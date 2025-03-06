Thailand faces backlash over the deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China, as the U.S. and Canada contradict official claims that no country offered asylum. Deputy PM Phumtham defends the move, citing diplomatic concerns and rising US-China tensions.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday and Tuesday made it clear to the media that Thailand must be sensitive to China’s position as a world power. Speaking with reporters about the controversy over the deportations of 40 Uighur men to Xinjiang in China, Mr. Phumtham insisted that no other country had offered to take them. This was later contradicted by two countries directly and a range of sources. However, the wily senior minister said that no ‘official’ offer had been received by the government. On Tuesday, he noted that Thailand was not a major power and was presently exposed to rising US-China tensions. In particular, Mr. Phumtham expressed his reservations about the radical shake-up in geopolitics, economics, and regional security currently being pursued by the new administration of President Trump in Washington DC.

In the last few weeks, we have seen increasingly close cooperation between Thailand and China. Firstly, the dramatic crackdown on criminal gangs in Myanmar on Thailand’s border.

Undoubtedly, the intervention of Chinese Assistant Minister of State Security Liu Zhongyi played a key role in this. However, the liaison between the government and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the Minister of Defence, was also critical.

The Pheu Thai stalwart and right-hand man to Thaksin Shinawatra is becoming an important player in the Thai government.

Thai government faces backlash over repatriation of 40 Uyghurs as US contradicts official statements

Secondly, the shock repatriation on February 27 of 40 Uyghur migrants to Xinjiang. At this time, it is reported that 5 Uyghurs are still being detained in Klong Prem Prison in Bangkok. Meanwhile, three of the original 48 remaining Uyghurs are presently unaccounted for.

The decision to repatriate the Uyghurs was influenced by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her erstwhile deputy Phumtham Wechayachai.

For instance, on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham told reporters that no country was willing to take the Uyghur detainees after they had been held for 10 years in Bangkok.

However, on Tuesday, this position was contradicted by a US State Department spokesperson in Washington DC. The source, who did not go on record, stated that the United States had offered to repatriate the Uyghurs either stateside or to another country.

“The United States has worked with Thailand for years to avoid this situation, including consistently offering to resettle the Uyghurs in other countries, including the United States at one point,” the State Department official said.

Canada also offered sanctuary to Uyghurs but Thailand declined due to diplomatic concerns over China

Meanwhile, Reuters has revealed that Canada made an offer to assist the Uyghurs housed at Suan Phlu in Bangkok. The concerned official reported that Thailand declined the request. It is thought this was due to fears that repatriation of the men to a Western country could upset China.

In recent days, the foreign affairs ministries of both Thailand and China have been questioned about this. In turn, they have refused to comment on the matter. This comes despite a fiery broadside from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok last Friday. In short, it denounced foreign interference in the affair.

At the same time, these reports are confirmed by a former Thai official. Ms. Pisal Manawapat served as Thailand’s ambassador to Canada and the United States from 2013-2017, spanning the governments of Yingluck Shinawatra and Prime Minister Prayut Chan Ocha’s junta government.

Later, Ms. Pisal was appointed as a senator. She confirmed this week that at least three countries had offered safe sanctuary to the detained Uyghurs.

Australia condemns Thailand’s deportation of Uyghurs as secretive late-night transfer raises concerns

“We didn’t want to upset China, so we didn’t make a political decision to take this matter further,” she explained.

On Friday, Australia voiced its ire over the deportation. Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that the Australian government strongly disagreed with the action. Australia is cited as the third country that offered to take the Uyghur refugees.

Certainly, the late-night movement of the Uyghurs on February 27 under clandestine conditions further highlights concerns about the issue.

Last weekend, Thai officials were in Xinjiang. They took part in what appeared to be awkward photo sessions with the Uyghur detainees. This includes the photo displayed by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of a Uyghur refugee hugging a welcoming relative.

Thai officials heading to Xinjiang for a televised visit as Uyghur detainees remain under heavy security watch

That photo was taken in the presence of scores of security personnel. The woman in the image was delivered in a black van. At the same time, the male Uyghur was escorted off the plane alone.

Later, he walked in a stiff and seemingly reluctant manner to the black van.

