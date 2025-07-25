War rages on the Thai-Cambodian border as Cambodia launches a fierce assault in Chong Bok. BM-21 rockets hit civilians; Thailand strikes back with heavy artillery and howitzers. Over 20 Cambodian soldiers and 13 Thais killed. Fear grows of prolonged, deadly conflict.

War raged for a second day on Friday along the Thai-Cambodian border. Cambodian forces launched a fierce assault in the Chong Bok area. BM-21 rockets again slammed into Thai civilian zones. Thailand responded fast, deploying heavy artillery and howitzers to strike back with precision. But fears are mounting—this could be the start of a long, brutal conflict, not just a border flare-up. Reports say Cambodia has lost 20 to 24 soldiers since Thursday. Meanwhile, 13 Thais, mostly innocent civilians, have died under Cambodian fire.

Fighting erupted again early Friday morning along the Thai-Cambodian border, marking the second day of escalating violence. At 4:30 a.m., Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai troops near Preah Vihear Temple. The assault began with artillery barrages and BM-21 rocket attacks aimed at seizing Hill 469, a strategic position in the Chong Bok area.

As a result, Thai troops stationed in the region immediately returned fire. According to reports, the initial attack included mortars, machine guns and heavy automatic weapons. The situation intensified quickly.

Soon after the bombardment began, Thai reconnaissance teams identified Cambodian soldiers moving near Ksat Suek.

Thai special forces launch counterattack after spotting Cambodian troops near Ksat Suek in contested zone

This area falls under the command of the 21st Infantry Battalion. Because of this movement, Thai Special Forces from the 2nd Army Region launched a counteroffensive at Kongchak.

At 4:50 a.m., Thai forces spotted six Cambodian armoured vehicles parked near a known clearing zone. These vehicles were likely tanks or infantry carriers, according to military analysts. Moments later, fighting erupted near Surupa Kluai. Thai Scorpion light tanks provided support near Ta Muen Thom Temple.

Then at 5:25 a.m., hostilities spread to a canal used for military logistics. Thai units reported incoming fire in that area. By 5:35 a.m., Thai troops at the King’s Battlefield requested artillery support. A barrage targeted an enemy tank position behind a hill near the canal.

Shortly after, at 5:50 a.m., Thai soldiers launched an assault on Phu Makhuea. Cambodian positions there had been fortified overnight, prompting heavy resistance. Still, Thai forces advanced steadily.

Cambodian troops seize Hill 469 as Thai forces respond with heavy artillery and howitzer fire

At 6:29 a.m., Cambodian troops escalated the assault again. They fired artillery and mortars to take Hill 469 in southern Chong Bok. Simultaneously, Cambodian forces targeted Thai soldiers on Hill 408, expanding the conflict’s scope.

Meanwhile, BM-21 rocket launchers based in Cambodia’s Chom Krasan District fired at Thai military positions in Sam Taek. In response, Thai artillery fired 155mm shells to suppress the launch sites.

The Royal Thai Army then deployed M758 ATMG self-propelled howitzers to counter further rocket attacks. These weapons were developed jointly by Thailand’s Defence Industry and Israel’s Elbit Systems. Mounted on Tatra 6×6 trucks, the M758 has a range of over 40 kilometres and can fire six rounds per minute.

Because of their mobility and range, the M758S are ideal for rapid border response. They quickly neutralised several BM-21 launch sites, limiting Cambodia’s ability to target Thai civilians.

Cambodian rocket attacks continue despite Thai counterstrikes causing property damage

Despite this, by late morning, Cambodian rockets struck three civilian locations in Ubon Ratchathani Province. At around 8:50 a.m., a BM-21 rocket landed in a village in Tambon Si Wichian, Nam Yuen District. It caused property damage, but, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to Lt. Col. Richa Suksuwanon, deputy army spokesman, three separate impacts were recorded. One rocket hit a home, another struck a road and a third hit another house. Thankfully, earlier evacuations had removed residents from the area.

Consequently, the Ministry of Public Health ordered the closure of three hospitals in Ubon Ratchathani. Na Ja Luay Hospital, Nam Yuen Hospital and Nam Khun Hospital all suspended services. The shutdowns were implemented to ensure staff and patient safety.

Patients in emergency conditions were redirected to Buntharik, Thung Si Udom or Det Udom hospitals. Medical teams in these areas are now operating on high alert.

At least 24 Cambodian soldiers killed in drone strikes and artillery attacks during border clashes

Meanwhile, military casualty reports have begun to emerge. According to sources within Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, at least 24 Cambodian soldiers have been killed. These deaths occurred between July 24 and the early morning of July 25.

Drone strikes played a major role. One attack on Phu Makhuea reportedly destroyed a weapons depot and signal tower. Fourteen Cambodian soldiers were confirmed dead at that site alone. Earlier, eight bodies were found near Ta Muen Thom Temple, including three soldiers, four civilians, and one monk.

In a separate exchange near a canal, Thai artillery destroyed three Cambodian M100 guns. One Cambodian soldier was killed in that strike. Additionally, precision airstrikes on Thursday afternoon destroyed multiple BM-21 rocket launchers.

These were used in the first day’s attacks on Thai civilian areas. The Royal Thai Air Force carried out the mission using F-16 fighter jets.

Analysts suspect Hun Sen uses border conflict to distract from internal unrest and economic instability

Military analysts believe Hun Sen, Cambodia’s long-standing ruler, may be using the conflict as a political tool. According to several observers, he could be seeking to deflect attention from internal unrest. His regime faces rising criticism over alleged corruption, repression and links to cybercrime networks.

Moreover, reports from UN agencies suggest that Cambodia now relies heavily on scam operations for income. Some estimates claim that these networks contribute up to 40% of the nation’s GDP. If accurate, it paints a picture of a fragile state propped up by illicit revenue.

Because of this economic fragility, Hun Sen might view a limited conflict as a means of rallying national sentiment. It may also serve as a way to involve China more deeply in Cambodia’s regional affairs.

Thai army warns conflict remains volatile and increases reinforcements amid fears of further escalation

However, Thai defence officials warn that the situation remains fluid. Reinforcements have been sent to strategic points along the border. Artillery units, special forces and surveillance drones are now active across multiple sectors.

Despite a slight lull after midday, Thai commanders caution that further escalation is likely. Thai air and ground forces remain on high alert. The government continues to monitor developments closely.

With casualties mounting and tensions still high, international observers have urged both sides to exercise restraint. However, with Hill 469 under heavy contest and rockets still falling, the risk of wider war remains.

