The Thai monarch spoke in a TV address to Thais on New Year’s Eve and urged them to fall back on their traditions and culture at this time of crisis to help overcome the Covid-19 threat. He called on the protection of sacred forces that oversee the kingdom.

Thailand’s King has called for unity and understanding as the kingdom faces into 2021 and a New Year’s challenge in its battle with the Covid 19 crisis. He told the public in a TV address on Thai television channels that the kingdom’s culture binds the nation together and gives it strength and security.

The Thai King spoke on TV on New Year’s Eve to extend his best wishes to the public while calling for unity and reliance on the unique qualities of Thai culture and tradition to bring the kingdom through the Covid-19 crisis facing it.

He defined the kingdom’s traditions and culture as ones that valued beauty, virtue and progress. He described these as the basis for a strong and healthy life as well as mindset.

Thai values even extending into new technology

He said that these values can be seen in all aspects of Thai culture including its key rituals, its language, the country’s expression of itself and developments in the business world extending into areas of new technology.

The monarch said this strength and virtue was why Thai people, wherever they were in the world and whatever their circumstances, stood united and bound by indissoluble and binding ties which helps bring about security and strength.

Swelling virus wave now threatening the kingdom

Thailand is facing a swelling coronavirus wave with 279 cases reported on Friday and a further 216 cases on Saturday. As well as one new death on Saturday, there were two deaths from the disease the day before making four for the week with another death last Monday.

The last death before this current wave was in mid-September and it had been the first since June.

A spokesman for the Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Friday, that this situation would extend at least until mid-February even under the most positive scenarios likely to emerge.

King Vajiralongkorn ascended to the throne in 2016 following the passing of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. In his New Year’s message, as with last year, he called on sacred forces in addition to his predecessor, to help protect the kingdom.

Understanding, unity and virtuous conduct will help Thais overcome the current Covid challenge

In his message, His Majesty underlined the need for understanding and cooperation among all Thais at this time of crisis. He also said that virtuous conduct will also contribute to victory.

To celebrate 2021, the King and Queen have again published a personal greeting card extending New Year’s greetings to members of the public.

The card bears the emblems of the Chakri dynasty as well as the personal insignias of King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida.

On New Year’s Day, a book was opened at the Sala Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion at the Grand Palace in Bangkok where many Thais came to extend their best wishes to the King and Queen.

