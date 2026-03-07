Systemic VIP corruption alleged at Immigration detention centre in Bangkok by rights activist ‘Genius’

Thai whistleblower Atchariya alleges a ฿100m-a-year bribery racket at Bangkok’s Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre. Complaint claims Chinese detainees paid up to ฿200,000 monthly for VIP rooms, calls and food deliveries, with recordings submitted to the police chief.

One of Thailand’s top activists and anti-corruption campaigners this week blew the lid off what he describes as systemic corruption at the Immigration Bureau’s main detention centre in the heart of Bangkok. The Suan Phlu facility is already notorious as a ‘hell hole’ for people detained for breaches of Thailand’s strict immigration laws. The complaint filed by the activist known as ‘Genius’ alleges a systematic scheme offering VIP services to inmates in return for hefty bribes. The payments are reportedly generating up to ฿100 million a year and even involve inmates themselves in collecting the money.

One of Thailand’s most prominent anti-corruption activists has filed a formal complaint at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok. On Thursday, Atchariya Ruangrattanapong submitted the complaint directly to Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police.

Atchariya serves as president of the Crime Victims Assistance Association. He is also known as ‘Genius’ by the Thai media. Moreover, he is widely known in Thailand for pursuing high-profile corruption allegations. This time, however, his complaint targets officers under the Immigration Bureau.

Specifically, it concerns staff stationed at the Immigration Detention Center at Suan Phlu in central Bangkok. The facility is already notorious as the home of Chinese Uyghurs who were detained there for a decade before the last group was finally repatriated to China in early 2025.

Suan Phludetention centre long criticised for overcrowding, deaths and harsh conditions for detainees

The Suan Phlu facility houses foreign nationals detained for immigration violations. In addition, it holds individuals awaiting deportation from Thailand. Therefore, the centre functions as a key transit point for removals from the country.

However, the facility has long been controversial. For years, critics have cited severe overcrowding inside the compound. Furthermore, complaints have repeatedly mentioned limited living space and inadequate facilities for detainees.

Numerous deaths in detention have been recorded there. It has been described as a ‘hellhole’ for inmates who end up incarcerated there as part of the immigration process.

Now Atchariya alleges that a systematic bribery network has operated inside the detention centre. According to the complaint, officers collected large payments from Chinese detainees held there. He submitted video clips and audio recordings to the national police chief.

Whistleblower submits recordings alleging systemic bribery targeting Chinese detainees at Suan Phlu

Moreover, he said the material came from former Chinese detainees once held at Suan Phlu. Consequently, the recordings allegedly capture conversations about payments inside the detention centre. According to Atchariya, the material documents a structured system of collecting money.

He said Chinese detainees were required to pay monthly bribes. In return, they allegedly received better living conditions and special privileges. According to the complaint, officers at multiple levels were involved in the system.

Specifically, the scheme allegedly targeted Chinese detainees linked to international scam networks. These networks operate large fraud operations across several countries. Therefore, many suspects arrested in Thailand are believed to control significant funds.

One key method allegedly involved the operation of so-called “VIP detention rooms.” These rooms reportedly offered greater comfort than the general holding areas. However, access required substantial payments. According to Atchariya, detainees paid around 200,000 baht per person each month. The payments were allegedly made in cash. In exchange, detainees received improved accommodation and special privileges inside the rooms.

Alleged VIP detention rooms charged detainees ฿200,000 monthly for privileges inside immigration centre

Furthermore, additional services inside the detention centre allegedly carried separate charges. For example, detainees paid fees to make phone calls outside the facility. According to the complaint, each call costs between 1,000 and 2,000 baht.

Consequently, detainees were repeatedly paid to maintain outside communication. Food deliveries from outside were also charged. Each delivery of food or drinks allegedly costs around 5,000 baht. Therefore, detainees paid multiple fees beyond the monthly room charge.

The complaint also describes a structured internal collection system. Specifically, one Chinese detainee inside each room allegedly served as a “room leader.”

This detainee collected money from others sharing the room. Afterwards, the collected cash was passed to immigration police officers. According to information cited by Atchariya, the payments were organised and continuous. As a result, large sums were reportedly collected every month.

Payments allegedly channelled through detainee room leaders before being passed to Immigration police

On average, detainees allegedly paid about 10 million baht monthly through this system. Consequently, the annual total exceeded 100 million baht. Moreover, Atchariya believes the operation has run for at least five years.

He said testimonies and evidence indicate a long-running system within the detention facility. Furthermore, he believes senior officers may have known about the activities.

According to Atchariya, evidence suggests that high-ranking officials within the Immigration Bureau were aware of the practice. In some cases, they may have been involved in the operation. However, he did not present final conclusions.

Instead, he requested a formal investigation by the national police chief. Therefore, the complaint asks police leadership to examine conduct by officers stationed at the Suan Phlu detention centre.

Activist urges National Police Chief to investigate possible involvement of senior immigration officers

Atchariya also emphasised that this complaint is separate from another case he previously raised. In that earlier case, he accused police officers from several units of fabricating evidence in criminal investigations. According to his earlier allegations, fictitious suspects were created in some cases. As a result, certain detainees were allegedly able to escape detention.

That earlier case involved officers from multiple police organisations. For example, it named investigators from the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Command. In addition, officers from Provincial Police Region 2 and Provincial Police Region 7 were mentioned.

According to Atchariya, the matter remains under investigation. Currently, Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan is gathering evidence. Trairong serves as Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police.

Meanwhile, the new complaint focuses solely on the Suan Phlu immigration detention facility. The centre is one of Thailand’s main immigration holding sites. It detains foreigners arrested for immigration offences across the country.

In addition, it houses detainees waiting for deportation orders or legal proceedings. Consequently, the population inside often includes nationals from many countries.

Complaint focuses on Chinese detainees linked to international scam operations held at Suan Phlu

However, the allegations in this complaint focus mainly on Chinese detainees. According to Atchariya, many of them were linked to international scam operations. These networks have been targeted by authorities across Southeast Asia in recent years. Therefore, suspects arrested in Thailand often have connections to cross-border fraud schemes.

Because of this, the complaint alleges that wealthier detainees could secure better treatment. Those with financial resources allegedly paid for improved conditions inside the detention facility.

According to Atchariya, the recordings and testimonies describe a well-organised payment structure. Moreover, detainees themselves allegedly helped operate the system by collecting money internally.

The allegations also echo controversy surrounding the Corrections Department last year. In late 2025, complaints emerged regarding special treatment for certain Chinese detainees at Bangkok Remand Prison. Again, many of those detainees were reportedly linked to organised criminal groups.

Previous controversy over VIP treatment for Chinese detainees at Bangkok Remand Prison echoed in case

Several were arrested in connection with international online scam networks. Consequently, the reports raised questions about unequal treatment inside detention facilities.

Now the Suan Phlu complaint raises similar concerns. Again, wealthy detainees allegedly obtained privileges unavailable to others. However, the current case involves immigration detention rather than prison custody. Nevertheless, the alleged payment structure resembles earlier claims involving Chinese detainees linked to scam networks.

Atchariya said he submitted the complaint to ensure the matter receives official review. Therefore, the case now rests with the national police chief and investigators assigned to examine the evidence. For now, police have not announced formal findings. Furthermore, authorities have not confirmed whether a full inquiry has begun.

The Immigration Bureau has also not issued a detailed public response. As a result, the allegations remain unproven. However, investigators are expected to review the submitted recordings and testimonies. Afterwards, police leadership will determine whether disciplinary or criminal proceedings are required.

