Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai leads a top-level delegation to Kuala Lumpur on Monday for urgent ceasefire talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is also expected to attend. The U.S. stepped in this weekend, pushing hard for a ceasefire. But despite Thailand’s agreement, a fragile truce from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday was shattered by fresh Cambodian attacks across the border. In Bangkok, frustration is mounting. Thailand is losing the information war. Foreign media paint the conflict as a David vs. Goliath fight—casting the kingdom as the aggressor despite its defensive stance. Meanwhile, the brutal reality is ignored: since last Thursday, Cambodia has repeatedly targeted civilians. And that truth is being buried under misleading narratives.

BANGKOK, July 28, 2025 — Thailand will send a high-level delegation to Malaysia on Monday for emergency talks with Cambodia. The move now follows four straight days of active armed conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs ASEAN, proposed the talks. Thailand accepted immediately. Cambodia has also confirmed its participation. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will attend in person.

The Thai delegation then departs Bangkok at 10:30 a.m. They are scheduled to meet their Cambodian counterparts at 3:00 p.m. at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in Kuala Lumpur.

Four days of intense fighting escalate before urgent talks begin between Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia

Since Thursday, the two countries have been locked in a live shooting war. Fighting has been reported in at least five districts along the border. Thai military sources say Cambodian forces, including irregular guerrilla bands, actually initiated attacks inside Thai territory.

Some of those attacks have struck civilian areas. Shells have landed near schools and homes. Several casualties have been confirmed. Thousands of residents in Sa Kaeo and Surin provinces have been evacuated or fled.

Thailand’s military has responded with force. Reinforcements, including mechanised units and air support, have been deployed to secure key areas.

Despite urgent calls for de-escalation, earlier peace efforts collapsed. A ceasefire brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump lasted only three hours. On Sunday morning, fighting resumed when Cambodian units reportedly opened fire again.

ASEAN chairman Anwar Ibrahim leads efforts to secure a ceasefire amid collapsing peace attempts

ASEAN, as is often criticised for its slow conflict response, is now stepping in. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar has also taken a direct role in organising the talks. His aim is to secure a lasting ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap confirmed details of Thailand’s delegation. Phumtham will additionally be joined by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Deputy Defence Minister Gen. Nattapol Nakphanit, and Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister.

Jirayu emphasised that no territorial concessions will be discussed. However, he firmly denied rumours that Thailand might accept Cambodia’s 1:200,000-scale border map as a condition for peace.

“That is not going to happen,” he said. “Thailand has always used the 1:50,000 map. No government will give up our land.”

Thai government warns media to avoid spreading false information amid sensitive national security crisis

He also urged caution among media outlets. “This is a sensitive national issue. Spreading false information in wartime is extremely dangerous.”

The Thai government also maintains that it has acted only in self-defence. Officials say the Cambodian military launched unprovoked attacks beginning Thursday morning. They accuse Cambodia of deliberately targeting civilians and violating international norms.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Thai Foreign Minister Maris. He repeated Washington’s demand for an immediate ceasefire. However, Thai officials expressed concern that foreign powers still misunderstand the situation.

“There’s a lack of clarity in Washington and in the global press,” a Thai defence source said. “This isn’t a border incident. It’s a deliberate, organised assault.”

Thai officials reject narrative the conflict began months ago, calling it sudden Cambodian aggression

Foreign news reports often trace the fighting back to the death of a Cambodian soldier on May 28. Thai officials dispute that narrative. They argue the current war began only days ago and was initiated by Cambodia.

“This is not an old conflict reignited,” said a military source. “This is a sudden campaign of aggression.”

The Thai government is also battling misinformation abroad. Officials believe Cambodia is shaping the narrative by portraying itself as a victim. Meanwhile, Thailand’s larger military has been cast as the oppressor.

“Just because our army is stronger doesn’t mean we’re in the wrong,” the source said. “We are defending our people, our territory and our sovereignty.”

He additionally added that the country is now fighting on two fronts: militarily and in the information space. “This is an information war, too. The truth is being distorted. That must change.”

Thailand urges global partners to recognise its defensive role amid conflicting international narratives

Thailand is a U.S. military ally and a signatory to the 1954 Manila Pact. Despite this, officials say support from key international partners has been uncertain. Moreover, they fear global opinion is being swayed by biased or incomplete reporting.

As the Thai delegation prepares to meet in Malaysia, expectations remain cautious. Thai leaders say they are open to diplomatic solutions. But peace, they insist, cannot come at the price of national dignity or civilian safety.

“Our position is firm,” said the Thai source. “We are willing to talk. But only if the attacks stop. And only if our sovereignty is fully respected.”

