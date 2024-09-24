arrest-of-tiktok-star-who-reentered-thailand-from-cambodia-after-working-in-online-scam-centres

A 21-year-old former TikTok sensation, Ploy, was caught crossing back into Thailand, revealing a dark world of online scams and theft linked to her financial struggles and addiction.

The arrest of a 21-year-old former TikTok star in Sa Kaeo Province, near Cambodia, on Saturday has given police further insight into the growing menace of call centres in that country targeting Thai households with impunity. The young woman explained that her problems began with an online gambling addiction, which led to her drowning in debt. She was arrested by an elite team of detectives after first being stopped by Immigration Bureau officers as she crossed back into Thailand. She was wanted on foot of an arrest warrant issued by Min Buri Criminal Court on September 10. This was over a break-in at her boyfriend’s home in July and the theft of goods worth ฿60,000. Significantly, he presently works in an illegal call centre in Cambodia.

On September 21, 2024, officers from the Crime Suppression Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau arrested Ms. Ploynapat Sriwan. The young woman was taken into custody by a crack team of detectives led by Lieutenant Colonel Thanpirasit Chulphiphob, also known as Inspector Jae. Inspector Jae is known for his distinctive headgear.

Moreover, he leads a team known for clinically taking down bad actors. Not only in Bangkok but throughout the kingdom on special missions.

21-year-old TikTok star nabbed returning from Cambodia after being on the run since a July robbery in Bangkok

Better known as “Ploy,” last Saturday’s target was a 21-year-old TikTok star with over 36,000 followers. Ploy had been on the run and working in Cambodia.

In short, she was arrested in Sa Kaeo Province on Saturday.

The suspect was apprehended at the terminal at the Ban Khlong Luek Permanent Border Crossing in Aranyaprathet. The arrest was made under an outstanding warrant issued by Min Buri Criminal Court for charges of theft and damage to property.

The arrest stems from allegations that Ploy stole property from a young man with whom she had a romantic relationship. This incident, first reported at length in late July 2024, caught significant attention from the media. By September 10, a warrant had been issued for her arrest for theft at a dwelling. In addition, the charges included damaging barriers meant to protect property and people.

Manhunt eventually leads to Ploy’s capture after she vanished from public view weeks ago following a break-in

Following the widespread media coverage of the case, Ploy vanished from public view, sparking a manhunt.

The breakthrough came last Saturday when the task force from the Crime Suppression Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau was sent to Sa Kaeo Provincial Police.

Before this, the Sa Kaeo Immigration Bureau arrested Ms. Ploy at the border crossing. During interrogation, Ploy admitted to the charges. She revealed that severe financial troubles had led her to commit theft.

She explained about her addiction to online gambling. Particularly, online slot machines had left her in desperate financial straits. She was unable to borrow money from her boyfriend, who was in Poipet engaged in online scam centre operations.

Therefore, she decided to break into his home and steal around ฿60,000 worth of possessions. However, her criminal activities didn’t end there.

In an attempt to escape her financial troubles, Ploy contacted a TikTok account advertising job opportunities in a call centre scam based overseas. Certainly, she was tempted by the promise of a monthly salary of ฿25,000 plus bonuses for successful fraud. Therefore, she decided to join a Cambodian-based call centre gang.

Ploy’s open confession reveals the dark world of call centre scam operations in Cambodia which she fled to

Ploy’s confession sheds light on the workings of the underworld of call centre scamming operations in Cambodia. Significantly, her story is similar to others who have been arrested this year.

Upon joining, she was taken to a 25-story building across the border where she began working. Her role involved creating fake social media profiles to lure victims into online scams, many of which involved fake product promotions or investment schemes.

Her method involved building trust with the victims, often engaging in romantic conversations before introducing them to fraudulent investment opportunities. In just one week, Ploy managed to deceive about 10 victims. Her operation ran smoothly until her criminal activities in Thailand made headlines, drawing attention from local police.

This prompted her Chinese boss to move her to another location, a four-story building in Soi Wat Mai. There, she continued her fraudulent activities, this time using a Facebook avatar named “Koi.”

Over the next few weeks, Ploy spoke with around 20 victims, successfully scamming one individual out of ฿25,000. As Ploy continued her illegal activities, the situation worsened when the leader of the call centre gang, a Thai national named “Sab,” coerced her into becoming his mistress.

He offered her a monthly salary of ฿30,000 to stop working and be with him. Ploy refused the offer and was fired from the call centre gang shortly afterwards.

Ploy’s second call centre gang focused on fake investment schemes but her good looks brought it to an end

Following her dismissal, Ploy joined another call centre gang called “Lang Bo Pla.” This group ran scams similar to her previous employer. However, here the primary fraud involved fake stock investment platforms. Victims were tricked into investing money that they could never withdraw.

