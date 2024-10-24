Ms. Sirinadda Hakparn, wife of former National Deputy Police Chief, was arrested on theft charges of luxury items, following a police complaint. She denied all allegations, while police remain tight-lipped.

The wife of former National Police Chief, Ms. Sirinadda Hakparn, was arrested on Thursday after a warrant was issued at the request of police at Phra Nakhon Police Station. The arrest related to an allegation of the theft of ฿5.7 million worth of luxury goods from an apartment in the Bang Chak area of the district last Friday. The complaint was filed by a Police Colonel, who is a Police Cadet Academy instructor.

The complaint in the case was made by a 50-year-old Police Colonel who is a Royal Police Cadet Academy instructor in the Sam Phran area of Bangkok.

Certainly, it appears that the alleged theft took place on Friday, October 18th. Ms. Sirinadda is thought to have been a guest at the apartment, located at Soi Sukhumvit 101 in the Bang Chak subdistrict of Phra Khanong in Bangkok.

Among the luxury items in the bags were two Patek Philippe luxury watches and a luxury shoulder bag. The complaint filed with police alleges that Ms. Sirinadda entered the condominium and took the bags.

Former home of complainant now scene of alleged theft involving valuables and damage claims

The condominium in question was previously the home of the Police Colonel who filed the complaint, together with her husband.

Later, the couple moved to the Phutthamonthon area as it was near the academy. On Thursday afternoon at 2:40 p.m., the wife of General Surachate Hakparn arrived at Phra Khanong Police Station in the company of her lawyer.

In short, Ms. Sirinadda wanted to surrender and meet the investigator in the case. She arrived in a black Tesla car and was followed by her lawyer from the car.

Sirinadda denies charges of theft while police remain tight-lipped on case developments

However, as she entered the police station, a group of reporters posed questions to her. Indeed, she did not wish to engage with reporters but did take time to deny the charge.

Her demeanour was polite but at the same time anxious to meet investigators. “I didn’t do it. As for any damages, I will assign my lawyer to handle them,” she said. Afterwards, investigators were just as determined to keep quiet about the case.

They did, however, confirm that charges had been filed and were being processed. Nonetheless, no decision was communicated with regard to bail.

