Apple’s lampoonish vision of Thailand generates backlash among offended Bangkok commentators. The smartphone maker’s ad ruffles feathers in Bangkok, hitting too close to the bone with its garish parody of 1970s Thailand.

A lampoonish ad for Apple as part of its Apple at Work series has ruffled the feathers of influencers and commentators in Bangkok. The video, released over a week ago, has received over 6 million views. However, it portrays Thailand and Bangkok in the same way as old-fashioned Cheech and Chong films, formerly loved by American liberal audiences. This garish parody, however, is causing outrage because it captures the essential devil-may-care, happy-go-lucky nature of Thailand. From crazy tuk-tuk rides to ragamuffin taxi drivers, the ad portrays a Thailand of fifty to sixty years ago. At the same time, the reason it is causing so much offence is that, in many respects, it is hitting too close to the bone.

A new advertisement for Apple, indeed a mini feature lasting nearly 10 minutes, has drawn fire in Thailand. Despite being warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, online commentary in in the kingdom has been critical.

The feature titled ‘The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office) | Apple at Work’ follows a trip to Thailand by a US executive and two colleagues seeking the urgent delivery of an impossible packaging order.

The villain in the piece is the big boss Chad, who keeps upping the ante for the underdogs.

An outdated yet humorous take on Thailand captures foreigners’ initial experiences for the first time

The crux of the piece is that it’s stereotypical and outdated. However, it does capture the essential feeling of many foreigners when they first arrive in the kingdom. In truth, some aspects of Thailand remain stuck in the seventies. Indeed, it is the real appeal of the country for many foreigners.

The higgledy-piggledy chaos and bizarre nature of some aspects of Thailand are deliberately magnified to spoof proportions.

From the moment the underdog team arrives in an airport setting akin to what Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok looked like in the 1970s, the fix is in.

Certainly, this is a stereotypical YouTube picture of Thailand. Nonetheless, the feature is humorous and may well end up appealing to international audiences, in particular young Western adults who are often searching for nostalgia.

Undoubtedly, however, it will not work well for Thailand’s efforts to promote itself as a modern, advanced economy seeking high-tech investment.

Nonetheless, it certainly does advertise Thailand as a print packaging centre. At the same time, it highlights Thailand’s positive emphasis on customer service.

Perhaps a message here from one of the World’s largest companies.

However, this is an image of Thailand from the late sixties and early seventies mixed with some up-to-date elements to make it plausible.

Unrepresentative, decrepid accommodation and American characters’ credibility open to question

Undoubtedly, it will draw commentary from Thailand’s hotel industry given the unrepresentative nature of the initial accommodation found by the American arrivals. A resort in the city turns out to be a run down doss house.

However, it should be noted that the American characters themselves are less than credible. In short, this is a lampoon or a parody of Thailand.

Everywhere in the piece, the colours are overhyped and garish, reproducing the higgledy-piggledy nature of 1970s Bangkok.

Undoubtedly, Thailand’s liberalisation of cannabis is part of the mix here. The feature feels reminiscent of a Cheech and Chong movie. Therefore, it is likely to be lapped up by Western liberal audiences.

This ad mirrors real perceptions of Thailand abroad. Thai tourism planners should understand this appeal

In brief, whether Thai audiences like it or not, this is quintessential soft power.

It is part of the real image Thailand has abroad. Soft power is something that cannot be controlled or contrived.

Much the same as the Netflix hit The Serpent spurred interest in Thailand with its 2021 recreation of 1970s Bangkok. No matter that it was chilling story of a serial killer. Bangkok is known worldwide for its criminal underworld.

Moreover, the fact that Apple has produced this entertaining piece without one reference to the sex industry must also be lauded.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has previously been criticised for campaigns that fail to consider real perceptions of the kingdom among foreign audiences.

A lampoonish yet somewhat truthful depiction of Thailand for US at work or office audiences

In short, this film certainly shows, in a lampoonish way, the perception of Thailand in the United States.

Undeniably, it is inaccurate but on another level, there is some truth in the experiences of the three characters on their business trip to Thailand.

In particular, the main character, a middle-aged white man called Dave barely coping with the rat race of corporate America, finding himself on a business trip to Thailand with two younger, somewhat goofy female associates.

Furthermore, if critics are offended, then it may just be that the image portrayed has a certain ring of truth about it. Too close to the bone perhaps.

‘Happy’ saves the day in Rayong after the underdogs experience the wild side of Bangkok in a false dawn

Eventually, after switching hotels from decrepit accommodation, the underdogs get a break.

At length, they are saved by ‘Happy,’ an effeminate but hilarious can-do character. He takes them to Rayong in a packed minivan.

At one point, when the underdogs think they’ve got their contract, they head to the pool to celebrate. There flows a train of wild experiences. This is the Bangkok that foreign tourists love. Another world, an out-of-control party.

At the same time, this video, in contrast to others in the Apple series which are more mundane, is colourful. It is zany and captures the wild image that most Westerners associate with Bangkok.

Thai-friendly but stereotypical Apple ad may yet appeal to international audiences who are looking for character

Of course, it is a matter of opinion but this writer feels that the video will not harm Thailand. In fact, it will help remind people that Thailand remains different, colourful and particularly friendly.

At the outset, embattled PM Srettha Thavisin warmly welcomed the video being shot in Thailand. Perhaps Apple is furthermore taking advantage of new government tax incentives.

It is the fifth in a series of Apple videos which appear to be aimed at office workers.

Certainly, this is a marketing attempt to widen Apple’s appeal. Previously, the expensive phone had been seen as more middle class while its arch-competitor Samsung was seen as more of a phone for the masses.

Released less than nine days ago, the video already has 6.1 million views.

There are many more to come provided politically correct sensitivities do not come into play. This would be ironic given that it is Thailand’s politically incorrect ethos that tends to give it its real edge.

