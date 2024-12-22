pheu-thai-and-bhumjaithai-rift-is-real-and-widening-despite-the-latest-attempt-to-soothe-concerns

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai’s political rift deepens despite efforts to smooth tensions. Thaksin Shinawatra’s growing influence, disputes over land, cannabis, constitutional reform and a looming legal challenge threaten the stability of Ms Paetongtarn’s government.

On Sunday, there was a highly publicized golf outing between former Premier and Pheu Thai Party figurehead Thaksin Shinawatra and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul. At length, the goal appears to have been to allay fears of a rift in the cabinet and the rising possibility of an early General Election. However, the occasion only served to remind political observers of the range of factors which may see Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government unravel in 2025. Difficulties in government under the 2017 Constitution and Political Parties Act combined with corruption, vested interests and personal styles, make a rupture increasingly likely.

On Sunday afternoon, pictures were released from Stonehill Golf Club in Pathum Thani. The photos showed Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul golfing with Pheu Thai Party figurehead and former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

The pair were accompanied by two Thai captains of industry. In short, these were Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT Public Company Limited and Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited.

At length, the press and media were told that reports of a rift between the ruling Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties were overblown. Indeed, there was an amicable working relationship, etcetera, etcetera. Of course, ultimately this boils down to nonsense. This was a routine exercise in Thai politics where often a white lie is worth a thousand truths. The objective being to paper over the cracks, to make face.

Tensions between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai grow over Khao Kradong land dispute in Buriram province

Certainly, the reality is that both political parties are fundamentally at loggerheads. Firstly, there is the boiling Khao Kradong land controversy. In short, the Minister of Transport and the State Railway of Thailand are pushing for a court review over 5,083 rai of land in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram’s central district.

The land, including 900 title deeds, was ruled as being owned by the railway company by the Supreme Court previously. After that, in 2021, the State Railway of Thailand launched its court case.

In short, it sought nothing less than the revocation of the deeds. At the same time, 12 of those deeds and 179 rai of land are owned by the powerful Chidchob clan. This Buriram family is the driving force behind the conservative and right-leaning Bhumjaithai Party.

In particular, the lands contain a huge motor racing venue, the Buriram International Circuit. In addition, it includes a 32,600-seat football stadium, the home of Buriram United. All are linked to the Chidchob family empire.

Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai at odds over land rights as power struggle intensifies within coalition

In recent weeks, Pheu Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit vowed to pursue the railway firm’s rights. In particular, the legal suit is targeting the Department of Land.

Significantly, this department has refused to obey the Supreme Court order citing other administrative issues. Certainly, this department is also overseen by the powerful Ministry of the Interior.

When Srettha Thavisin formed his government in 2023, the Ministry of the Interior was given to the Bhumjaithai Party. Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul holds the powerful post.

With oversight of provincial affairs and various security and administrative functions, it is extremely powerful. In September this year, the party retained its original portfolios, including this plum ministry. Formerly, this Ministry of the Interior would have been a stronghold for the ruling party.

Disagreements over cannabis policy fuel tensions between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties

Even before the downfall of Srettha Thavisin’s government in August this year, the Bhumjaithai Party’s relationship with the former Prime Minister became strained over the government’s cannabis policy. In a TV interview earlier in the year with France 24, Mr. Srettha vowed to re-criminalize cannabis across the board.

Subsequently, at a meeting in May 2023, Mr. Anutin appeared to accept this. However, later Mr. Srettha was forced to concede.

This came despite advanced plans by Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsuthin to implement the PM’s goal. Indeed, public consultations overwhelmingly accepted the Pheu Thai Prime Minister’s line.

Subsequently, however, the government and the Ministry of Public Health proposed a comprehensive bill to regulate the sale and control of cannabis. This is presently being worked on.

However, it is thought that the drug will not become a prohibited substance under the narcotics schedule again. However, there are suggestions that part of the cannabis plant, the psychoactive elements, may. Certainly, there is room here for further contention between the two key parties in the government.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence strengthens Pheu Thai’s electoral base, raising stability concerns

However, the key reason for rising concern about the stability of the government is a more proactive Thaksin Shinawatra. Mr. Thaksin is certainly succeeding in rejuvenating the Pheu Thai Party’s electoral base.

On Sunday, after the golf outing, news came in that Pheu Thai was on course to win the Provincial Administrative Organisation presidency in Ubon Ratchathani. In particular, this is a province and constituency where the ruling party hopes to make gains from Bhumjaithai in any future election. At the same time, a Pheu Thai-aligned candidate also won the poll in Uttaradit province.

Notably, the skills and talents of Mr. Thaksin in his forays into campaigning have bolstered Pheu Thai Party morale.

Furthermore, the dismissal of a Constitutional Court challenge to the party had the same effect. However, at this time, the Election Commission is pursuing a case against both Pheu Thai and Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra over his influence over the party.

Legal challenge under the 2017 Political Parties Act could threaten the future of the Pheu Thai Party

In short, this action under the 2017 Political Parties Act is far more dangerous. Indeed, the case against both the party and its figurehead is compelling. That is because the 2017 act, drawn up by the former junta, was designed especially to prevent Mr. Thaksin’s current activities.

This means that the future of the Pheu Thai Party may be on a short fuse. Notable also, Mr. Anutin and the Bhumjaithai Party reportedly canvassed Mr. Thaksin at his famous Chan Song La home some weeks ago to agree that the Bhumjaithai Party leader would become the next Prime Minister should another political accident occur.

In brief, the Bhumjaithai Party sees itself as a potential government-forming party moving forward. Of course, all this hinges on the Election Commission’s investigation of Pheu Thai and its forthcoming decision on whether to bring the case before the Constitutional Court under the 2017 Act.

Undoubtedly, one way to avoid the demise of the Pheu Thai Party would be to amend the Political Parties Act in parliament. This is a move that is bound to be supported by the opposition People’s Party, which has seen former progressive parties dissolved under its onerous provisions.

In the meantime, what has alarmed observers and elements in the Bhumjaithai Party is the sudden and confident tone of Mr. Thaksin since he re-entered the political stage. This first happened in Udon Thani the week before the Constitutional Court decision. That was on November 22 when the court refused to accept a wide array of complaints against the party and Mr. Thaksin under Section 49.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s growing confidence alarms Bhumjaithai Party as political tensions rise

Last week, the party figurehead addressed its MPs and ministers at a policy seminar held in Hua Hin. This was at the InterContinental Hotel.

Mr. Thaksin spoke bluntly and directly. He referred to an incident at the previous cabinet meeting where some ministers were not in attendance. In particular, Mr. Anutin was late for the meeting but was called in by officials, arriving later.

The cabinet meeting approved a royal decree aimed at taxing large multinational corporations at a minimum tax rate of 15%. However, Mr. Thaksin used it as a platform to express his disdain for “sneaky people.” He declared:

“Two days ago, there was a royal decree regarding international tax measures at the cabinet meeting. It turned out that some coalition parties hid, claiming they were sick. This is not Suphan Buri blood. If we are together, we must fight together. The next time you don’t want to stay, you have to say it clearly. We are people who can speak clearly. Don’t run away.

From now on, if anyone runs away, just say that if they run away, send in a resignation letter. It’s easy. I hate sneaky people. It’s straightforward and simple. If you stay, stay. However, if you don’t stay, don’t stay. If you stay, we have to fight together. Since it is a joint government policy, when you announce the policy, you raise your hand in agreement. When you get a ministerial seat, you slowly withdraw your hand. You can’t do that. You have to be straightforward.”

