hours after rushing his partner Naomi Raksha to hospital during a night out emergency. Family claims drinks were spiked as attention grows over foreign deaths in Thailand.

The death of a UK music industry figure and well-known yoga instructor in London has raised disturbing questions this week on two fronts. One is a claim by his family that both 38-year-old Tom Pardhy and his 31-year-old girlfriend fell ill after ingesting spiked drinks containing cocaine and heroin. The second is that the incident only came to light through family reports published by UK media outlets, particularly robust tabloid newspapers such as The Sun.

Thailand’s reputation as a dangerous holiday destination has again drawn attention after the death of a British visitor in Bangkok. The case centres on Tom Pardhy, a London music industry figure and yoga instructor.

His family confirmed his death last week. They said he died on March 6 in the Thai capital. He was 38 years old. Meanwhile, his partner Naomi Raksha survived a linked medical emergency. She is 31 and was hospitalised during the incident.

The couple had been travelling around Thailand for about six weeks. Eventually, they arrived in Bangkok shortly before the events unfolded.

Bangkok night out emergency leads to hospitalisation of Naomi Raksha and later death of Tom Pardhy

According to relatives, the emergency began during a night out in the city. Ms Raksha reportedly fell ill first. Soon after, Mr Pardhy acted quickly and took her to hospital. He placed her in a tuk-tuk and rushed through Bangkok traffic.

At the hospital, doctors admitted her for urgent care. However, the situation escalated rapidly once treatment began. She was intubated and placed in intensive care. In addition, information shared by the family said she had suffered poisoning. Furthermore, the same account reported that she experienced a cardiac arrest. Relatives also said she suffered several heart attacks during the crisis.

Meanwhile, Mr Pardhy remained at the hospital while doctors treated his partner. According to family statements, he stood beside her in the emergency department. At that stage, she was described as being in a coma.

However, he later left the hospital to rest at his nearby hotel. Roughly 24 hours later, events took a fatal turn. Mr Pardhy was found unresponsive in his Bangkok hotel room. His death occurred only hours after he had taken Ms Raksha to hospital. As a result, the sequence of events quickly drew attention among friends and relatives.

Family claims spiked drinks caused poisoning as Police have yet to issue a detailed statement on case

Significantly, Thai police have not issued a detailed public statement on the case. Therefore, the available account largely comes from family members and public posts. Nevertheless, relatives have described what they believe caused the emergency.

They claim the couple were given spiked drinks while in Bangkok. According to Ms Raksha’s mother, the drinks contained cocaine and heroin. These claims have been repeated in several statements shared online. However, confirmation of such claims usually depends on police briefings or investigation updates.

At the same time, the lack of official announcements has drawn attention in reporting about the case. Incidents involving foreign deaths have sometimes surfaced first in overseas media. In particular, outlets in the United Kingdom and the United States have carried early reports.

Meanwhile, the family of Mr Pardhy confirmed the death publicly on March 11. The announcement appeared on social media and was widely shared. It was signed by his mother, Joanna, his sister, Alexandra and Ms Raksha.

Family statement describes sudden death and highlights Tom Pardhy’s work across festivals and yoga

In that message, relatives described the death as sudden and unexpected. They informed friends and colleagues about the loss. In addition, they asked for privacy while details remain limited.

However, the family also referred to Mr Pardhy’s wide network of friends and collaborators. They said the news would shock many people who knew him. Furthermore, they pointed to his role in the festival circuit and yoga community. They also referred to his connections in East London.

Before his death, Mr Pardhy had worked in the music events industry for more than a decade. He organised and managed stages at festivals and large gatherings. For example, he worked on events linked to Oasis in Morocco.

In addition, he co-founded an events company called We Concur. Meanwhile, outside the music industry, he was active in other fields. He worked as a yoga instructor, life coach and youth mentor. As a result, his work reached both festival audiences and community groups.

Tributes flood social media after death confirmation and statements from organisations and studios

Following confirmation of his death, tributes quickly appeared online. Friends, colleagues and students posted messages on social media. In addition, organisations that worked with him issued statements.

One London fitness studio confirmed his role as a teacher there. The studio said he brought warmth and energy to every class. Furthermore, it described him as known for music and enthusiasm during sessions. These tributes circulated widely after the announcement from his family.

However, the family statement itself remained focused on the announcement of his death. They said they would later provide details of a gathering to mark his life. In the meantime, they asked supporters to respect privacy.

At the same time, they invited friends to share memories online. They asked that posts include a specific hashtag linked to his name. As a result, messages of tribute gathered quickly under that tag.

Naomi Raksha recounts medical emergency and coma after a heart attack during the Bangkok incident

Meanwhile, Ms Raksha later published her own account of the incident. She described what happened on the morning of March 6 in Bangkok. According to her post, she suffered a heart attack that day.

She wrote that she was pronounced dead multiple times during treatment. However, doctors revived her before she slipped into a coma. She said the odds of survival were not in her favour at that stage.

