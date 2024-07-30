Former internet idol and alleged gambling tycoon, Siapo Po-arnon, raises alarm over safety in Bang Kwang Prison. Lawyer to outline assassination attempts and outline rights violations in a petition to the Minister of Justice. Siapo is serving 20 years for money laundering.

A former internet idol and alleged online gambling tycoon has raised the alarm about his safety at Bangkok’s infamous Bang Kwang Prison. On Wednesday, a lawyer on behalf of Mr. Siapo Po-arnon will outline a series of attempts on his life while incarcerated. The lawyer will also raise allegations that the high-profile person is being singled out by prison officers and denied his rights.

On Wednesday, lawyers for a former internet idol convicted on money laundering charges will file a petition with Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong. It comes after what is being reported as an assassination attempt at Bang Kwang Prison, where the convict is imprisoned while appealing his sentence.

32-year-old Siapo Po-arnon was sentenced to 54 years by the Criminal Court in December 2022. It followed his shock arrest in February 2021 on charges of running an illegal gambling website and money laundering.

His arrest came during a publicised dawn raid by police at his home in Bangkok. The raid included armed police commandos who took the accused away in his sleeping clothes.

Siapo Po-arnon and his family charged with a range of offences after February 2021 high-profile arrest

The online star had previously, in August 2020, appeared before a parliamentary committee looking at the prospect of legalising online gambling.

The case involved up to ฿1.8 billion in turnover. Subsequently, Mr. Siapo’s sentence was commuted under Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code to a maximum term of twenty years behind bars.

His wife, Ms. Chuthamas, was jailed for six months for promoting gambling.

In addition, Siapo’s brother, Puttharak, was given a three-month term. However, his wife, Ploypitcha, was handed down a 14-year term for money laundering. That latter couple, however, fled the country.

Former internet star alleges mistreatment and health issues in prison including a denial of rights

In the meantime, the well-known figure has been imprisoned since his arrest in 2021. First at Bangkok Remand Prison and later at the infamous Bang Kwang Prison.

In a submission to be made by his lawyer to the Minister of Justice, the prisoner takes issue with his treatment in prison.

Firstly, he alleges that he is being denied daily visitation rights. Unlike other prisoners, he is only allowed weekly visits. In addition, he complains that a recent medical incident saw him coughing up blood.

He attributes this to his prior smoking habit before being incarcerated. Nonetheless, when he sought help, prison guards allegedly told him he was faking the symptoms.

He was told he was using melon juice to fool prison authorities.

Lawyer to address assassination attempts and safety concerns for Siapo Po-arnon at Ministry of Justice

At length, on Wednesday, his attorney Mr. Witoon Kaengngan is preparing to outline details of a series of recent attempts on the prisoner’s life. In brief, he will outline these to ministry officials on Wednesday.

The latest one involved a prisoner who attempted to stab him. The prisoner had obtained an iron rod from an equipment storage room. After that, another prisoner intervened to save Mr. Siapo’s life.

The former internet star is thought to believe that a death warrant has been issued against him by some influential people.

On Tuesday, his legal representatives will be demanding proper security for the inmate.

In addition, theywill ask the Minister of Justice to investigate the conditions Mr. Siapo is being held under. His lawyer points out that Mr. Siapo’s case is still before the courts. In short, his case has not yet been finally decided by the court.

Therefore, he is entitled to certain constitutional protections and right. In any event, Mr. Siapo’s human rights must be respected.

