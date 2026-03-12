Iran’s Revolutionary Guard strike hits Thai cargo ship MAYUREE NAREE in the Strait of Hormuz. Three crew missing near the engine room after the blast. Twenty sailors were rescued by Oman. Families demand answers as Thailand summons Iran’s ambassador.

As the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons the Iranian Ambassador in Bangkok, the families of three missing seamen aboard the cargo ship MAYUREE NAREE, struck by an explosive device on Wednesday morning, are demanding answers about the fate of their loved ones. Reports suggest at least two of the men may be dead. The attack by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has intensified pressure on the Thai government, already strained by dwindling energy reserves and efforts to maintain a neutral stance in an escalating conflict.

Authorities in Bangkok have not clarified the fate of three crew members missing from the cargo vessel MAYUREE NAREE after an attack in the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was struck in the stern on Wednesday morning. Officials now confirm the strike involved Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

However, authorities have not confirmed reports that two crew members died in the explosion. Some media outlets reported fatalities earlier. Nevertheless, officials insist there is still no confirmed death. Instead, authorities say the three men remain missing, and the search continues.

The vessel was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz when the blast occurred. The explosion struck the stern of the ship. As a result, the engine room sustained serious damage. The three missing crew members were working near that section.

Blast hits stern of Thai cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew missing after Iranian attack

Therefore, investigators believe they were close to the explosion site. However, officials say the exact circumstances remain unclear. Moreover, authorities cannot yet confirm the weapon used in the attack. Some reports suggested a mine or explosive device. Nevertheless, officials say that the claim has not been verified. For now, authorities confirm only the location of the damage.

The cargo vessel belongs to the Shah family, one of Thailand’s wealthiest business families. The family operates a large conglomerate headquartered in Bangkok. Its core operations include maritime shipping.

Meanwhile, the family’s net worth is estimated at between 37 and 38 billion. Consequently, the attack has drawn strong attention from both government and industry leaders. However, officials say the immediate concern remains the missing crew members and the safety of those already rescued.

The three missing crew members include two engineers and one mechanic. Authorities believe they were working in or near the engine room. Therefore, they were positioned close to the damaged section of the ship. However, investigators cannot yet confirm whether the men remain trapped inside the vessel. As a result, search operations are continuing. Meanwhile, Thai and Omani authorities are coordinating the rescue effort.

Families demand answers as conflicting reports spread over the fate of three missing Thai seamen

On Thursday, relatives of the missing men reported receiving conflicting information from authorities. They said government messages did not match reports circulating in the media. Consequently, confusion has spread among the families.

Meanwhile, the Social Security Office has contacted the relatives. Officials are reviewing possible benefits and entitlements. At the same time, the Ministry of Labour has begun coordinating support measures. Several government agencies are involved in the process.

In parallel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Iranian ambassador to Thailand. Officials requested clarification regarding the attack on the Thai cargo vessel. Therefore, diplomatic discussions have begun in Bangkok. At the same time, Thai authorities are seeking additional information from regional partners. However, further details regarding the attack remain limited.

Royal Thai Navy says it warned ship owners earlier this year as tensions rose in the Gulf region

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, spoke about the security situation on Thursday. According to him, the navy warned ship owners earlier this year about rising risks.

In February, the Navy issued advisories concerning tensions in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, shipping companies were urged to monitor the situation closely. In addition, vessels operating in the region were instructed to follow security guidance. Officials say at least five warnings were issued. Nevertheless, commercial vessels continued transiting the waterway due to global shipping demands.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime routes. Large volumes of oil and commercial cargo pass through the narrow passage daily. Consequently, attacks in the area quickly affect global shipping activity.

Moreover, the latest incident occurred amid rising hostilities in the Middle East. Israel and the United States recently launched strikes earlier in the crisis. Iran has since responded with retaliatory actions. As a result, commercial shipping in the region has become increasingly dangerous.

Omani Navy rescues twenty crew from Thai cargo vessel as search continues for three missing

Following the attack, Thai authorities began emergency coordination efforts. At 11:00 a.m. on March 12, the Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Conflict in the Middle East released an official update. The centre monitors developments affecting Thai citizens and businesses in the region.

Mr. Panidol Patchimsawat delivered the briefing. He serves as Acting Director-General of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Panidol, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked closely with the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat. Embassy officials contacted the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies. Coordination continued throughout the night after the attack. Therefore, assistance for the crew members was arranged quickly. Meanwhile, Omani naval forces responded to the distress situation.

The Omani Navy located the lifeboats carrying crew members from the damaged vessel. Subsequently, rescue teams retrieved 20 sailors. They were brought safely ashore at Khasab in Oman. According to Thai officials, all 20 rescued crew members survived the incident. Moreover, none suffered serious physical injuries. However, authorities say they require psychological support following the traumatic event.

Rescued Thai sailors sheltered in Oman while the search intensified for three missing crew members

Local representatives from the ship’s owner arranged accommodation for the rescued sailors. Consequently, the crew members are staying in hotels in Khasab. In addition, the company plans to arrange professional counselling services.

Officials say psychiatrists will speak with the crew members soon. Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat remains in contact with them. The embassy also spoke with the ship’s captain to confirm the condition of the crew.

However, the search continues for the three missing crew members. Thai and Omani authorities are conducting joint rescue operations. Investigators believe the men may still be inside the damaged ship. Therefore, teams are preparing further inspections of the vessel. Nevertheless, structural damage has complicated the search process. As a result, authorities expect more information later in the day.

