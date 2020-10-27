German foreign minister tells Reuters that the German government is monitoring the situation concerning the presence of the Thai King in Germany as the issue took centre stage in Monday’s protest activity with royalist supporters claiming that the protest movement seeks the abolition of the monarchy while the protest leaders emphasised that their goal is limited to reform of the institution, a proposition which an opinion poll on Sunday suggests that Thai people do not agree with when it emerged that over 60% of the public do not want the monarchy linked to politics.

On Monday, the standoff between Thailand’s student-led street protesters and the government continued in front of the German Embassy in the Sathorn area of Bangkok which saw the Thai monarchy again at the centre of the struggle. Student-led protesters called on the German government to investigate the activities of the Thai monarch in Germany while emphasising that their demands were for constitutional reform so that ‘Thailand can return to being a genuine constitutional monarchy’.

Thailand’s political struggle continued on Monday on the streets and in parliament where an MP for the Palang Pracharat Party, Paiboon Nititawan, accused the student-led protesters of trying to overthrow the monarchy.

The central role now being played by calls by the protest movement for reform of the monarchy is increasingly deepening the division between the two sides of the political tug of war.

Two sides made submissions to the German Embassy in Sathorn at what were peaceful rallies

In the Sathorn road area of Bangkok on Monday, the two sides turned up at the German Embassy to make a submission to German authorities based on claims by the anti-government protesters concerning the part-time residence of the His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in the German state of Bavaria.

On Monday afternoon, a crowd of royalist supporters took part in a demonstration outside the German Embassy during which they handed in a letter to Mr Georg Schmidt, the German ambassador.

German embassy asked the protesters to respect the Vienna Convention and its property

On Sunday, the German embassy had issued a letter of its own calling on all protesters to respect the Vienna Convention regarding the protection of its property as a diplomatic mission but also promised to pass on any information presented to it, in a peaceful manner, to the federal government in Berlin.

Royalists accuses the protest leaders of manipulating the younger generation though mass psychology

On Monday afternoon, the royalist demonstrators, led by lawyer Nititorn Lamlua and Pichit Chaimongkol of a group calling themselves, Thai citizens, warned Berlin of the danger of meddling in Thailand’s internal affairs by being drawn in by the anti-government protest activity.

It accused the pro-democracy protesters of persistently breaching Thailand’s laws and using the power of mass communication to influence and control the younger generation.

The royalists accused the protest leadership, or those behind a movement, of trying to sow intergenerational conflict in Thailand through the use of mass psychology techniques.

They deplored the assault by the student protest leaders on the monarchy as an attempt to fundamentally alter the nature of Thai society based on hatred and prejudice.

Royalist leader: ‘We don’t want a president’

Mr Nititorn accused the anti-government protesters of being ignorant about Thai history pointing out that the original Khana Ratsadon or People’s Party group in 1932 had subscribed to the definition of Thailand as one indivisible kingdom governed democratically but with the King as the Head of State.

He suggested that any reform of the monarchy must be approved by the Thai people. ‘We have witnessed a lot of improper behaviour,’ he said referring to the ongoing protest activity.

The leader of the royalist group accused the student-led protesters of wanting to replace the Thai monarchy with a republic. ‘We don’t want a president,’ he declared.

The royalist protest dispersed after more than two hours as the leadership determined it did not want to create an opportunity for conflict.

Pro-democracy protesters asked Berlin to probe the Thai monarch’s presence in Germany

On Monday from 3.30 pm, a crowd of pro-democracy protesters began to mass at the Samyan intersection in Bangkok. As the crowd turned out, the protest began marching to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Outside the Embassy, protest leaders spoke in turns.

They called on the government in Berlin to examine the activities of the Thai monarch in Germany.

The protesters said they wanted to see the Thai King in Thailand and asked if the presence of their monarch in the foreign country might be counter to German laws or sovereignty because of the Thai King’s unique status.

The rally heard speeches in Thai, English and German from various speakers. Three representatives of the demonstrators were invited into the embassy and presented a letter to the German government.

Banner unfurled calling for reform

The protesters then unfurled a large banner outside the embassy which said ‘Reform the Monarchy’ before the protest ended peacefully at 9 pm.

During the protests outside the embassy, the protest leaders made it clear, in an official statement, that they are only calling for reform of the monarchy so that it operates constitutionally.

