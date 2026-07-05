Tourism Minister visits Hua Hin with plans to boost connectivity to the high-end resort loved by retirees

Hua Hin is set for its biggest transformation in decades as ministers push to reopen international flights, expand Bo Fai Airport and attract airlines from across the World and existing Thai operators in a bid to turn the royal resort into a major tourism gateway.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul has unveiled a sweeping plan to reinvent Hua Hin as a world-class tourism hub, with direct international flights, a transformed Hua Hin Airport and a premium tourism strategy designed to rival Phuket and Koh Samui. Backed by major infrastructure upgrades, new airline partnerships and a drive to attract higher-spending visitors from across Asia and beyond, the government believes the royal resort can become a leading international gateway while generating billions of baht in new tourism revenue and reshaping Thailand’s western Gulf coast.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak has launched an ambitious campaign to transform Hua Hin into one of Thailand’s leading international tourism destinations.

The strategy centres on expanding Hua Hin Airport, also known as Bo Fai Airport, restoring direct international flights and repositioning the royal resort as a premium coastal destination. In doing so, the government hopes to erase Hua Hin’s long-standing image as simply a transit point for travellers heading elsewhere.

Mr Surasak visited Hua Hin, Cha-am and surrounding districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Friday for meetings with public and private sector representatives. The discussions marked what officials described as the starting point of a new chapter in the area’s tourism development.

Government seeks to reposition Hua Hin as a premium tourism destination with a stronger global identity

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will now incorporate recommendations from local businesses into future policy. As a result, officials expect future investment to better reflect market demand while supporting sustainable tourism growth.

The minister said Hua Hin possesses strengths few destinations can match. Unlike Thailand’s larger beach resorts, it offers a quieter atmosphere, royal heritage and an established reputation among quality travellers. Rather than pursuing mass tourism, the government intends to strengthen those existing advantages. Officials believe the resort can eventually stand alongside Phuket and Koh Samui while maintaining its own distinct identity.

“Hua Hin has enormous potential and truly embodies the essence of Hua Hin as a destination for a simple, peaceful lifestyle,” Mr Surasak said.

He added that future development would focus on health and wellness tourism, sporting events and luxury hospitality. In turn, the ministry hopes to attract visitors willing to spend more while expecting higher-quality services and experiences.

Direct international flights seen as the key to unlocking Hua Hin’s next phase of tourism growth

Direct air access has become the cornerstone of that strategy. Mr Surasak said the ministry stands ready to support airlines prepared to open new routes into Hua Hin. He also pledged cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on promotional campaigns and route development.

Officials believe expanded aviation links will determine whether Hua Hin succeeds as an international tourism hub.

Initially, the government wants airlines to launch direct services from Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Shanghai and Singapore. Those routes would reconnect Hua Hin with major regional markets while opening entirely new ones.

Equally important, direct international flights would distribute visitors throughout Cha-am, Prachuap Khiri Khan and neighbouring provinces. Visitors would no longer need to arrive in Bangkok before travelling south.

The initiative also supports a broader national tourism policy. Instead of concentrating visitor growth in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya, ministers want stronger regional destinations. Consequently, tourism income would spread more evenly across Thailand while reducing pressure on established resort centres. Officials also believe improved air connectivity will unlock significant new visitor growth across the western Gulf coast.

Airport expansion and transport upgrades aim to restore Hua Hin as an international aviation gateway

In parallel, the Ministry of Transport is accelerating infrastructure projects needed to restore full international operations at Hua Hin Airport. Deputy Transport Minister Patarapong Pataraprasit said the programme includes runway expansion, passenger terminal improvements and upgraded transport systems.

The ministry is also improving surrounding road networks and traffic management to provide faster and more efficient passenger journeys.

Separately, the Department of Airports confirmed construction is already progressing. Director-General Danai Ruangson said runway expansion and terminal renovations remain on schedule for completion before the end of 2026.

Once finished, the airport will be capable of accommodating scheduled international commercial services. The project also includes expanded runway safety areas, upgraded passenger facilities and a new road tunnel improving airport access.

Notably, authorities are working towards certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand for full international commercial operations. Hua Hin Airport currently operates a 2,100-metre runway capable of handling Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Existing facilities process approximately 300 passengers an hour. Officials, however, expect those capabilities to increase significantly after the upgrades are completed.

Airlines and tourism officials target regional markets to rebuild Hua Hin’s international flight network.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, AirAsia successfully operated direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Hua Hin. That route is widely regarded as the most commercially viable candidate for an early return.

On another front, the government is encouraging Thai Airways and other domestic carriers to strengthen services linking Hua Hin with Bangkok and regional cities. Officials believe stronger domestic networks will establish Hua Hin as an important gateway to Thailand’s upper southern region.

Currently, scheduled services remain limited. Thai AirAsia operates the Chiang Mai-Hua Hin domestic route. Meanwhile, international flights have yet to resume following pandemic-related suspensions. Once overseas services return, officials expect international visitor numbers to increase steadily while travel times decline substantially.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaiboon described the partnership as a potential game changer for Hua Hin. She said the destination would develop under the concept of “Value over Volume.” Instead of pursuing higher arrival numbers alone, the strategy aims to maximise tourism revenue through higher-spending visitors. Accordingly, future marketing will target travellers capable of generating greater economic returns.

TAT focuses on premium visitors through smarter marketing and seamless regional travel connections

TAT has identified three core strategies supporting that objective. The first, “Fly & Drive,” will create seamless transport connections between Hua Hin Airport and surrounding attractions. The second, “Two-way Tourism,” seeks to balance inbound and outbound travel markets.

The third focuses on high-value niche segments with stronger spending power. At the same time, TAT will employ big data and customer insights to refine marketing campaigns and identify priority international markets.

As part of this, provincial authorities are preparing complementary economic initiatives. Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Sittichai Sawatsen said the province will stage a major promotion campaign from August 8 to August 16 at Hua Hin Railway Station.

The event forms part of a wider strategy to reposition the province as a leading lifestyle tourism destination. Under the “Royal Destination” brand, officials will promote Hua Hin’s safety, quality and distinctive coastal character.

Tourism already underpins the Hua Hin-Cha-am economy. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand and provincial data, the twin destinations attract between six and seven million visitors each year. Most remain domestic travellers.

Western retirees and quality tourism continue to underpin Hua Hin’s long-term appeal and economy

Even so, international visitors already account for approximately 12 to 15 per cent of total arrivals. Officials expect that share to rise substantially once direct overseas flights resume. Collectively, the region generates tens of billions of baht in annual tourism revenue.

Hua Hin also enjoys enduring popularity among Western visitors. Long-stay residents and retirees from the United Kingdom, Germany, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Switzerland and France have established sizeable expatriate communities over many years.

Unlike Thailand’s larger resort cities, Hua Hin offers a quieter environment, comparatively low crime levels, modern healthcare, international-standard golf courses and luxury accommodation. Its long association with the Thai Royal Family has also preserved an orderly atmosphere and restrained development.

Property prices remain comparatively affordable, while infrastructure continues to improve. Reliable road and rail connections place Bangkok only around three hours away.

Beaches, year-round warm weather, seafood and outdoor recreation further strengthen Hua Hin’s appeal. Together, those qualities have made the resort one of Thailand’s most established retirement and lifestyle destinations.

Ultimately, government planners believe expanded international flights, upgraded airport infrastructure and stronger regional connectivity can reshape Hua Hin’s future. If the strategy succeeds, officials expect the resort to evolve from a predominantly domestic destination into one of Thailand’s leading premium international coastal tourism hubs.

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