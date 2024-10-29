Wang Luan, a 49-year-old former bank official, was caught by Chonburi Immigration Bureau police while trying to start anew in Thailand. He faces years in prison for defrauding his bank of ฿225 million and will be deported back to China.

A Chinese fraudster, a former bank official in Henan province, China, was arrested by Chonburi Immigration Bureau police on Friday. 49-year-old Wang Luan has been living in Pattaya for the last two months.

On Friday last, in an operation involving the Chonburi Immigration Bureau, a 49-year-old former bank executive in China was arrested. Eventually, the wanted man was located at a hotel in Pattaya by a police task force.

Afterwards, Police Colonel Naphasapong Khositsuriyamanee revealed his identity as Mr. Wang Luan. Previously, the provincial Immigration Bureau had received information from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok regarding the suspect.

It was revealed that Mr. Wang was a deputy manager at a bank in Hebi City in China’s Henan province in northern Thailand. Chinese authorities say he colluded with associates to submit forged documents to defraud the bank. The losses incurred were ฿225 million.

Suspect attempts to start a new life in Thailand before being located by police investigation

After that, the suspect fled to Thailand and had been attempting to start a new life in the resort city.

At length, Thai police launched an investigation to track him down. Investigators revealed that he had entered Thailand through the Cambodian border. In brief, he had been in the kingdom for two months.

Previously, it is understood that his reason for swindling his bank was to pay off massive debts he had incurred with money lenders. Furthermore, he told police in a confession that he only received a share of the money defrauded from the bank.

Police who raided the hotel on Friday found ฿170,000 in cash. The Chinese man was afterwards taken to Nongprue Police Station, where his case will be processed.

Later, he will be deported back to China, where he faces 1-7 years imprisonment under Article 339-4 of the Chinese Criminal Code.

