Narathiwat bombings injure eight just days before the 20th anniversary of the Tak Bai massacre, sparking fears of further violence amid rising tensions in Thailand’s troubled southern region. Security forces are on high alert following the attacks.

A series of bomb attacks and ambushes in Narathiwat once again highlight the core of Thailand’s ongoing southern insurgency. The attacks on Friday caused security to be raised across the southern province. It is also coming just one week before the anniversary of the Tak Bai massacre in 2004. In that incident, 85 protesters died following a protest outside Tak Bai Police Station, which was linked to the ongoing instability in the province. On Friday, eight security personnel were injured, though none seriously, from the attacks. Nonetheless, its highlights another one of the country’s chronic and intractable problems: the ongoing southern insurgency.

Southern Narathiwat Province has experienced a series of violent attacks. Multiple bombings were reported across the region on the morning of October 18, 2024.

At length, the incidents targeted police and military personnel on duty. In short, several officers were injured. Widespread alarm followed, as authorities issued warnings of potential car bombs and heightened security measures.

The first signs of unrest emerged just after 6:00 a.m. Residents of Ban Kuwa, Village 5, in Riko Subdistrict, Su-ngai Padi District, reported hearing two loud explosions.

Although panic spread through the area, no injuries were initially reported. Security services swiftly responded, investigating the source of the blasts.

Initial bombings in Riko Subdistrict spark fear, but no injuries reported; security forces launch investigation

Afterwards, at approximately 9:55 a.m., another, more serious incident took place. A group of law enforcement officers from an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was ambushed.

The group was en route to investigate the earlier explosions. Certainly, this is now a devious tactic in use by insurgency forces.

The officers were travelling in four vehicles when a roadside bomb struck the last vehicle, roughly 500 metres from the 447th Border Patrol Police Base. In summary, three officers were injured in the explosion. They were identified as:

Pol. Lt. Col. Somchok Mankong, 41, who suffered from dizziness and chest tightness.

Pol. Sgt. Maj. Anuphan Rotduang, 37, who experienced right shoulder pain, dizziness, and chest tightness.

Pol. Lt. Col. Phraiwich Sombun, Senior Inspector (Investigation), who also reported chest tightness.

The injured officers were evacuated to Su-ngai Padi Hospital. Subsequently, their condition was described as stable. In the meantime, they are receiving medical treatment.

Roadside bomb targeting EOD unit leaves three officers injured as insurgents employ ambush tactics

Following this, at 10:00 a.m., another bombing occurred in Su-ngai Padi District. This time, the explosion targeted a bridge connecting Ban Do Hae (Village No. 3) and Ban Sue Dae (Village No. 7).

Five rangers from the 4808th Ranger Company were injured in the attack while travelling in a pickup truck. The vehicle sustained minor damage, with its windows shattered. The injured rangers were identified as:

Volunteer Defense Corpsman Wutthichai Sutsai, 30, who reported tinnitus and chest tightness.

Volunteer Defense Corpsman Siriwat Sawiyam, 37, with similar symptoms.

Master Sergeant Amran Awae, 43, also suffering from tinnitus and chest tightness.

Volunteer Defense Corpsman Wichian Chobnam, 39, who reported tinnitus and chest tightness.

Volunteer Defense Corpsman Apinant Kongno, 35, with the same symptoms.

All five men were taken to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital. Later, they were described as in stable condition. Medical professionals are monitoring their recovery. In response to the bombings, security officials issued a public alert.

A general alert was ordered against possible car bombs in several areas, including Su-ngai Padi, Su-ngai Kolok, and Mueang Narathiwat districts. Security chiefs particularly feared insurgents may have planted explosives in four-door pickup trucks or taxis.

Five rangers injured in a second bombing targeting a bridge; heightened security measures initiated

In response, a heightened security regime was ordered throughout Narathiwat Province. Military personnel established roadblocks and conducted vehicle searches.

Security services remain on high alert as tensions in the province are heightened. Narathiwat Province, located in Thailand’s southernmost region, has been plagued by violent unrest in recent years.