Ploy’s criminal career came to a quick end when her boyfriend, Mr. Tor, alerted her that the police were closing in on her. Despite receiving this warning, she was arrested two days later on her way to work. After that she was deported back into Thailand and held by Immigration Bureau officers. They were waiting for her.

Reflecting on her situation, Ploy admitted that she never expected her life to spiral this far out of control.

She said her initial goal was simply to earn enough money to pay off her debts. Nevertheless, the reality was that she became entangled in a much more dangerous world. Ploy’s story highlights the growing issue of call centre gangs operating in Thailand and neighbouring countries.

According to Police Colonel Thiradech Thamsuthee, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, the investigation revealed that Ploy’s gambling addiction was the primary driver behind her criminal activities.

While she has confessed to the theft, further investigation into the operations of the call centre gangs is ongoing.

Rising concerns over the spread of call centre scams in Southeast Asia that are particularly targeting Thailand

The arrest comes at a time of renewed concern about the spread of call centre gangs across Southeast Asia. However, Thailand has become a key target for these groups.

Reports suggest that over 90% of the operations in Cambodia are Chinese-run. On Monday, a respected anti-crime activist petitioned the Prime Minister’s Office to take action.

Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, President of the Crime Victim Assistance Association, called for an internal inquiry into a senior civil servant. Mr. Atchariya, nicknamed ‘Genius,’ alleged that a data bank of 23,000 recently retired civil servants had been sold to an online scam network.

There were 296 victims in addition to 48 cases where individuals had their money stolen from bank accounts. Mr. Atchariya appealed to Mr. Sompas Nilphan, an Advisor to the Office of the Prime Minister’s Secretary.

The activist called for internal inquiries, disciplinary action, and criminal proceedings. Meanwhile, criminal organisations behind these operations are flourishing beyond Thailand’s borders.

They exploit vulnerable people with ease, luring them with promises of high salaries and bonuses. The scams often target unsuspecting victims through social media and dating platforms, preying on their emotions and trust.

Royal Thai Police ramp up efforts to combat rising call centre scam menace. They have even launched an app

Police Colonel Thiradech, over the weekend, made it clear that these call centre scams have become a significant problem. The operations have grown in sophistication, and the criminals behind them are continually finding new ways to evade law enforcement.

The senior officer emphasised that the Royal Thai Police are committed to cracking down on these gangs. He urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in their efforts.

In the meantime, the Royal Thai Police have launched a protection app for smartphone users. The app allows people to verify any claims or contacts that may come from sources claiming to be police officers.

Ploy’s story highlights the dangers of online fraud linked to gambling addiction, another pressing issue

Ms. Ploy’s case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of online fraud. Significantly, it identifies links between criminal pursuits and gambling.

On Saturday, the young woman warned that the lucrative nature of these scams makes them quite alluring. In truth, it is easy for desperate people to fall into the trap of criminal behaviour, particularly when there is no other viable way of finding money quickly.

Indeed, part of the attraction is also being spirited out of the country, away from those to whom money is owed. Clearly, as in Ms. Ploy’s case, the long arm of the law can still reach them.

Following her arrest, Ploy was taken to Nimit Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings related to the break-ins and theft in July. However, investigators are continuing their investigation into the call centre gangs based on the information gleaned from her. Furthermore, they are confident they will be able to take decisive action to dismantle these criminal networks.

Further reading:

Call centre gangs caused a firestorm on Thursday at Nonthaburi Police Station as dozens lost money

Cambodian cybercrime industry run by Chinese criminals could be generating up to 38% of its GDP

Massive police response to the case of a family murdered by father after ฿1.7 million scam loss last week

Debt and ฿1.7 million loss to scammers drive man to murder his wife and two sons in Samut Prakan

Loan shark arrested in Nonthaburi for bullying a borrower charged an annual interest rate of 730%

Bank of Thailand to tackle household debt in new plan from 2024 which will see higher standards

Politicians skating on thin ice as the economy may not be able to withstand a political stalemate

Debt crisis may be one of the top items on the new cabinet’s agenda as central bank stands ready

Potential hazard lights flashing as kingdom’s auto loans spiral into default with sky-high borrowing

Bank of Thailand governor gives veiled warning to voters on the danger posed by populist policies

Financial markets debt sell-off sending a signal to Thailand before the May 14th General Election

PM warns giveaway policies of some parties may be ‘bad karma’ for the country in the longer run

Economic recovery shaky despite strong foreign tourism as global economic outlook deteriorates

Recession fears rise as growth projections are cut and export output continues to decline in 2023

Good news on foreign investment at the start of 2023 fails to mask stunted competitiveness issue for economy

Economy faces export clogs with rules in China and ‘green imperialism’ from European Union

Vital European Union free trade deal with Thailand with stiff demands from Brussels to take time