‘The request is aimed at reinstating His Majesty the King to Thailand so the Palace is placed under the Constitution and Thailand can return to being a genuine constitutional monarchy,’ a statement declared.

The Free Youth Group afterwards told the media that they believe that upwards of 100,000 people participated in the events of the day.

German Foreign Minister comments on the issue

It is reported from Berlin that the focus on the lifestyle of Thailand’s King in Germany is a cause of anxiety for the Federal Government which is said to be concerned about the presence of the sovereign in the European country for extended periods.

Interviewed by Reuters in the last 48 hours, the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Mass, appeared to confirm these concerns and said this: ‘We are monitoring this long-term, it will have immediate consequences if there are things that we assess to be illegal.’

Opposition leader Sompong in parliament calls on Thai Prime Minister Prayut to resign

Meanwhile, in the Thai Parliament, there was a call from the main opposition party leader for the Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan ocha, to stand down.

Sompong Amornvivat of Pheu Thai also called for the government to release all protest leaders still being held on charges relating to the unrest.

In parliament, there were many suggestions made on how to resolve the conflict including the use of a referendum or a special committee.

Jurin Laksanavisit, leader of the ruling coalition’s Democrat Party, proposed that a national reconciliation committee be set up to find solutions to the political unrest.

Mr Jurin, a veteran politician and also Minister of Commerce, called for a committee to be established to pursue national reconciliation measures and to find a solution to the current unrest and standoff between the government and the student-led protesters.

Phicharn Chaowapatanawong, an MP with the progressive Move Forward Party, closest politically to the protesters and the successor to the now disbanded Future Forward Party, called for an expedited constitutional reform process within parliament that included the protestor’s demand for reform of the monarchy.

Further reading:

Strength of support for the monarchy being seen this week as political unrest deepens into standoff

PM says he is not resigning but seeks resolution as key protest leader, Anon, chooses to stay in prison

Top minister accuses protesters of imperiling economic recovery and the health of Thai people at this time

Large protest turnout in Bangkok on Wednesday pushed for the PM to go with a 3-day ultimatum

Prime Minister’s position has been weakened by protests as progressive leader says he must go to allow talks

Protests on the streets creating political tensions as PM warns the public only the country will lose

Press conference given by activist and Progressive Movement leader checked by abrupt police visit

Rally’s march on Government House surprises officials with a larger turnout and police in retreat

Police arrest 21 protesters in Bangkok attempting to block the road to be used for planned Royal motorcade

Smaller crowd expected at rally on Wednesday as police gear up security cordon with checkpoints

Police say students have no permission to protest as army chief warns that security will be upheld

New army chief takes the helm this week amid growing tensions and rising public apathy toward politics

Criminal charges likely against student leaders as mysterious ‘People’s Party’ plaque goes missing

Students submit a reform petition to the Privy Council, call for a General Strike in Thailand on October 14th

March on government to go ahead on Sunday as rally organisers appear to focus on the monarchy reform plans

Western foreigners being blamed by ultra-right for this latest wave of radical student protests

Raised concerns for the defiant student protest being planned for next Saturday and Sunday

Exasperated PM loses patience with press corps over ‘distorted’ online speculation of a coup amid tensions

Army chief denies and rejects rumours of a likely coup as the country faces crisis on key fronts

Shock resignation of Minister of Finance a sign of more politics being demanded in government

Thailand stuck in a ‘vicious cycle’ which will lead to further military coups says leading academic

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

New cabinet lineup in Royal Gazette but economic damage now extending into parts of the property market

Warning signs in new banking and employment reports as virus crisis hits Thailand’s bottom line hard

Thailand may have to live with the virus but can recover in two years says outgoing central bank chief

June export figures show a 23% decline on last year but the economy will recover by end of 2021

Prime Minister indicates that the cabinet reshuffle will be complete very shortly with no problem

Somkid ready to bow out of government as September cabinet reshuffle seems to be on the cards

Plans to relaunch tourism from China thrown out as conflicting reports emerge of a new swine flu virus threat

Election of a new ruling party leader, shifts focus now to the future of the economics czar Somkid and his team

Banks ordered to cease dividends and shore up balance sheets on fears of loan quality erosion due to slump

Thai economy in even greater peril as Covid 19 shutdown appears to have had a bigger impact than expected

Election of Prawit as Palang Pracharat leader will see more grassroots politics in government

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>