The area has witnessed frequent attacks by insurgent groups. These incidents, often bombings or shootings, target law enforcement, military personnel, and local officials.

The recent bombings follow an escalating pattern of violence. Security experts believe insurgent groups may be ramping up efforts to destabilise the area. Local officials have called for calm in response to the attacks.

They assured the public that security measures are being reinforced. The government has vowed to bring those responsible for the latest bombings to justice. Indeed, the police and security services have a good track record in tracking down those involved in such actions.

Narathiwat Province intensifies security after multiple bombings, while officials urge calm and promise justice

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been briefed on the situation and is working closely with security officials to monitor developments.

For instance, forensic officers have been able to trace ammunition, guns, and even bomb-making equipment used by the insurgency. At the same time, the insurgency itself appears not to be weakening.

Indeed, it is growing stronger, aided by border smuggling and insecurity surrounding Thailand’s border with Malaysia.

In recent years, Thai authorities have engaged in serious talks in Malaysia with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN). Certainly, this is thought to be the political group behind the insurgency action. However, these talks have repeatedly floundered. In short, political red lines in Bangkok mean that security forces in the South are fighting a stalemate battle with the insurgency.

Certainly, it is another one of Thailand’s intractable and chronic problems.

Undoubtedly, it is impacting the economy in southern provinces, which are ravaged by the drug trade, as well as unrest caused by the insurgency and widespread smuggling operations.

Insurgency continues to strengthen despite talks, exacerbating economic woes and instability in South

Investigators from the Narathiwat Provincial Police and military units are nonetheless working to identify those responsible for the latest attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but authorities suspect involvement from local insurgent factions. Forensic teams are analysing evidence from the bomb sites. Security forces are also conducting sweeps of surrounding areas to prevent further attacks.

The bombings come just a week before the 20th anniversary of the infamous Tak Bai massacre, a key event in southern Thailand’s conflict. Local feelings are running high as the anniversary approaches.

On October 25, 2004, 1,370 protesters staged a demonstration after the arrest of men suspected of insurgent activity. The protest turned violent, and police responded with live fire, killing seven protesters.

Authorities forced the surviving men to strip and lie on the ground before loading them onto military trucks. They were transported to a military base 150 km away. During the journey, 78 men died from suffocation. The Tak Bai massacre remains a deeply sensitive issue in Thailand’s southern provinces.

Rising tensions in Narathiwat as 20th anniversary of Tak Bai massacre nears, amplifying unrest fears

Recently, Thai prosecutors initiated proceedings against 15 officials and former military officers involved in the massacre. Among those charged was General Pisal Wattanawongkiri, a Pheu Thai Party list MP and former commander of the Fourth Army. However, none of the defendants turned up before Narathiwat Provincial Court, prompting arrest warrants.

General Pisal’s disappearance from parliament in August, believed to be an attempt to avoid charges, has added to tensions. He is now thought to be abroad.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has stated that Interpol has been instructed to arrest him and others wanted for the deaths during the Tak Bai massacre.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all suspects, including a former Narathiwat governor, senior officials, and military commanders.

However, the statute of limitations on the case expires on October 25, 2024. After that, prosecution will be prohibited, allowing the accused to live freely in Thailand. This looming deadline is expected to provoke a rise in anger and possible retaliation in the southern provinces.

Political fallout is also anticipated, particularly for the Pheu Thai Party and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was in power when the Tak Bai massacre occurred.

Further reading:

Pheu Thai MP and former army commander in the South out of the country safe from an arrest warrant

Woman dies in massive fireball caused by Yala explosion in Bannang Sata near busy police living quarters

Motorcycle bomb blast seriously injures four in southern Narathiwat province in insurgency attack on town centre

Narathiwat bomb explosion leaves one senior police officer dead. PM demands tighter security

Pattani bombs put Thai security agencies on alert as they gear up for APEC Summit in Bangkok

Top insurgent leader suspected as behind Monday night’s large bomb attack on Pattani district

2 killed in 15-minute firefight between security forces and insurgents as Pattani siege is ended

Killer gang linked to murdered family holed up at a Pattani resort but refuse to surrender peacefully to task force