Director-general of DSI Police denies that he has been moved to an inactive post after reports in Bangkok

Last week, the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) insisted the elite police agency continues to pursue both the 2024 Senate Collusion case and the sensitive Khao Kradong land dispute in Buriram. Police Colonel Yutthana Praedam was responding to rumours he was about to be transferred to an inactive post. Both politically sensitive cases are being closely watched following the decisive Bhumjaithai Party victory in the February 8th General Election.

Reports in Bangkok last week suggested mounting pressure on the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). The reports indicated he could soon be moved to an inactive post. However, the official has firmly denied the claims. Instead, he insists he continues to perform his duties normally.

Police Colonel Yutthana Praedam heads the Department of Special Investigation, an elite investigative agency under the Ministry of Justice. The agency handles complex criminal and political cases.

Currently, it is responsible for two politically sensitive investigations attracting national attention. These are the 2024 Senate collusion investigation and the Khao Kradong land case in Buriram province.

Rumours swirl over transfer of DSI chief as agency handles Senate collusion and Buriram land probes

Last week, speculation intensified in Bangkok that the DSI chief might soon be transferred. Some reports suggested he would be replaced and moved to an inactive administrative position. However, Pol. Col. Yutthana dismissed the reports when questioned by journalists. Instead, he said he had only learned about the claims through the media.

At about 3:30 pm on March 6, the DSI chief addressed reporters directly. He said he had not received any official notice regarding a transfer. Therefore, he said he remained unaware of any plan to move him. Moreover, he stressed that he continues to carry out his responsibilities as usual.

“I am still performing my duties as normal,” he said during the interview. Furthermore, he insisted that all major investigations under his supervision were continuing. According to him, cases of public interest remain a priority. Consequently, investigators are continuing their work on those files.

One of the most significant cases before the agency concerns alleged collusion in the 2024 Senate election. The Department of Special Investigation accepted the matter as a special case last year. As a result, investigators launched an extensive probe into the election process. Meanwhile, the Election Commission opened its own parallel investigation.

Election Commission probe into Senate vote concerns runs alongside DSI investigation into collusion

The Election Commission inquiry focuses on allegations of organised manipulation. Specifically, it is examining claims of coordinated efforts to influence the Senate vote. Investigators are also examining allegations of conspiracy to manage or sway the election outcome.

The Senate election created a 200-member upper house of parliament. However, the outcome quickly triggered scrutiny among political observers. Many analysts said figures linked to the Bhumjaithai Party appeared to hold significant influence.

Estimates circulated suggesting that as many as 140 senators could be aligned with the party. However, the Bhumjaithai Party has repeatedly denied exercising such control. Nevertheless, the allegations became a central focus of the investigation.

Consequently, investigators began examining claims of organised collusion during the Senate selection process. In addition, authorities reviewed possible links to coordinated networks operating behind the scenes. The inquiry also includes allegations involving financial transactions related to the election.

Money laundering claims and closed network charges are the scope of the sprawling Senate collusion case

Furthermore, investigators are examining suspected money laundering connected to the vote. Authorities have also described the alleged network as operating like a closed society. As a result, the case expanded rapidly in scope.

The investigation is now considered one of the largest election-related probes conducted by the agency. So far, investigators have interviewed around 1,200 people. Consequently, the scale of the case is described by officials as mammoth.

The probe also involves a large number of potential suspects. Investigators are examining possible charges against 138 senators. In addition, another 91 individuals are under review in connection with the alleged network.

However, the investigation recently encountered a setback at the prosecution stage. The Office of the Attorney General reviewed the first tranche of proposed cases. Prosecutors declined to proceed with charges against eight individuals.

Prosecutors return Senate collusion case to DSI, citing concerns about selective prosecution

They concluded that the prosecution file raised concerns about selective prosecution. Therefore, the case file was returned to investigators for further work. Moreover, prosecutors instructed the DSI to expand the investigation.

Specifically, prosecutors ordered investigators to gather additional evidence involving seven groups of individuals. As a result, the Department of Special Investigation resumed evidence collection. Investigators are currently compiling additional documentation.

Meanwhile, the DSI has also sought further cooperation from the Election Commission. According to the agency chief, investigators have already sent a formal letter requesting coordination. Consequently, both agencies remain linked in the wider investigation.

At the same time, the Department of Special Investigation is also examining the Khao Kradong land matter in Buriram province. This case concerns the disputed ownership of land in the area. The property has drawn attention because of its alleged links to influential political figures.

Khao Kradong land case in Buriram draws scrutiny over alleged links to influential Bhumjaithai figures

Several individuals connected to the land are believed to have ties to the Bhumjaithai Party. Therefore, the matter has also become politically sensitive. However, the DSI chief confirmed that the case has not yet been formally designated as a special case.

Nevertheless, the investigation remains active. According to Pol. Col. Yutthana, investigators continue to examine evidence related to the land ownership dispute. Consequently, the inquiry is still progressing.

During the press interview, reporters asked whether the investigation had slowed following recent political developments. However, the DSI chief rejected that suggestion. Instead, he insisted the probe remained ongoing.

Furthermore, he said investigators were still actively collecting evidence. According to him, the agency continues to process both major cases. He therefore rejected claims that the investigations had gone quiet.

Transfer speculation grows as DSI chief denies move and insists senate and land investigations continue

Against this backdrop, speculation about a possible transfer has drawn considerable attention. The Department of Special Investigation plays a central role in both investigations. Consequently, any leadership change would attract scrutiny.

However, Pol. Col. Yutthana again dismissed the transfer reports. He said he had received no official instruction regarding a move. Therefore, he said he would continue performing his duties as normal.

Before ending the interview, he repeated that investigations under his authority were continuing. Both the Senate collusion case and the Khao Kradong land inquiry remain active, he said. Moreover, he stressed that investigators were continuing their work on both files.

