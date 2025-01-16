Defiant Polish man faces up to 10 years in Thai prison after slapping a woman’s bottom in a Sathorn store, refusing to apologize or comply with police summons. Arrested at his luxury apartment, he denies wrongdoing, calling the act minor and frivolous.

Bangkok police on Tuesday finally arrested a Polish man after he refused to comply with a summons to hear charges. The 31-year-old is accused of slapping a young woman’s bottom at a convenience store in Sathorn on December 21st.

Afterwards, when asked by police at Thung Mahamek Police Station to apologize to the woman, the Pole refused. He insisted that he had done nothing wrong and that it was only a minor, frivolous matter. Subsequently, he refused to engage with the police.

An arrogant Polish man may be facing up to 10 years in prison for an egregious act at a convenience store in December. The 31-year-old Pole, identified as Mr. Piotr, is seen sauntering into the store. The tall foreign visitor is dressed in a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Polish man accused of slapping Thai woman’s bottom in convenience store caught on CCTV footage

Soon, he spots a Thai woman at the dairy section, engrossed in sorting her purchases. Afterwards, he casually moves over and deliberately slaps her on the bottom. The man’s movement was swift, and he immediately walked on, gesturing to his face.

Indeed, as the Thai woman looks around in shock, the Pole appears amused by his forward and demeaning action.

The encounter took place in the upmarket Sathorn area of the capital. It was Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 5:28 pm. Mr. Piotr resides in an apartment on Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Road.

Following the interaction witnessed by staff at the store, the woman felt humiliated. Initially, she had thought it was a friend playing a joke on her. However, when she turned around and saw the tall man sauntering by nonchalantly, she was shocked.

Thai woman reports assault to police after shocking incident in Sathorn convenience store

Consequently, she decided to pursue the matter. Firstly, she reported it to Thung Mahamek Police Station. Afterwards, police investigators obtained clear CCTV footage, which provided all the necessary evidence.

The Thai woman was clearly the subject of an indecent act in public. Notably, this is not being treated case of sexual assault, which in some jurisdictions may be considered. Certainly, it would depend on the circumstances.

Such acts in Western countries are increasingly viewed as damaging and traumatic for women.

Indeed, as well as being viewed as sexual harassment, they have also been pursued as sexual assault depending on the interpretation and position of the perpetrator. Furthermore, they are increasingly the subject of financial claims for damages.

Nonetheless, in this instance, Bangkok police proceeded more cautiously. Eventually, the Polish man was asked to meet with officers at Thung Mahamek Police Station. Mr. Piotr was subsequently asked engage with the young woman and apologize for his actions.

However, he adamantly refused to do so. He insisted to the police that his actions were not illegal. In short, he claimed that no action could be taken against him.

Polish man denies wrongdoing and refused to apologize or cooperate with the police investigation

“I didn’t hit hard, and I’ve done this many times at entertainment venues without any complaints. I didn’t do anything wrong,” he told officers.

Indeed, Mr. Piotr informed investigators that he intended to leave Thailand very shortly. Earlier, he had confirmed to police that he was the man seen in the video evidence.

Subsequently, the young woman insisted that legal proceedings continue. Therefore, a summons was issued to Mr. Piotr to acknowledge the charges and give a statement. However, he pointedly refused to comply.

Therefore, on Tuesday, January 14th, the European tourist was arrested at his upmarket apartment. Questioned by officers over his failure to comply with the legal summons, he said he viewed the matter as minor.

Ultimately, he faces a serious criminal charge: “committing an indecent act against a person over fifteen years of age by force in public.”

Arrested Polish tourist faces serious charges for indecent act at Sathorn convenience store against young woman

Police Major General Theeradet Thammasuthee, the Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander of Investigations, warned on Wednesday that such matters have grave consequences. Certainly, such behaviour from anyone, be they Thai or foreign, will not be tolerated.

“CCTV footage confirms the incident where a Polish man inappropriately touched a woman at a convenience store,” Police Major General Theeradet outlined.

Significantly, the senior officers emphasized that the Polish man faces severe legal consequences. For instance, he underlined that the offence carries a maximum prison term of up to 10 years.

Furthermore, the policemen emphasized that while Thailand warmly welcomes international visitors and foreign tourists, they must observe and respect Thailand’s laws, customs and culture. Such acts of indecency contravene all of these.

PMG Theeradet underscored that this has nothing to do with the arrested man’s nationality but his actions.

Further reading:

American faces charges of indecency with underage school student. Arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday

Police arrest shocked UK man on Bangkok street. Nabbed for underage sex with a child prostitute

Two UK teachers arrested in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani for sexually abusing underage students in Thailand

57-year-old UK paedophile may have offended in Thailand as judge jails him until he is 90 years old

Police warn foreign fugitives Thailand is no longer a safe haven after Pattaya arrest of UK paedophile

Thailand tightens screening of foreign English teachers following paedophile arrest

Aussie with Thai wife arrested in Chachoengsao on sex abuse of a minor charge in New South Wales

Woman files false rape complaint against a local trader in Chonburi to get a free virus infection test

Australian man jailed for sexually abusing Thai children shows the depravity that authorities must tackle

Thailand tightens screening of foreign English teachers following paedophile arrest

It’s a hard station for Thai police and foreigners should understand better the job they do to keep order

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>