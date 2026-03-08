Thai police smash a Swedish-run darknet drugs empire run from luxury villas in Bangkok and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Three suspects arrested in Operation Pandora as global raids net 13 suspects, seize over 1,000kg of narcotics and assets worth more than ฿100 million.

Police swoop on Swedish-run drug empire operating from villas in Bangkok and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Police formally announced the results during a press conference on March 6, 2026. The briefing took place at the Crime Suppression Division headquarters in Bangkok at 2:30 pm. Several senior officers attended the announcement. Among them was Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak Chaowanasai, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division.

During the briefing, police outlined how the network operated across several countries. Specifically, investigators identified two darknet platforms as central to the trafficking operation.

These platforms were Archetyp and Mupparna.net. According to investigators, the sites handled a dominant share of Europe’s darknet drug market. Therefore, authorities described the platforms as major distribution hubs for illicit narcotics.

However, earlier investigations in Europe had already uncovered significant evidence. Police there seized more than 1,000 kilograms of narcotics linked to the network. Subsequently, investigators traced digital and financial connections to three Swedish nationals in Thailand. Authorities then began monitoring the suspects’ activities.

Investigators trace European darknet drug operations to Swedish suspects hiding in Thai luxury villas

Police said the men had been hiding in luxury pool villas in Prachuap Khiri Khan province and Bangkok. From these locations, investigators believe they directed operations on the darknet platforms.

Meanwhile, the suspects allegedly managed online drug sales across Europe through encrypted networks. Therefore, authorities believe the villas functioned as remote command centres for the trafficking system.

Following this discovery, Thai investigators intensified their surveillance. Officers gathered intelligence and compiled evidence linking the suspects to the darknet sites.

After that, police sought court approval to conduct coordinated searches. Judges later issued warrants covering nine target locations in Bangkok and Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Police launch coordinated raids across Bangkok and Prachuap Khiri Khan targeting darknet drug network

Consequently, officers launched simultaneous raids at the identified properties. The operations resulted in the arrest of the three suspects. At the same time, authorities seized large quantities of evidence from the locations.

In total, police reported that 119 items were confiscated during the searches. These included computers, mobile phones, credit cards and various documents. In addition, investigators secured digital storage devices believed to be connected to the online platforms. Authorities said the materials are now undergoing forensic examination.

The three suspects were identified as Swedish nationals aged between 33 and 47. Police named them as Mr. Robert, Mr. Daniel and Mr. John. Mr. Robert is 47 years old. Meanwhile, Mr. Daniel is 39 and Mr. John is 33. According to investigators, the three men were believed to be senior figures in the darknet trafficking network.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak said investigators suspect the trio acted as key administrators behind the drug platforms. Therefore, authorities believe they control the infrastructure used to manage the online marketplaces. From Thailand, the suspects allegedly coordinated the distribution of narcotics across Europe.

Swedish suspects face immigration charges in Thailand as authorities prepare deportation proceedings

Following the arrests, authorities filed initial charges under Thai immigration law. Mr. Robert was charged with residing in the Kingdom without permission as a foreign national.

Meanwhile, Mr. Daniel and Mr. John were detained under provisions of the Immigration Act of 1979. Police classified them as prohibited persons under the law. Authorities said this category applies to individuals considered a potential threat to society. It also applies to persons entering Thailand for criminal activities. Furthermore, police said the classification can include suspects wanted under foreign arrest warrants.

During questioning, Mr. Robert denied all charges. Nevertheless, police proceeded with legal procedures against him. He was initially taken to Chokchai Police Station for processing. Afterwards, authorities began deportation procedures.

In the meantime, Mr. Daniel and Mr. John were transferred directly to immigration custody. They were sent to the Immigration Detention Centre at Suan Plu in central Bangkok. The facility will hold them while legal procedures continue.

International raids net thirteen suspects and assets worth over one hundred million baht

Certainly, officials confirmed that all three suspects are now under the supervision of the Immigration Bureau. Authorities said the men will remain in detention while deportation arrangements are prepared. They are expected to be deported to Sweden once the process is complete.

At the same time, coordinated operations were taking place in Europe. Swedish and Australian police worked with partner agencies across several European countries. Those authorities carried out raids targeting other members of the same trafficking network. Consequently, additional suspects were arrested outside Thailand.

In total, investigators reported that 13 suspects were detained during the wider operation in Thailand and Europe. Authorities also seized assets linked to the network during the crackdown. The confiscated property was valued at more than ฿100 million. Officials said the assets are believed to be connected to the trafficking operation.

Meanwhile, investigators continue examining the seized electronic devices and documents. Authorities expect the digital evidence to assist ongoing inquiries into the network. Therefore, police said further investigative work with international partners remains underway.

