Royal Thai Police tightens security for diplomatic missions in Bangkok linked to US Iran war in the Gulf

Police upgrade security for the US, Israeli and Iranian embassies after Operation Epic Fury and raging hostilities in the Gulf. Nationwide alert as fears grow of Middle East war spillover. PM Anutin urges calm. Thailand has introduced visa extensions, hotel discounts and 2,000 baht daily aid for stranded tourists.

Top brass at Royal Thai Police headquarters on Monday ordered tighter security nationwide in response to US Operation Epic Fury and the eruption of all-out war in the Middle East between the United States, Gulf states and the Islamic Republic of Iran. In particular, the Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok will tighten security at the embassies of the main parties to the conflict.

Pol. Gen. Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, has ordered tighter security at embassies linked to the current conflict. Specifically, the focus is on the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The directive aims to prevent unforeseen incidents on Thai soil. Moreover, it seeks to deter any attempt to escalate tensions locally. The order follows developments tied to “Operation Epic Fury,” described as a US-Israeli attack on Iran. As a result, national police commanders moved to heighten vigilance without delay.

On March 2, 2026, Pol. Gen. Samran addressed the issue at the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Headquarters. During the briefing, he detailed measures covering key locations and foreign nationals.

Nationwide security controls ordered with an intelligence surge and monitoring of foreign nationals

In addition, he confirmed that the Commissioner General had instructed strict nationwide security controls. Consequently, all units were told to prepare for possible spillover effects. The emphasis, he said, is prevention. At the same time, intelligence gathering has been intensified across agencies.

The security framework is divided into four parts. First, authorities will gather detailed information on foreigners from the conflicting countries. This includes individuals potentially involved in the conflict.

It also includes those regarded as victims of the fighting. All information will be recorded with the Immigration Bureau. Therefore, authorities will have updated data on locations and movements. In turn, this allows faster coordination if risks emerge.

Second, police will investigate locations where gatherings take place. These include venues known for meetings and assemblies. The Special Branch Police, local police, the Immigration Bureau, and the Tourist Police are assigned to this task.

Coordinated monitoring of gatherings and rapid reporting to prevent flashpoints and escalation

In coordination, they will monitor activity patterns and assess risk indicators. Furthermore, officers will report unusual developments immediately. As a result, potential flashpoints can be addressed before escalation.

Third, enhanced measures will apply in provinces where frequent gatherings have been reported in the news. In those areas, commanders will implement special vigilance protocols. Additionally, patrol presence will be increased at sensitive sites. Surveillance will also be stepped up where necessary. The objective is rapid detection and response. Likewise, intelligence reviews will be conducted on a continuing basis.

Fourth, workplaces linked to nationals from the conflicting countries will fall under supervision. This responsibility rests with the Special Branch Police and the Metropolitan Police.

In practice, officers will oversee relevant business premises and employment locations. Meanwhile, coordination between central and provincial units will remain active. Accordingly, information flows will be maintained without interruption.

Embassy vigilance stepped up as police warn against exploiting the conflict for Southern unrest

Pol. Gen. Samran also addressed security at diplomatic missions. Notably, no embassy has formally requested increased protection. However, he has ordered the Metropolitan Police to raise vigilance levels regardless.

Therefore, patrols around the three embassies will be intensified during this period. Officers have been instructed to remain alert at all times. In particular, attention will focus on access points and surrounding areas.

Beyond embassy grounds, authorities are monitoring broader security implications. Pol. Gen. Samran warned against attempts to exploit the overseas conflict for domestic unrest.

Specifically, he referred to the three southern border provinces. Those provinces have experienced unrest in the past. Consequently, police are taking precautions to prevent further disturbance. At the same time, intelligence units are tracking any signs of agitation linked to external tensions.

Nationwide alert as the government offers visa waivers and aid for tourists stranded by the Iran war

Security commanders have been instructed to block any effort to connect foreign hostilities with local grievances. Moreover, coordination channels between agencies have been reinforced. The goal is to prevent escalation on multiple fronts.

Likewise, police units nationwide have been placed on alert status. Although no incidents have been reported, the posture remains firm and proactive.

In addition, the Deputy National Police Chief addressed the situation of Middle Eastern tourists in Thailand. Some may be unable to return home due to ongoing fighting. So far, no official reports have been received on such cases.

Nevertheless, contingency plans are in place. If individuals are genuinely unable to depart, each case will be reviewed separately. There will be no blanket extension policy. Instead, authorities will assess documentation and circumstances individually.

For now, no specific threats have been disclosed publicly. Even so, the directive applies nationwide. The Metropolitan Police will oversee enforcement in Bangkok. Meanwhile, provincial commands will implement measures in their jurisdictions. Overall, the order establishes tighter surveillance, reinforced patrols, and expanded intelligence collection. As international tensions persist, Thai police remain on heightened alert.

