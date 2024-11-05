Old man survives a harrowing crash as his Nissan Kicks tumbles from a second-floor parking lot in Bangkok, landing upside down. The 69-year-old driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, highlighting growing safety concerns in multi-story car parks.

A 69-year-old man had a lucky escape on Monday morning in Bangkok. At length, Mr. Sumet Sirikhunchot miraculously survived a car crash that sent his vehicle into the air from a multi-story car park in Bangkok’s Arun Amarin area. The sporty-looking Nissan Kicks EV was left with two wheels in the air as it landed upside down after the fall. Mr. Sumet explained to police at the scene that he pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. Certainly, car crashes from multi-storey car parks have become more frequent in the capital over the last few years, with many surviving the experience.

A serious car accident shocked residents on Monday. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Bangkok’s Arun Amarin area.

The incident occurred when an older driver mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

This critical error sent his vehicle crashing through a parking structure wall. The car fell from the second floor to the ground below, leaving chaos in its wake.

Around 11:00 a.m., Deputy Inspector Pol. Lt. Panpong Jinno received an emergency call at the Bang Yi Khan Police Station.

The caller reported a vehicle that had plummeted from a condominium parking structure, injuring the driver. Lt. Panpong quickly informed his superiors and mobilised his team, including Pol. Col. Phayap Sombun, the Superintendent of Bang Yi Khan Police Station.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a severe car accident involving an older driver in Bangkok

The accident took place at a 39-story residential condominium in the Arun Amarin Subdistrict of Bang Khun Non District, Bangkok. When responders arrived, they found the aftermath of a high-impact crash.

The vehicle and surrounding area were severely damaged. The vehicle involved was a white Nissan Kicks, bearing Bangkok licence plate number Chor Kor 4004. It lay overturned on the ground floor, its wheels pointing skyward.

The car’s roof was almost completely crushed, presenting a harrowing sight for onlookers and emergency personnel.

The wall of the second-floor parking structure exhibited significant damage, with cracks and dislodged concrete where the vehicle had broken through.

Inside the wrecked car, responders discovered the 69-year-old driver Mr. Sumet Sirikhunchot. Miraculously, he sustained only minor injuries. He was conscious and responsive when officers reached him.

Despite the potential for life-threatening injuries from the fall, Mr. Sumet was able to answer questions about the crash. He provided details regarding the moments leading up to the accident.

The driver explained that pressing the accelerator instead of the brake caused the accident and injuries

Mr. Sumet explained that the crash resulted from a simple error in judgement. He mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. This mistake caused the vehicle to surge forward, breaking through the parking structure’s barrier wall.

The dramatic plunge left visible cracks and dents in both the wall and the ground surface where the car landed. Following the incident, emergency personnel transported Mr. Sumet to Chao Phraya Hospital for further examination and treatment.

Medical staff monitored his condition closely. Fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening. His quick response and the rapid actions of the emergency team helped minimise potential complications from the accident.

Investigators on the scene immediately began gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police indicated plans to question Mr. Sumet further once he received medical treatment.

These follow-up interviews aim to clarify details that might shed light on the accident. Investigators will look into possible mechanical issues or other factors that contributed to the driver’s error.

Police will assess damage to the condominium’s parking structure and discuss compensation for repairs

Investigators also plan to consult with the building owner regarding the damage to the condominium’s parking structure.

Initial assessments suggest the wall will require extensive reinforcement or replacement to restore the building’s structural integrity. Discussions about compensation and liability are expected to occur between Mr. Sumet, the building management, and other involved parties.

Incidents like this raise concerns about parking structure safety and driver awareness, especially among older drivers. City officials and building managers will investigate further to identify potential improvements.

This incident may lead to increased scrutiny of parking facility designs and safeguards in multi-story buildings. Local Bangkok authorities have not yet released an official statement on the incident. However, cases of vehicle acceleration errors in parking structures are becoming increasingly common.

Previous accidents in Bangkok highlight the growing trend of vehicle crashes in parking structures

In May, a Thai woman crashed her pickup truck into another vehicle on the fourth floor of a hospital parking building in Bangkok. The impact sent another vehicle flying off the roof and onto the road below.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that incident. The May accident occurred around 7:24 a.m. in a 10-story parking building at Phramongkutklao Hospital in the Phayathai district. Two vehicles were damaged: a black Toyota Hilux Revo and a golden bronze Toyota Hilux Vigo.

CCTV footage captured the golden bronze pickup driving up from the third to the fourth floor. It then suddenly hit the black pickup parked in front of it. The driver appeared startled by the crash and accidentally accelerated again, striking the black pickup once more.

This second impact sent the black vehicle flying off the building, landing on its side on the road below. The owner of the destroyed vehicle agreed to compensation. Luckily, he was not inside at the time of the accident.

Previously, in August 2022, another Thai man intentionally drove his vehicle off the third floor of a multi-story parking structure. This occurred in the Bang Bua Thong area of Nonthaburi province, adjacent to Bangkok.

Fortunately, he survived the fall, despite being angry. He drove the car at high speed through the parking structure wall and sustained only minor neck injuries.

Though he escaped with his life, police later interviewed him, unimpressed by his reckless behaviour.

