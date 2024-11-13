Thai authorities dismiss terror threat reports at Ko Phangan’s Full Moon Party as “rumour-mongering.” Ministry of Tourism reassures safety. With 10,000 Israelis expected, extra security will be in place amid recent global incidents sparking heightened caution among Israeli travellers across the world.

A top official at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has dismissed international media reports of a terror threat to Israelis attending this Friday’s Full Moon Party on Ko Phangan as “rumour-mongering.” Natthariya Thaweewong, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, told reporters on Thursday that she had contacted local officials and security services in the area. Presently, there are an estimated 10,000 Israeli nationals in Surat Thani, many of whom will be attending the world-renowned event. Earlier, both Mossad and the Israeli National Security Council had urged Israeli citizens in Thailand to exercise caution. The heightened tension follows widespread attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last Thursday and a terror plot that was foiled in Sri Lanka at the end of October. That plot led to the arrest of a 51-year-old Iranian man.

Thai authorities on Ko Phangan, along with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, have dismissed reports of a possible threat against Israeli tourists at the Full Moon Party. On Wednesday, local officials held a press conference to clarify the situation. They said reports from Thai and international sources had led to public confusion.

Ko Phangan District Chief Noppadol Khaomali addressed reporters at the conference. He was joined by Police Colonel Panya Niratmanon and other security officials.

Thai official stresses there is no specific threat as heightened security plans are routine for major events

Khaomali stated there was no evidence of a specific threat. “There is no concrete evidence of a specific threat,” he said, explaining that increased security measures were standard for major events.

These events include the Full Moon Party and the Loy Krathong festival. Reports on social media and in the press had cited “concrete information” about a possible attack on Israelis.

The claims reportedly came from an Israeli National Security Council warning. This advisory urged Israelis in Thailand to be cautious. It emphasised avoiding social media posts revealing their identities or travel plans.

Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, also spoke on the matter. A spokesperson stated that Israeli and Thai authorities have worked together to prevent similar threats. “Over recent months, Israeli security services, in cooperation with Thai security, have acted to prevent several incidents,” the Mossad said.

International tensions rise as recent incidents abroad prompt Israeli authorities to advise increased caution

The alert follows recent incidents targeting Israelis abroad. In Amsterdam last week, assailants attacked Israeli soccer fans on the streets. Just weeks earlier, Sri Lankan authorities arrested 51 year old Farhad Shakeri, an Iranian national, suspected of planning attacks on Israeli tourists.

Shakeri was also implicated in an alleged plot against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. These incidents have heightened Israeli concerns over safety abroad.

Despite these global incidents, Thai officials continue efforts to ease concerns. Natthariya Thaweewong, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, called the terror claims “rumour-mongering.”

She explained that security agencies found no credible evidence of a threat on Ko Phangan. “We have consulted with local officials and security agencies on the island, and there is no reason for alarm,” she assured.

Thai security agencies add precautions to Ko Phangan festivities as officials seek to ensure visitor safety

Nevertheless, Thai authorities are taking precautions ahead of Friday’s Full Moon Party. This monthly event typically attracts thousands of visitors.

The party this Friday also coincides with Thailand’s Loy Krathong, the Festival of Lights, which is expected to increase the turnout.

Police Major General Sermphong Sirikhong, Surat Thani’s police chief, confirmed that security patrols and checkpoints would be in place.

“Our objective is to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors,” he said. Ko Phangan is particularly popular among Israeli tourists, with over 10,000 Israeli nationals expected for the festivities. Some Israeli travel agents are advising tourists to exercise caution.

Erez Roth, an Israeli tour operator specialising in Full Moon party tours, acknowledged the alert.

He downplayed the level of risk but advised attendees to remain cautious. “In my experience, Israelis tend to overreact to these kinds of warnings,” he said. “But considering recent events, I recommend avoiding large gatherings and keeping a low profile.”

Ko Phangan businesses and visitors prepare for festivities as Full Moon Party overlaps with Loy Krathong

Local businesses accustomed to hosting Israeli visitors are also preparing for the influx of tourists. The Full Moon Party, held each month on Haad Rin Beach, is a major attraction.

Certainly, for many young travellers, the event is a memorable experience. In brief, it is one filled with music, neon body paint, and dancing under the moon. Loy Krathong, celebrated on the same night, brings a traditional touch, with floating lanterns and offerings on water, symbolising renewal and peace.

Thai authorities emphasise that Ko Phangan remains open and safe for all visitors. “Security is our priority, and our team is well-prepared to handle any situation,” Khaomali said.

Police and local officials will continue standard safety measures, including patrolling key tourist areas and conducting random checks.

Both the Ministry of Tourism and the Israeli Embassy, at the same time, advise tourists to stay alert. They assure visitors that Ko Phangan is safe but encourage following basic safety guidelines.