Meanwhile, Thai officials have taken steps to protect other vessels. According to the Marine Department, all Thai-flagged ships have now left the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, no Thai vessels remain in the immediate danger zone. Officials confirmed that none are stranded in the strait. Consequently, Thai commercial shipping has temporarily withdrawn from the area.

Thailand prepares for the return of rescued sailors as diplomatic pressure builds after ship attack

At the same time, preparations have begun for the return of the rescued crew members to Thailand. However, travel conditions remain difficult. The region around the Strait of Hormuz currently operates under a no-fly zone.

Therefore, the sailors must first travel by road. Officials are arranging transport through neighbouring territories. Later, they will board flights back to Thailand once conditions permit.

Meanwhile, diplomatic engagement continues regarding the broader conflict. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement addressing the escalating crisis in the Middle East. The statement expressed concern over rising hostilities. Officials referenced attacks carried out by Israel and the United States. They also mentioned Iran’s retaliatory actions. Consequently, the government warned that tensions could undermine regional stability.

The ministry also emphasised the importance of international law. Officials referred specifically to the United Nations Charter. Furthermore, the statement highlighted the need to protect civilians and infrastructure. In addition, it expressed concern over the attack on the Thai merchant vessel. Officials described the incident as violence against a commercial ship.

Thailand summons Iranian envoy and prepares ASEAN talks as the regional crisis escalates further

Diplomatic communication has intensified following the attack. On Thursday morning, the foreign minister invited the Iranian ambassador to a meeting. The discussion focused on the facts surrounding the incident.

However, further clarification is still expected. Later in the evening, senior diplomat Captain Sihasak will hold a telephone conversation with the foreign minister of Oman. During the call, he will thank Oman for assisting the Thai crew members. He will also follow up on progress in the search for the missing sailors.

Regional governments are also reviewing the wider situation. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ASEAN foreign ministers will hold a special meeting on March 13. The session will address the conflict in the Middle East. It will also examine possible impacts on Southeast Asia. In addition, ministers will discuss long-term preparedness for crises affecting the region.

Meanwhile, Thailand continues evacuation efforts for its citizens in Iran. A second group of evacuees has reached Turkey. From there, they are returning to Thailand in stages. Thirty-four evacuees arrived in Thailand earlier on Thursday. Most are labourers who have been working in the region. Another group is expected to arrive on Friday morning.

Labour Ministry identifies missing crew and begins assistance for families across Thailand

At the same time, the Thai Embassy in Tehran has relocated its operations. The embassy now operates from a temporary centre in Vang, Turkey. However, staff remain in contact with Thai citizens who have chosen to remain in Iran. Officials say assistance remains available if those citizens later decide to leave.

The Ministry of Labour has also begun direct support for the families of the missing crew members. Officials confirmed the identities of the three men. The first is Mr. Kiattisak Pawaphucha, an electrical engineer from Nong Bua Lamphu province. The second is Mr. Phanupong Muangtan, a marine engineer from Samut Prakan. The third is Mr. Chawalit Chaiwong, a mechanic from Tak province.

Mr. Santi Nantasuwan, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour, provided the update. According to him, the cargo vessel carried 23 crew members when the explosion occurred. Most of them were Thai nationals. After the blast, the crew abandoned the ship and boarded lifeboats. Consequently, the Omani Navy rescued 20 sailors. However, the remaining three crew members were not located.

Search continues for missing crew as officials review social security benefits for families

Authorities believe the missing men may still be inside the damaged vessel. Therefore, search teams are working urgently. Meanwhile, labour officials are examining social security records for the workers. These records determine the benefits available to the families.

Mr. Kiattisak Pawaphucha was insured under Thailand’s social security system. Records show he accumulated 60 retirement savings instalments. The total value is 35,988.40 baht, excluding returns. Mr. Phanupong Muangtan previously held the same insurance status. He accumulated six instalments totalling 678.94 baht. Meanwhile, Mr. Chawalit Chaiwong accumulated 71 instalments. His retirement savings total 37,201.67 baht.

Government teams have already begun visiting relatives. On Thursday morning, a delegation travelled to Nong Bua Lamphu province. The team included five labour officials. Mr. Somsak Pengtham, the provincial labour officer, led the group. Representatives from employment services, social security, labour welfare offices, and other agencies joined the visit.

Labour officials visit the family of missing engineer as relatives await confirmation of crew’s fate

Officials travelled to the Mueang district to meet the family of Mr. Kiattisak. However, they did not find the homeowner. Instead, they met Ms. Montien, a staff member at a community health centre. She is both a friend and a relative of Mr. Kiattisak.

Montien described his background to the officials. She said he graduated with a vocational diploma in Udon Thani. After graduation, he joined the shipping company. According to her account, he worked there for around 30 years. During that time, he returned home about once each year. His last visit occurred roughly five or six months ago. At that time, he reportedly told relatives it might be his final trip.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kiattisak’s wife lives in Udon Thani province. Provincial labour officer Somsak later contacted her by telephone. During the conversation, he offered support and explained available government assistance. He also informed her that several agencies could coordinate benefits and support services.

However, the wife said she remained confused by conflicting reports in the news. Therefore, she planned to contact the shipping company directly. According to her account, company representatives promised to accelerate assistance efforts. They said they were seeking ways to help locate the three missing crew members.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities say the search operation remains ongoing. Rescue teams continue preparing for further inspections of the damaged vessel. Officials expect additional updates once those operations are completed.