Later, she confirmed that she regained consciousness. However, she also wrote that she returned without Mr Pardhy beside her. In addition, she described him as her best friend and strongest support.

Her post outlined the emotional and medical impact of the incident. At the same time, she addressed the next stage of recovery. She said she had admitted herself to a rehabilitation centre. The purpose was to focus on physical recovery and treatment after the trauma.

Mother travels to Thailand and fundraiser is launched as family details the timeline of emergency

Meanwhile, Ms Raksha’s mother travelled to Thailand to support her daughter. Heather Brown said she went to Bangkok following the emergency. She repeated claims that the couple had been given spiked drinks.

According to her account, the drinks contained a mixture of cocaine and heroin. These claims circulated in posts and fundraising updates shared by the family.

In addition, relatives launched an online fundraiser connected to Ms Raksha’s treatment. The page provided further details about the night of the incident. It said the couple had been out together shortly before she fell ill. Soon after, Mr Pardhy took her to hospital by tuk-tuk. Doctors then admitted her to intensive care. According to the page, she was intubated because of suspected poisoning.

Later, the same page explained how the family learned of Mr Pardhy’s death. Roughly a day after Ms Raksha was hospitalised, the news reached them. They were told he had been found unresponsive in his hotel room. Consequently, the situation involved both a hospital emergency and a sudden death.

Buddhist ceremony planned in Bangkok as British officials confirm support and contact with authorities

Meanwhile, arrangements were made in Bangkok following the confirmation of his death. A ceremony for Mr Pardhy was scheduled at a Buddhist temple in the city. Friends and relatives shared details about the event online. The ceremony is intended to mark his death while he was in Thailand.

At the same time, British authorities confirmed their involvement in the case. A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued a statement.

The office said it is supporting the family of a British man who died in Thailand. Furthermore, officials confirmed they are in contact with local authorities.

However, the death has also been reported alongside other incidents involving foreign visitors in Thailand. In recent years, several cases have drawn media attention abroad. Some were first reported by foreign outlets before local announcements appeared. Consequently, the pattern has been noted in coverage about foreign deaths in the country.

Belgian tourist Jan Valkenborg case in Hua Hin cited as earlier foreign visitor death reported abroad

One example often cited is the death of Belgian tourist Jan Valkenborg. He was 64 and had travelled to Thailand in 2024. He was visiting the country to assess it as a possible retirement destination.

However, an incident occurred in Hua Hin during the second week of April 2024. Reports said he was attacked by a German martial arts enthusiast who was described as drugged.

According to those reports, Mr Valkenborg had been smoking a cigarette at the time. The attack was described as merciless in coverage. He later died following the incident. Meanwhile, reporting about that case unfolded slowly. A friend travelled to Thailand to check on him after losing contact. That visit helped uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

Later, the story became public in June 2024. Reports stated that he had died in Leuven, Belgium. As a result, the timeline drew attention to how the case emerged in the media. The sequence was later cited in discussions of foreign visitor incidents.

Other UK deaths reported abroad add context as fundraising continues and timeline of events set out

Similarly, another British death surfaced earlier this year. The case involved UK tourist Joshua Kersah. Reports about that incident appeared in January. Soon after, another death involving a British figure followed. The victim was fashion figure Quentin Griffith, reported in February. In both cases, coverage appeared first in the United Kingdom.

Consequently, the death of Tom Pardhy has been discussed in the same context. Reports about foreign deaths have often appeared first outside Thailand. Meanwhile, the current case continues to rely mainly on family statements. Thai police have not released a detailed briefing about the circumstances.

At the same time, support efforts for Ms Raksha have continued online. The fundraising campaign gathered contributions from friends and supporters. It focuses on medical care and recovery following intensive treatment. By Wednesday, March 18, the total had reached close to £10,000.

Meanwhile, the timeline in Bangkok remains central to the case. First, Ms Raksha fell ill during a night out. Next, Mr Pardhy took her to hospital by tuk tuk. Then, she was admitted to intensive care after suspected poisoning. Finally, roughly 24 hours later, he was found dead in his hotel room.

Media attention grows as details remain limited and foreign visitor deaths continue to surface abroad

Consequently, the sequence of events has drawn sustained attention from media outlets. It combines a sudden death, a hospital emergency and claims of drink spiking. In addition, it involves a figure known in London’s music and yoga communities. However, official details remain limited while investigations continue.

All stories concerning the UK nationals since January have been revealed by the UK’s most popular tabloid newspaper, The Sun. The robust news coverage offered by the hard-hitting and truth-revealing UK tabloids appears to be all that is keeping such stories from seeing the light of day at all.

It should go without saying that such incidents are investigated in depth by local newspapers in conjunction with thorough police enquiries and transparency. Firstly, it would help boost confidence in Thailand, and secondly, it would help would-be tourists from all countries understand the dangers and pitfalls that may arise on future holidays to Thailand.

Finally, this latest misfortune further highlights the need for strong and extensive travel insurance and coverage for tourists in Thailand.

Further reading:

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