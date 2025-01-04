chinese-policing-programme-at-a-bangkok-university-linked-by-the-interior-ministry-to-a-defence-force

Thai police and officials investigate Siam University’s controversial course linked to Chinese nationals and a military defence force. Fears include misuse of police emblems, potential impersonation and regulatory breaches. Full statement awaited.

On Saturday, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet ordered a thorough investigation into the controversial police training course conducted in December for Chinese students at Bangkok’s Siam University. The top cop said that any volunteer police programme must be in line with strict regulations already in place. Furthermore, the use of Royal Thai Police emblems and uniforms was strictly controlled. On Friday, details of the course became even more intriguing when the Ministry of the Interior linked it to a recognised defence association under the Ministry of Defence. At the same time, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) Ms. Supamas Isaraphakdi urged calm. She indicated that a response from Siam University would be forthcoming next week.

Thai officials and police are urgently still investigating a three-day volunteer police programme linked to Chinese nationals. The Siam University course ran in December and saw participants receive certificates on December 27th.

However, the participants in the course later received police badges, warrant cards, vests, and other paraphernalia normally associated with real police officers or police volunteers.

Presently, probes are underway within the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).

Siam University faces scrutiny over controversial police course linked to Chinese nationals

Ms. Supamas Isaraphakdi, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, on Friday gave a telephone interview to a leading Thai TV outlet. At length, she asked the public for patience. The minister explained that Siam University, which conducted the course in December, would respond with a public statement on Monday, January 6th.

Ms. Supamas explained that the president of the private university, Dr. Pornchai Mongkhonvanit, would be returning to Thailand next week.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that there were 27 participants in the course, 14 of them already being Siam University students while 13 were external students enrolled for the course. It is understood that all were Chinese nationals.

On Friday, Trisulee Traisanakul of the Ministry of the Interior weighed in on the matter. The ministry spokeswoman linked the course to a 1980 military defence association.

Ms. Trisulee said that the ministry had written to the Territorial Defense Reserve Force Association of Thailand seeking clarification. This organization, which is registered with the Ministry of Defence, is headquartered in the Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok.

Ministry suggests military Defence association rules may limit participation in its ranks to Thai nationals

In short, it is understood to be a recognized force with uniforms and associated paraphernalia. It was founded on March 3, 1980, and is dedicated to protecting Thai national security.

However, the ministry on Friday suggested that the articles of association for the force limit its participation to Thai nationals only. Certainly, this is one of the matters that are required to be clarified.

The policing course revealed on Thursday comes a year after public outcry when the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) proposed the deployment of Chinese police to Thailand. In short, this was to support the presence of Chinese tourists in the country.

Similar moves by China to establish external police agencies worldwide have been resisted. These include controversial operations and arrangements in the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, Croatia, Spain, and Italy.

The latter pulled out of officially approved joint Chinese-Italian patrols in 2022 when it was revealed that the European country is home to 11 of over 100 unofficial Chinese police stations worldwide.

However, Serbia still reportedly operates joint Chinese-Serbian police patrols. In turn, Serbian police visited the southern Chinese tourist island of Hainan in September for reciprocal joint patrols.

Global pushback against Chinese police operations highlights controversy over Thai volunteer programme

Certainly, China has denied the existence of alleged underground foreign police operations. However, human rights activists’ organizations such as Safeguard Defenders claim these operations not only exist but are increasingly seen as being guided by operators in Beijing.

Undoubtedly, at the time, in 2023, the former tourist police proposal caused furious outrage from the Thai public. The move was particularly condemned by a parliamentary panel and later rejected out of hand by the government.

Nonetheless, authorities appear to be particularly tentative as they investigate this matter.

It also comes in the wake of massive grey area investments by Chinese nationals in Thailand. In addition, there is also a rising threat from Chinese commercial encroachment on Thailand’s manufacturing base through the use of nominee shareholdings.

In short, this is the context that explains the Thai public’s apprehension about such reports.

At the same time, a police station in Jomtien, Chonburi, this weekend defended its recruitment of a Chinese assistant at the station to help liaise with Chinese tourists.

Thai authorities cautiously investigate amidst concerns over Chinese influence and local economic threats

On Saturday, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet was also somewhat cautious in his response.

This is despite reports of officers being transferred within Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3. This was the police unit which liaised with Siam University in the provision of the course. At length, two officers addressed the students and one participated in the final awarding of certificates.

General Kittirat acknowledged that under the 2022 Police Act and 2007 regulations on community policing, there was scope for foreign volunteers in the force. However, he pointed out that such activities were to be supervised by each individual police station.

Furthermore, General Kittirat emphasized that such activities must be fully in line with regulations and the Immigration Act of 1979. The latter he pointed out clearly stipulates the role of foreigners in such activities, including prohibitions.

National police chief highlights strict oversight required for volunteer police activities under 2007 regulations

In addition, the police chief referred to the use of Royal Thai Police emblems, uniforms, or badges. This was also subject to strict regulations and oversight.

At the same time, the top police officer said that no benefit should accrue to those participating in such programmes.

General Kittirat called for clarity on what happened in the case. Firstly, he wanted to understand if there was some controversial aspect to the activity.

Certainly, he added that if any effort was made to impersonate a police officer or volunteer member of the force, it should be dealt with severely. Furthermore, any improper use of the Royal Thai Police emblem or uniforms should be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

At the same time, the police chief called on all senior officers to conduct a review of volunteer police activities. General Kittirat insisted that any volunteer police programme be conducted fully in line with the strict regulations that are in place.

General Kittirat said that he expects officers within the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Inspector General of Police who are investigating the claims to move expeditiously. This would include a full statement from all parties involved. Certainly, this would also include participants in the course.

Significantly, the police chief noted that no official complaint has yet been lodged with the police over the matter.

Police chief demands swift investigation and clear findings from involved agencies and participants

In the meantime, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI) Ms. Supamas says she awaits more clarity on the issue from Siam University in the coming week.

The minister has tasked Permanent Secretary Dr. Supachai Patumnakul to carry out a review.

Firstly, Ms. Supamas has suggested that the university denies that a fee of ฿38,000 was payable. She also intimated that an explanation had already been provided by the university. However, they were awaiting a formal and full statement once the university president returned on Monday, January 6th, 2025.

“Actually, the university has already clarified to the Permanent Secretary internally, but it would be better if they could produce documents that could be disclosed to the public. Many news stories interviewed this person or that person, and the answers were different. Therefore, I would like it to be an official statement from the university.”

Siam University, established in 1965, is a highly respected institution. For instance, it runs a medical school to train doctors in Thailand. In the absence of any explanation in relation to media coverage, the university has indicated that it is assessing the three-day course and will respond at length.

In the meantime, the police are continuing their own investigation while the Ministry of the Interior is awaiting a response from the Territorial Defense Reserve Force Association of Thailand.

Siam university to issue official statement amid ongoing police investigations into volunteer programme

The involvement of a military organisation raises significant questions about the purpose of the course. Even more significantly, the provision of paraphernalia capable of being used by an individual to imitate a senior police officer must be questioned.

On Friday, the Ministry of the Interior suggested that the defence association rules specify the participation of Thai nationals only. If found to be in breach of these provisions, the organisation can be deregistered by the appropriate authorities.

In brief, this would be the Department of Provincial Administration. This would apply if there was a legal violation or a threat to public peace and national security.

The Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration would take the action. This would be under Section 102 of the Civil and Commercial Code.

Certainly, officials must firstly ascertain if the association is operating outside its own stated objectives. Secondly, if this is a threat to national peace and security. Then a criminal prosecution may take place. The penalty would be up to three years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding ฿60,000.

