Thailand summons Iran’s top envoy in Bangkok over cargo ship attack. 3 engine room crew still missing

Thailand summons Iran envoy after attack on Thai cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Explosion and fire hit the Mayuree Naree, leaving three crew missing. Survivors rescued by Oman as Bangkok evacuates citizens and pulls Thai vessels from the volatile shipping lane.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a rebuke to Iran and other players in the Middle East war after yesterday’s attack on a Thai cargo ship off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. It comes amid fears for the lives of three crew members of the Mayuree Naree, two engineers and a mechanic who remain missing since the ship was evacuated on Wednesday morning after it caught fire following several explosions in the lower stern area that struck the engine room.

Thailand has summoned Iran’s ambassador in Bangkok to explain the attack on a Thai cargo vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. The move followed an explosion aboard the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that three Thai crew members remain missing after the incident. Officials believe the sailors were working in the ship’s engine room when the blast occurred. Soon after the explosion, a fire erupted in the stern section. Consequently, the engine room area suffered the most severe damage.

At the time of the incident, the vessel carried 23 crew members. However, only 20 escaped after abandoning the ship in lifeboats. Later, the Omani navy rescued those sailors after receiving distress signals.

Survivors rescued by Omani navy as three Thai crew remain missing after explosion on cargo ship

The survivors were then taken to safety while rescue operations continued. Meanwhile, the three missing crew members remain unaccounted for. Authorities believe they were trapped in the engine room when the explosion struck. According to the ship’s owner, that compartment sits at the stern, where the fire first broke out.

Precious Shipping Plc owns the vessel and confirmed the missing sailors in a statement. The company said the situation had not changed by Thursday. Meanwhile, managing director Khalid Hashim said rescuers have not yet boarded the damaged ship.

Although the fire has been extinguished, access remains difficult. Therefore, no rescue team has reached the engine room compartment. Even so, the company is pursuing several options to board the vessel safely. For now, efforts to reach the trapped crew members continue.

Earlier, the Mayuree Naree was transiting the Strait of Hormuz without cargo. At the same time, the ship moved through one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors. According to Iranian authorities, the vessel ignored warnings before the strike. Consequently, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked the ship. They also stated that another vessel, sailing under the Liberian flag, was struck in the same area.

Multiple vessels struck near key oil shipping lane as tensions surge across the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, the attack forms part of a broader series of incidents near the strategic waterway. Over the past two days, at least six vessels were struck or attacked by objects near the shipping lane.

As a result, concern over maritime security has intensified across the region. Governments and shipping companies are closely monitoring developments. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical maritime chokepoint.

Large volumes of global energy shipments pass through the narrow corridor every day. Therefore, disruptions there carry significant international consequences.

In response, Thailand formally summoned the Iranian ambassador in Bangkok for clarification. Officials demanded explanations about the attack and the wider security situation.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing grave concern. According to the ministry, tensions escalated after Israeli and United States strikes in the region. Iran then carried out retaliatory actions. Consequently, officials warned the situation could escalate further.

Thailand pulls vessels from strait and coordinates rescue effort with Omani authorities for sailors

Meanwhile, the ministry also protested the violence against commercial shipping. Officials said such incidents threaten international trade routes and maritime safety. After the attack, Thai authorities ordered precautionary measures for national shipping.

As a result, all Thai vessels left the Strait of Hormuz. Officials confirmed that no Thai ships remain in the waterway. The withdrawal was carried out shortly after the attack on the Mayuree Naree.

At the same time, Thai diplomats in Muscat began coordinating rescue efforts with Omani authorities. Foreign Ministry spokesman Panidone Pachimsawat confirmed the cooperation on Thursday. According to Panidone, Thai officials are working directly with local rescue teams. Meanwhile, the effort to reach the missing sailors continues.

The Thai government also issued guidance for its citizens in the Middle East. Officials urged Thai nationals not to panic despite the rising tensions. Instead, they advised citizens to monitor official alerts closely. Authorities also urged them to maintain contact with Thai embassies. In particular, the advisory addressed Thai citizens currently in Iran.

Thailand evacuates nationals from Iran as officials warn Middle East conflict may last weeks

Meanwhile, Thailand has begun evacuating its nationals from Iran. The first group has already departed and is traveling toward Turkey. According to officials, the group is nearing the Turkish border crossing. The evacuation forms part of precautionary measures amid the volatile regional situation.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened an emergency meeting on the crisis. During the meeting, officials discussed additional support for Thai citizens abroad. Security agencies and foreign affairs officials reviewed evacuation plans.

They also examined further assistance measures for nationals in affected areas. Afterward, Anutin said authorities are preparing for a prolonged conflict. He estimated the Middle Eastern crisis could last about four weeks.

Meanwhile, diplomatic responses continue in Bangkok. The Israeli Embassy in Thailand issued a clarification regarding military operations in the region. According to the embassy, Israel conducted joint operations with the United States. Those actions were described as efforts to eliminate threats originating from Iran.

Global shipping and governments monitor Hormuz crisis as search continues for three missing Thai crew

Consequently, tensions across the Middle East remain volatile. Military exchanges and retaliatory actions have increased uncertainty across the region. Governments worldwide are monitoring developments closely. Shipping companies are also reassessing routes through the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz remains central to global maritime trade.

For now, rescue efforts for the missing sailors remain the priority. Access to the damaged vessel remains the main obstacle.

However, Thai authorities say the search continues urgently. The three crew members are still believed trapped in the engine room. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions between Thailand and Iran are ongoing as Bangkok seeks clarification over the attack.

Thai evacuees return from Iran as rights body condemns strikes and US confirms schoolgirl deaths

It follows the return of evacuees from Iran to Thailand on Monday and Tuesday, including Thai students from the holy Islamic city of Qom. A number of the students were postgraduate students at Islamic universities who vocally support the Iranian regime.

Before that, on Tuesday, March 3rd, the Thai National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the US-Israeli attacks on Iran as a violation of human rights and international law.

The United States and the White House have portrayed the war as an attack on what they describe as an apartheid regime and an international sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, the US military confirmed that it was responsible for the death of 165 Iranian schoolgirls. They were killed on the opening day of the war due to a “targeting” blunder by US personnel.

