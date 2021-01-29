The ‘Free Guard’ group, in a social media statement, deny their members were responsible for the incident which injured four people including two police officers and a news website reporter at the scene. None were seriously hurt.

Police have arrested two members of the ‘Free Guard’ pro-democracy group in connection with a bomb which was thrown at an anti-government rally in Bangkok on January 17th last.

Thai police on Thursday announced the arrest of two suspects sought in connection with an explosion which injured two police officers, a civilian and a member of the media at a protest demonstration on Saturday 17th January against Article 112 of the Criminal Code organised by a pro-democracy group styling itself as ‘Free Guard’.

The two were named by police at Pathumwan Police Station as 23-year-old Pornchai Prakaphuang and 19-year-old Natthasut Siri-ut.

Two were named in arrest warrants sought by police on Wednesday from the Bangkok Criminal Court

The two detained were among three named in arrest warrants sought and obtained from the Bangkok Criminal Court by police on Wednesday. Police are understood to be tracking down a third person identified in connection with the incident.

Bomb device explodes after broken up pro-democracy protest in Bangkok

On the 17th January, demonstrations led by the ‘Free Guard’ group started off at Victory Monument and were forced to move to the Chamchuri Square shopping district before police, in force and backed by riot control squads, moved in to make arrests leading to scuffles between the protesters and officers.

Bomb exploded as protesters ended their rally

Protesters then demonstrated at a nearby police station after several leaders were taken away to be held at Regional One Police Headquarters in Pathum Thani.

At 4.30 pm, the protesters had returned to Chamchuri Square and were again given an ultimatum to disperse by police at the scene. As they complied, the bomb went off at 5 pm.

On Thursday, officers with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, following an intensive investigation, reported that the device used was a ping pong bomb the size of a table tennis ball.

Hit police officers and an online news reporter

It was thrown into an area near where two police officers were stationed and where a reporter with The Standard news website was reporting on the day’s events.

The device caused shrapnel to fly which hit the police officer on the hand and the reporter in the calf of the leg. A civilian was also hit and injured by the device.

No one sustained serious or life-threatening injuries but such devices, in the past, have proved deadly in Thailand.

Ping pong bombs linked with subversive activity

Ping pong bombs are small low-pressure devices that have long been associated with anti-government activity in Thailand including bombings in the kingdom and the insurgency in the South.

They are also commonly used in gang warfare linked to school and college rivalries in Bangkok among young students.

Arrested ‘Free Guard’ members deny involvement

The warrants issued for the arrest of three people on Wednesday cited an attack and assault on police officers carrying out their duties by the ‘Free Guard’ trio as well as explosives and weapons offences.

The political group, on its Facebook page, denied any involvement in the bombing although it acknowledged that the three sought are members.

‘Our members insist that they did not throw the bomb,’ the social media statement claimed.

Further reading:

Communist imagery and rhetoric used by group at the core of the kingdom’s street protest campaign

US Senate body including a Thai Senator accuses authorities of using violence against protesters

Prime Minister rules out dialogue with the ‘mob’ who he accuses of threatening to disrupt Bangkok

Protest leader ‘Penguin’ warns of the ‘smell’ of a coup and urges followers to take to the streets if it happens

Escalating danger and violence on the streets as protests turn uglier with 3 demands still pursued by activists

Coup again ruled out by Prawit as reconciliation is sought but with growing calls for Prayut to go

Chiang Rai MP shocks parliament in Bangkok by slashing himself in an outcry at police force action

Water cannon used to fend off Bangkok protesters as police uphold the strict new emergency laws

Prime Minister and Budget director issue strong warning about the legally stalled 2020 budget

Vital ฿3.2 trillion spending bill could be sunk after former Democrat MP raises valid legal concerns

Opposition will not put the ฿3.3 trillion 2020 budget bill in danger but plans to scrutinise it

Revived protest ends in Bangkok as severe state of emergency is declared and protest leaders arrested

Fears of a crackdown on protest grow overnight as PM warns parents to get loved ones out of zone

Rally’s march on Government House surprises officials with a larger turnout and police in retreat

Police arrest 21 protesters in Bangkok attempting to block the road to be used for planned Royal motorcade

Smaller crowd expected at rally on Wednesday as police gear up security cordon with checkpoints

Police say students have no permission to protest as army chief warns that security will be upheld

New army chief takes the helm this week amid growing tensions and rising public apathy toward politics

Criminal charges likely against student leaders as mysterious ‘People’s Party’ plaque goes missing

Students submit a reform petition to the Privy Council, call for a General Strike in Thailand on October 14th

March on government to go ahead on Sunday as rally organisers appear to focus on the monarchy reform plans

Western foreigners being blamed by ultra-right for this latest wave of radical student protests

Raised concerns for the defiant student protest being planned for next Saturday and Sunday

Exasperated PM loses patience with press corps over ‘distorted’ online speculation of a coup amid tensions

Army chief denies and rejects rumours of a likely coup as the country faces crisis on key fronts

Shock resignation of Minister of Finance a sign of more politics being demanded in government

Thailand stuck in a ‘vicious cycle’ which will lead to further military coups says leading academic

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

New cabinet lineup in Royal Gazette but economic damage now extending into parts of the property market

Warning signs in new banking and employment reports as virus crisis hits Thailand’s bottom line hard

Thailand may have to live with the virus but can recover in two years says outgoing central bank chief

June export figures show a 23% decline on last year but the economy will recover by end of 2021

Prime Minister indicates that the cabinet reshuffle will be complete very shortly with no problem

Somkid ready to bow out of government as September cabinet reshuffle seems to be on the cards

Plans to relaunch tourism from China thrown out as conflicting reports emerge of a new swine flu virus threat

Election of a new ruling party leader, shifts focus now to the future of the economics czar Somkid and his team

Banks ordered to cease dividends and shore up balance sheets on fears of loan quality erosion due to slump

Thai economy in even greater peril as Covid 19 shutdown appears to have had a bigger impact than expected

Election of Prawit as Palang Pracharat leader will see more grassroots politics in government