The 13th of October is the 4th anniversary of the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, a ceremony took place at 7.41 pm attended by the royal family.

The King and Queen greeted crowds outside the Grand Palace on Tuesday evening following a ceremony to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the passing of King Rama IX.

Despite rainy conditions, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida appeared in person outside the Grand Palace on a wet and cold Tuesday evening to greet crowds gathered there to pay tribute to the King’s father, the late Rama IX or King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great whose anniversary is October 13th.

A ceremony to mark the fourth year since the passing of the late King had earlier taken place in the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall within the Grand Palace.

Royal couple warmly greeted the crowd

The royal couple warmly and happily greeted people in yellow waterproof clothing as they braved the elements to show their commitment to the late King. The crowds lined Na Phra Lan and Ratchadamnoen Avenue adjacent to the palace in central Bangkok.

The King and Queen were accompanied by aides as well as the royal prince and two royal princesses to meet the people.