On Wednesday, one of the Thai officials, National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad, was at Government House. The Prime Minister was away in Berlin promoting Thailand’s tourism industry. Mr. Chatchai met with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham.

Afterwards, it was revealed that a ministerial team would visit Xinjiang on March 18. At length, this team may include Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong and Mr. Phumtham. Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa is also mentioned. Indeed, the visit is to be televised with a Thai camera crew also travelling.

MP insists Uyghur detainees’ letters to Thai PM are real despite officials disputing their authenticity

In the meantime, there is controversy over letters written by some of the Uyghurs to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in November 2024. Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang insists that the letters are authentic. It is understood that some of the letter writers have already been deported while others are still held in Thailand.

Mr. Kannavee said on Wednesday that he received the letters from inmates at Suan Phlu Detention Centre. Thai officials at Klong Prem Prison in Bangkok previously stated that the letters were not authentic. They claimed they lacked proper stamps and did not match the handwriting of incarcerated individuals.

Nonetheless, the MP insisted they were written on stationery stamped and available at the Immigration Bureau detention centre. He claimed he received them personally from the prisoners.

“I haven’t said these letters were released properly by the DoC. I actually obtained them from some of the detainees at the Suan Phlu immigration detention centre in Bangkok,” explained Mr. Kannavee.

Thai officials avoid questions over Uyghur deportation as government seeks to contain growing fallout

The letters called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to assist the Uyghur detainees and repatriate them to a friendly country. Specifically, the men did not wish to be transported back to China.

On Wednesday, Government House spokesman Jirayu Huangsap questioned the MP, asking why he did not forward the letters to the PM as requested by the detainees.

Certainly, on Monday, the National Security Council Secretary-General Mr. Chatchai was tight-lipped about the situation. He refused to elaborate freely when asked questions about the detainees.

Asked about the willingness of other countries to accept the Uyghurs, he referred reporters to the government’s response. Furthermore, when asked if the controversy over the issue was over, he referred to the Government House spokesman. At the same time, he told reporters to look at statements issued by both the National Security Council and the Royal Thai Police.

He did confirm that he would supply an official report to the Prime Minister to address questions arising in the upcoming confidence debate in parliament.

Deputy PM says Thailand must balance US-China ties with ASEAN seen as key to shielding national interests

Finally, on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham spoke at a press event in Bangkok. The senior minister warned that Thailand was delicately poised between the United States and China.

In particular, he underlined that the decision to deport the men was based on guarantees received from China. Significantly, these concerned their safety and well-being. He insisted that no other countries had formally offered to take the men.

On Monday, he reiterated the same sentiment. “We waited for more than 10 years, and I have spoken to many major countries, but no one agreed,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He reminded his audience that Thailand was not a major power. Therefore, it must be cautious in its responses to any given situation. He said that Thailand must learn to rely more on the 10-member ASEAN bloc to protect its interests.

Phumtham highlights risks of Trump’s return as Thailand braces for shifts in global economy and security

Certainly, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham made no secret of what he saw as rising tensions between the United States and China.

Therefore, Thailand must remain neutral. Undeniably, the new administration in the United States posed challenges to Thailand. These included economic, security, technological, and environmental threats.

Thailand may need to review its strategy in response to President Trump’s aggressive policies. At length, the US President appeared intent on reshaping the global economy, geopolitics, as well as regional security in Asia.

Bangkok therefore must respond by trying to preserve its national interests.

“Mr. Trump’s return marks a turning point for the global economy, particularly with his ‘America First’ policy being given a strong push,” Mr. Phumtham said. “The US is seen to be focusing on bilateral partnerships rather than multilateral ones. Import tariffs are being used for trade restrictions and as a primary bargaining tool. We may face stricter trade conditions, reduced investments, and even reduced cooperation in politics and security.”

Further reading:

Bangkok police in city centre security sweep following US and Japanese Embassy advisories to tourists

US issues terror alert for its nationals in Bangkok following the repatriation of 48 Uyghurs to China

Finally, hope dawns for jailed Uyghurs as incoming US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promises support

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit

Crackdown on illegal foreigners sees American teacher arrested in class and Russian at his restaurant lunch

Immigration boss warns that a new crackdown on foreigners flouting Thai laws has begun

UK man claims FBI investigating the death of 41-year-old American held at Thai immigration jail in May