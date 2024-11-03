Kemi Badenoch, the first Black leader of the Conservatives, faces turmoil after a historic election loss. With the party’s lowest MP count and challenges from Labour and Reform UK, she aims to restore confidence and unite a divided party.

The Conservative Party has elected 44-year-old Kemi Badenoch as its first Black leader. Ms. Badenoch is also only the fourth woman to lead the United Kingdom’s oldest party. The daughter of a Nigerian doctor with an engineering degree, the straight-talking Ms. Badenoch campaigned on a promise of speaking the truth. Her election comes at a time of turmoil for the Conservatives. After this year’s July 4 General Election, it only returned 121 MPs, its lowest in history. Not only is the party facing an energised Labour Party in government, but it also has to contend with a potentially rising challenge from Reform UK, the party led by Nigel Farage as the standard-bearer of the right.

In a decisive victory, 44-year-old Kemi Badenoch was elected UK Conservative Party leader. She won 57 percent of votes against rival 42-year-old Robert Jenrick, former Immigration Minister.

The announcement came from Bob Blackman, chair of the influential 1922 Committee. Blackman confirmed a 72.8 percent turnout from the party’s 131,680 members.

Badenoch, MP for North West Essex and a former business secretary, is now the first Black leader of the Conservatives. She is also the fourth woman to lead the party. Born in Wimbledon and raised in Nigeria, Badenoch has cited her engineering degree as essential to her mission.

Badenoch promises to address past failures while acknowledging a difficult path ahead

She believes it equips her to “fix the UK’s broken system.” Known for her straightforward style, Badenoch has a reputation as a direct and forthright politician.

On winning, Badenoch acknowledged the difficult path ahead. “The task before us is tough but simple: to hold this Labour government to account and prepare for government,” she said.

Her campaign slogan, “The time has come to tell the truth,” reflected her readiness to address past failures. “We let standards slip,” she admitted, calling for a “reset in our politics and thinking.”

Badenoch takes the helm after the party’s worst electoral defeat in recent memory. The Conservatives lost 244 seats, dropping to 121 MPs in the July 4 election. The defeat was widely anticipated, leading former leader Rishi Sunak to step down.

Badenoch now faces the challenge of restoring public confidence and addressing internal divisions

This sparked the leadership contest. Now, Badenoch faces the major challenge of restoring public confidence and addressing internal divisions. Conservative Party chair Richard Fuller stressed the need to reconnect with the electorate.

“The Conservatives must be on the side of people who want to contribute to society and get on with their lives,” Fuller said. He urged members to support Badenoch and help “rebuild trust with the electorate.”

Despite some backing from senior party figures, several Conservative MPs remain sceptical about her leadership prospects. Many MPs, speaking anonymously, questioned whether she would last until the next general election.

The party has a recent history of replacing leaders under internal pressure. To bring stability, senior officials are considering changing party rules, making it harder to remove leaders. Currently, 15 percent of MPs—or just 18 MPs—can trigger a no-confidence vote.

Outspoken on key issues, Badenoch faces divided public opinion on her policies and stance

Badenoch has been outspoken on controversial issues. She is a critic of “woke” culture and a self-described “net-zero sceptic.” She has called for an overhaul of the UK government’s approach to energy and policy.

While her stance resonates with some, others are concerned about potential policy reversals on climate and social issues. The new leader faces an uphill battle to unite the party, update its image, and appeal to voters.

Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer congratulated her on social media, calling her election “a proud moment” for the UK. He emphasised that the election of the first Black Conservative leader was an important milestone.

Badenoch’s supporters say she is a breath of fresh air, praising her clarity on divisive issues. Her critics, however, argue she is prone to gaffes and lacks political finesse. She still enjoys significant support, with endorsements from former energy secretary Claire Coutinho, former Treasury minister Laura Trott, and ex-innovation minister Andrew Griffith.

Building her frontbench team will be one of Badenoch’s top priorities in her new role

One of Badenoch’s top priorities will be to build her frontbench team. Insiders report that her senior appointments will be finalised by her first shadow cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Badenoch has hinted that Jenrick, her recent opponent, may receive a key role, praising his “energy and determination.”

But some experienced figures, including former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, and ex-Home Secretary James Cleverly, have opted for a return to the backbenches.

Her immediate challenge is to rally the party ahead of the May local elections. This will be difficult, given the high benchmark the party achieved in 2021.

At that time, Conservatives saw gains due to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout momentum. Party officials acknowledge that rebuilding voter trust will require significant progress over the coming months.

Badenoch secures a hard-fought victory over five contenders in a competitive leadership race

Badenoch’s victory follows a hard-fought race in which she outlasted five contenders. These included high-profile figures like former Home Secretary James Cleverly, ex-Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, and former Pensions Secretary Mel Stride.

Her campaign emphasised integrity, transparency, and a commitment to reset the party’s direction. In her acceptance speech, Badenoch paid tribute to former leader Rishi Sunak. She expressed gratitude for his leadership during challenging times.

Although she intends to continue some of his policies, she stressed her plans to introduce new solutions for current economic and social issues. Badenoch’s leadership marks a potential turning point for the Conservatives.

Her tenure could redefine the party’s stance on state intervention, net-zero policies, and social issues. The coming months will be critical as she builds her team, unifies her base and engages with voters.

Badenoch’s election represents a historic milestone in British politics amid Labour’s challenges

With her direct approach and focus on transparency, Kemi Badenoch’s election could represent a significant shift in British politics. Her ability to rally the party and compete with the Labour government will be crucial.

Yet, her victory undeniably represents a historic milestone. In the meantime, Badenoch faces an energised Labour Party, which has just introduced a radical budget harking back to 1970s Britain.

At the same time, the party faces a strong challenge from upstart party Reform UK. The party, led by firebrand Nigel Farage, is attempting to pull votes from both Labour and the Conservatives in the next General Election.

In short, Reform UK aims to overtake the Conservative Party as the standard-bearer of the right.

