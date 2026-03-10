High tech online drug networks a key challenge for police on Koh Phangan as Israeli drug lord is arrested

Police smash foreign drug network on Koh Phangan after arrest of Israeli ringleader with cocaine. Crackdown follows Brazilian suspect arrest and probes Russian gang as dealers use apps, marketing and tourist networks to sell drugs to foreigners.

A senior Immigration Bureau officer in the southern Thai province of Surat Thani announced the arrest of an Israeli drug dealer on Koh Phangan in a planned police operation on Sunday. The move followed intelligence from the arrest of a Brazilian suspect on March 5. Two Australian suspects, a man and a woman, were also detained. The officer pointed to a growing trend of foreign dealers using technology and marketing to sell drugs to tourists and expats on the island. He said the insidious trade is now firmly in the sights of law enforcement as part of the ongoing Koh Phangan crackdown.

Police on Koh Phangan say they are dismantling what they describe as a small transnational crime embedded on the island. The effort follows a sustained six-month crackdown targeting foreign criminal activity in the tourist destination.

However, senior officers say recent arrests reveal a changing pattern in drug trafficking. Increasingly, foreigners are selling drugs directly to other foreigners.

Meanwhile, authorities say Koh Phangan has become a magnet for criminal operators targeting high-spending tourists. Consequently, police have intensified surveillance and intelligence gathering across the island.

Police intensify Koh Phangan crackdown as foreign dealers increasingly target tourists and fellow foreigners

This week, senior commanders in Surat Thani and other southern provinces spoke publicly about the campaign. Their comments followed the arrest of a suspected Israeli ringleader on the island.

At the same time, authorities confirmed the dismantling of a Russian drug network operating in the region. Therefore, police believe multiple foreign groups may be active in local trafficking operations. According to officers, many of these networks rely on technology and marketing techniques. In addition, they focus on tourists and foreign residents within the island’s nightlife scene.

Police stressed that the activity differs from traditional Thai-to-Thai drug distribution. Instead, officers say the emerging pattern involves foreign dealers selling primarily to foreign customers. Consequently, investigators describe the trend as a new form of criminal activity within the tourism economy.

Senior officers say the crackdown aims to remove what they call a dangerous and insidious criminal culture. Furthermore, authorities say the activity often involves abuse of Thai law and drug-taking lifestyles among foreign groups.

Immigration Bureau expands Koh Phangan drug probe after Brazilian suspect’s arrest and wider network probe

The latest operation unfolded on March 8, 2026. At 10:00 AM, Pol. Maj. Gen. Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul released details of the investigation. He commands Immigration Division 6.

Earlier, Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, had issued orders expanding drug investigations on Koh Phangan. Specifically, the commissioner directed officers to widen their probe into foreign suspects living on the island.

The order followed the earlier arrest of a Brazilian suspect. On March 5, authorities detained a man identified as Mr. Pedro. The Brazilian national was arrested on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province. Following that arrest, investigators began tracing possible links to other foreign residents. Soon afterwards, police suspected the presence of a wider trafficking network supplying tourists.

Investigators then identified three additional foreigners believed to be connected to drug trafficking operations. Authorities suspected the group supplied narcotics to tourists and foreign residents in the area.

Police track suspected Israeli ringleader on Koh Phangan using CCTV surveillance and local intelligence

Officers relied heavily on CCTV footage during the investigation. Meanwhile, police gathered intelligence from local sources around Koh Phangan. As a result, investigators gradually narrowed their focus on key suspects operating on the island.

Eventually, authorities identified a suspected ringleader. Police named him as Mr. OR, a 31-year-old Israeli national. Afterwards, officers began surveillance operations to track his movements. Meanwhile, immigration officers coordinated closely with Koh Phangan Police Station and the Koh Phangan District Administration. Together, the agencies monitored several locations linked to the suspect.

Soon afterwards, officers located the suspect in Coconut Lane alley in Koh Phangan Subdistrict. Police moved in and detained the man without incident. Following the arrest, authorities escorted him to his room for a detailed search. Officers then conducted a systematic inspection of the premises.

Inside the room, police discovered a significant quantity of narcotics. Most notably, officers found 389.35 grams of cocaine hidden inside. Some of the cocaine appeared in a round lump form. Investigators believe the lumps indicate drugs smuggled into Thailand by swallowing.

