spurned-60-year-old-guns-down-two-women-after-inviting-them-to-dinner-at-his-home-both-in-a-coma

A frustrated 60-year-old man shoots two women after inviting them to dinner at his Ayutthaya home. Victims, aged 50 and 33, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and are now in comas. Police identified the suspect as Mr. Pairot and are searching for him.

Shocked police in Ayutthaya are searching for a 60-year-old madman who gunned down two younger women on Saturday evening after inviting them for dinner at his house. The man, identified by police as Mr. Pairot, shot each of his victims multiple times. Amazingly, both women were taken from the scene alive to a nearby hospital. However, their condition is serious, with both victims in a coma, according to medics.

Police in Ayutthaya are hunting a 60-year-old man who callously gunned down two younger women on Saturday.

Officers from Phra Khao Police Station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya were summoned by the public at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigation officer Police Lieutenant Colonel Chatchai Saengruen received the report. In brief, two women were found shot at the side of a public road.

Police later arrived at the location on the Bang Pla Mo – Sena Temple Road, situated in Nam Tao Sub District of Bang Ban District, Ayutthaya Province.

Police investigate double shooting near suspected perpetrator’s residence in Bang Ban District, Ayutthaya

Significantly, the shooting reportedly occurred near the house of the perpetrator. Police afterwards identified him to reporters as Mr. Pairot.

At the scene, meanwhile, the two victims had suffered multiple severe gunshot wounds. The older woman was identified as 50-year-old Ms. Pronthipa. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the middle of her back.

The second victim was 33-year-old Ms. Thanaporn. This woman was shot in the head, the lip, the torso, and the leg.

Rescue workers subsequently managed to transport both women to nearby Sena Hospital, where doctors later reported their conditions as critical. Both were said to be in a coma.

Police at the scene found an overturned blue motorbike, licence plate 1 Kor 1456 Ang Thong. It was lying with the victims on the side of the road.

Following the rescue and after making inquiries, police quickly pieced together an outline of what may have happened.

Suspect believed to have acted out of revenge after unrequited love interest in the younger victim

Previously, the 60-year-old suspect had lost his wife. After that, he set his sights on 33-year-old Ms. Thanaporn, who was reportedly the same age as his daughter. However, it appears the younger woman had misled the older man.

Mr. Pairot had repeatedly invited her on dinner dates. She accepted but always arrived with Ms. Pronthipa in tow. Ultimately, feeling spurned, the older man decided to exact revenge.

At length, on Saturday evening, he invited the women to his home for dinner. Both Ms. Pronthipa and Ms. Thanaporn were riding together on one motorbike, with the latter riding pillion. Mr. Pairot followed behind on his motorcycle.

However, just before they arrived at his home, Mr. Pairot allegedly opened fire on his two female guests. After their motorbike overturned, he reportedly approached them to finish them off, but they remained motionless. Believing they were already dead, he fled the scene.

Ayutthaya police are presently out in force to track down the suspect, who may pose a danger to others.

