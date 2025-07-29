Cambodia breached the ceasefire early Tuesday, firing on Thai troops in Sisaket. Thailand fully honoured the truce, but Cambodia didn’t. Multiple clashes delayed the 7 a.m. military meeting to 10 a.m., raising tensions and casting doubt on peace efforts along the border.

Thailand’s military has sounded the alarm, declaring that Cambodia breached the ceasefire just after 3:10 a.m. Tuesday. Thai troops came under sporadic fire in multiple areas of Sisaket Province. The scope of the attacks is still unclear. Lieutenant General Winthai Suvari, the army’s chief spokesman, said Thailand had fully honoured the ceasefire. “We held our fire. They didn’t,” he stated bluntly. Crucially, a high-level meeting between Thai and Cambodian military commanders—set for 7:00 a.m.—was pushed back to 10:00 a.m. after the renewed hostilities.

On the morning of July 29, 2025, Thailand’s Second Army reported serious breaches of a newly agreed ceasefire. The ceasefire, signed by both Thailand and Cambodia, was scheduled to take effect at midnight. However, less than three hours after it began, multiple incidents of gunfire and aggression were reported from the border.

According to Thai officials, Cambodian forces persistently violated the agreement. They fired weapons into Thai territory in several key areas. These included Phu Makhuea, Sam Tae and Prasat Ta Kwai—all located in or near Si Sa Ket Province.

Notably, the ceasefire had been established to reduce tensions and encourage peaceful dialogue. Both governments had declared that the truce would allow for de-escalation and military restraint. Yet, within hours, Thai military units found themselves under attack.

Thai Army reports pre-dawn ceasefire violations by Cambodia in three hotspots across Si Sa Ket

At 7:15 a.m., Colonel Richcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Army Spokesman, confirmed that fighting continued into the early morning. In particular, he said that Cambodian forces initiated hostilities in the Phu Makhuea area. As a result, Thai forces responded with appropriate defensive measures.

Additionally, Colonel Richcha reported repeated clashes in Sam Tae. There, gunfire continued until approximately 5:30 a.m. He also noted that Prasat Ta Kwai experienced attacks around 3:00 a.m. and again at 5:00 a.m. The repeated timings, according to army analysts, suggest coordinated tactical movements.

Meanwhile, tensions spread further. A report later confirmed that gunfire also erupted near the Preah Vihear Temple. This area has been a historic flashpoint between the two countries. Thai authorities confirmed that two Thai soldiers were injured in the temple vicinity. However, there were no confirmed Cambodian casualties.

Despite the violence, the Royal Thai Army reiterated its commitment to peace. Officials stated that Thai forces had fully complied with the ceasefire from the start. In fact, military units had been ordered to halt all offensive operations at exactly midnight.

Sporadic fire continues through dawn as Thai Army affirms strict ceasefire compliance despite injuries

Nonetheless, as Colonel Richcha emphasised, Cambodian troops did not observe the agreement. Instead, they appeared to use the ceasefire as a tactical advantage. “We stopped firing,” he said, “but they did not. That’s the truth.”

Later in the morning, Major General Winthai Suvari addressed the media. He announced that the previously scheduled military meeting between Thai and Cambodian commanders had been delayed. Originally set for 7:00 a.m., the meeting was pushed back to 10:00 a.m. due to the ongoing combat.

That meeting was expected to include Thailand’s 1st and 2nd Army Regions, along with Cambodia’s 4th and 5th Army Regions. It was aimed at promoting direct dialogue and reducing the risk of wider conflict. However, the renewed fighting cast doubt on whether any real progress could be achieved.

Major General Winthai added that Thai troops had responded defensively, in accordance with international law. “We exercised our right to self-defence,” he said. “We did not initiate force, but we must protect our sovereignty.”

Thai commanders accuse Cambodia of tactical exploitation as top-level meeting is delayed by crossfire

Moreover, the Royal Thai Army issued an official statement strongly condemning Cambodia’s actions. The army described the attacks as a “deliberate violation” of the ceasefire agreement. Officials said they believed the moves were intended to sabotage trust and cooperation.

The statement emphasised that Cambodia’s actions were not isolated or accidental. Instead, they were seen as intentional and strategically planned. “This is not an error,” the army said. “It is a targeted effort to provoke and destabilise.”

In addition to those three areas, Thai troops reported Cambodian aggression in Chong Bok and Chong An Ma. These border locations are known for their dense terrain and high strategic value. Thai units responded with supporting fire to prevent further incursion.

By 9:40 a.m., the Second Army had compiled an initial situation report. It confirmed hostilities in at least five zones. These included the previously mentioned areas as well as smaller border points that remain under close surveillance.

Army statement blasts Cambodia’s “deliberate violations” amid rising tensions in five border hot zones

According to Colonel Richcha, Thai troops maintained strict defensive rules of engagement. However, they would not hesitate to act if attacked. “We are not escalating,” he said. “We are defending our homeland under international norms.”

Transitioning to broader policy, Major General Vitay Laithomya also issued remarks from Royal Thai Army Headquarters. He reiterated that the ceasefire had been arranged in good faith. Its purpose was to ease military pressure, protect civilians, and open diplomatic channels.

Yet, he stated bluntly that Cambodia’s failure to uphold the agreement discredited that effort. “When we stop, and they don’t, the world must know,” he said. “We have done our part. They have not.”

He also warned that repeated violations would not be ignored. “If this continues, Thailand will take all lawful measures to secure its territory,” he said.

Thai Army warns it may act under law as Cambodia undermines good faith ceasefire with attacks

Additionally, he called on the international community to recognise the situation. “Cambodia is not respecting agreements,” he said. “They undermine peace and threaten the region’s stability.”

In his view, tolerating such actions invites injustice to become normal. “If we accept this, we tell the world that rules don’t matter,” Vitay said. “We cannot allow that.”

He concluded by urging global partners to support fairness and the rule of law. “We must stand for truth, for justice, and for the principles that keep peace intact,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Thai military increased its readiness. Border units remained on high alert. Reinforcements were moved to frontline posts. Air reconnaissance missions were launched to track movements along the border.

Officials stressed that Thailand had not lost control of any territory. No Thai outposts had been overrun. However, the military was prepared for possible escalation. “We are watching every movement,” Colonel Richcha said. “We are ready if needed.”

Military raises alert across Thai border as air and ground forces track and counter potential escalation

Local authorities in Si Sa Ket and nearby provinces activated emergency plans. Residents near conflict zones were advised to remain indoors. Emergency shelters were placed on standby in case of evacuation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also briefed. Thai diplomats began contacting regional and global partners to relay the situation. Sources suggest a formal diplomatic protest may be submitted to the Cambodian government within hours.

As for the postponed military meeting, army officials confirmed it remained on the schedule for 10:00 a.m. They hoped the talks would still move forward. “Dialogue must continue,” said General Winthai. “But trust must be earned.”

Certainly, Thai officials have made clear their position. They support peace, but will defend their country. While they remain committed to talks, they will not ignore repeated attacks.

As the day unfolds, all eyes remain on the Thai-Cambodian border. Whether the ceasefire holds—or fails—may determine the direction of border security in the days to come.