Large cocaine seizure on Koh Phangan exposes drug packaging operation and tourist supply network

In addition, police discovered ecstasy stored both as powder and tablets. Officers also located ketamine during the search. Furthermore, authorities seized cannabis resin from the room.

Alongside the narcotics, officers discovered equipment used for packaging drugs. Investigators believe the items were intended for distribution and retail sales. Consequently, police concluded the drugs were prepared for multiple transactions. As a result, authorities charged the Israeli suspect with selling narcotics and possessing illegal drugs.

However, the operation soon produced additional suspects. During the search, officers noticed two foreigners standing near the suspect’s room. Police reported that both individuals behaved suspiciously. Therefore, officers detained the pair for questioning and further checks.

Authorities later identified the individuals as Mr. Kian, aged 23, and Ms. Mika, aged 26. Both are Australian nationals. Subsequently, officers ordered drug testing as part of the investigation. The results later showed that Mr. Kian had cocaine in his system. Consequently, police charged him with drug use under Thai narcotics laws.

Australian suspects detained on Koh Phangan as police expand investigation into foreign drug networks

Meanwhile, Ms. Mika refused to undergo the ordered drug test. Therefore, authorities charged her with disobeying an officer performing duties under narcotics legislation. The order had been issued by an officer from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Following the charges, police transferred all three suspects to Koh Phangan Police Station. Legal proceedings are now underway.

However, investigators say the wider inquiry continues to expand. Authorities believe the arrests reveal a structured trafficking system among foreign nationals living on the island. According to investigators, some foreigners arrive as tourists but remain long-term. Later, some began operating drug distribution networks targeting visitors.

Police say these networks often organise themselves around specific nationalities. As a result, dealers frequently sell drugs to customers from the same background. Consequently, authorities say enforcement can become more difficult. Language barriers can restrict police access to conversations and networks. In addition, social circles among foreigners often shield activities from local scrutiny.

Foreign dealers on Koh Phangan use delivery apps, marketing tactics and pickup points to avoid detection

Investigators also say many dealers present themselves as tourists. Meanwhile, they establish contacts within party scenes and nightlife venues. Authorities report that transactions rarely occur through direct meetings. Instead, dealers rely heavily on digital communication.

For example, drug sales are often arranged using delivery applications. Afterwards, buyers receive messages directing them to pickup locations. Typically, customers collect narcotics at designated sites rather than meeting the dealer. Therefore, the system reduces face-to-face interaction and limits exposure.

Police also discovered evidence of packaging designed to attract partygoers. Some narcotics were prepared in visually appealing forms. Officers say the presentation mimics commercial marketing techniques. Consequently, investigators believe the drugs target tourists attending nightlife events.

Authorities say the activity now extends beyond simple street dealing. Instead, they classify it as small-scale transnational crime linked to tourism flows. The networks depend on foreign visitors moving through the island’s entertainment areas. In addition, investigators say the operations exploit Koh Phangan’s reputation as an international party destination.

Thai police widen crackdown on Koh Phangan drug networks as investigation seeks more foreign suspects

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chutharet said the latest arrests follow urgent policy directives from the government and the Royal Thai Police.

Authorities have ordered stronger action against transnational crime in tourism zones. Therefore, enforcement efforts now focus on major visitor destinations such as Koh Phangan.

Meanwhile, immigration officers continue working with local police and district authorities. The agencies are sharing intelligence and coordinating surveillance across the island. Investigators are also reviewing digital evidence and travel histories linked to suspects. Consequently, police expect further leads to emerge from the operation.

Authorities say the investigation aims to identify additional members of the suspected network. Further arrests may follow as the inquiry progresses. Meanwhile, police have asked the public to assist with information. Residents and tourists are encouraged to report suspicious behaviour involving foreigners.

Information can be reported through the Immigration Bureau hotline at 1178. Alternatively, tips can be provided directly to the Surat Thani Immigration Office at 077-423440. Police say such reports may assist ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, surveillance and intelligence operations will continue across Koh Phangan. Authorities say the focus remains on dismantling narcotics networks operating within the island’s tourism environment.

