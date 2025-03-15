Police arrest Two Indian men after sexual assault and rape allegations are made by a young German woman

Two Indian men arrested on Ko Phangan after a German tourist, 24, reported sexual assault and rape. Police gather DNA evidence and CCTV footage while conflicting witness statements complicate the investigation. Forensics pending before formal charges.

Police on Ko Phangan are reviewing a disturbing sexual assault and rape case following a complaint from a 24-year-old German woman on Friday morning. Afterwards, two Indian nationals were arrested at a bungalow in the Ko Phangan suburb by police. DNA samples were taken, and the Superintendent of Ko Phangan Police Station has expressed confidence that the men apprehended are the two men captured on CCTV in the early hours of Friday morning at Haad Rin Beach on the island. However, one witness to the incident has made disturbing claims questioning the nature of what happened.

Thai police on Ko Phangan arrested two Indian suspects on Friday night. The pair are wanted in connection with a rape case opened by police earlier on Friday morning.

The duo were arrested by detectives at a bungalow in the main urban centre of Ko Phangan. The rape report was filed by a 24-year-old German woman on Friday at 5.40 am.

In brief, the incident took place in darkness in a remote area at Haad Rin Beach.

German tourist reports alleged assault after attending Full Moon Party on Ko Phangan island

The German woman is a tourist who had travelled to the island for the Full Moon Party on the island. At length, she was staying at a hotel in the Bo Phut area of Ko Samui.

Reports suggested the woman is from Berlin and named Sarah. The alleged rape was reported at Haad Rin Police Station. Police on the island have launched a full investigation into the incident.

In short, it involves a coordinated operation between Ko Phangan Police, Region 8 investigators and the Immigration Bureau.

Police Colonel Apichat Chansumret briefed reporters on Friday. Firstly, he confirmed that the police were satisfied with their case. Significantly, CCTV footage only identifies the two suspects leaving the area in the early hours of Friday morning.

Conflicting witness statements raise questions in Ko Phangan rape investigation but police are confident

Certainly, this may prove consequential as a conflict has emerged between the young woman’s testimony and one witness.

At length, the witness claims to have seen a number of encounters involving the woman at Haad Rin Beach on Friday morning.

For instance, the witness claims she saw the German tourist engage in sexual relations previously. Indeed, the witness told police that the nature of the woman’s actions should be examined.

At length, the first man according to the witness was a white male. After that, the woman returned with the two Indian men.

The alleged rape took place near rocks on the Haad Rin Beach in a secluded spot. At the same time, the Ko Phangan police are proceeding with the case meticulously.

On Friday morning, Police Colonel Apichat had the woman escorted to the local hospital. Samples were taken for forensic analysis.

In addition, forensic officers were sent to Haad Rin Beach. They combed the area where the alleged rape took place.

Two Indian suspects identified and DNA samples collected as Ko Phangan investigation continues

Meanwhile, after studying CCTV footage of the area on Friday morning, police launched a search. Later, the two Indian men were brought in on Friday evening.

At length, they are now identified as 47-year-old Mr Vinay and 40-year-old Mr Rahul. They were interrogated at Ko Phangan Police Station by investigators.

Afterwards, officers told reporters that Mr Rahul gave conflicting testimony while simultaneously claiming a lack of memory.

In contrast, his colleague Mr Vinay remained calm and did not respond to the allegations put to the pair.

In the meantime, DNA samples were taken from the suspects and sent for analysis at Ko Phangan Hospital.

Presently, police have not yet formally charged the two Indian men. It is understood that they are awaiting definitive forensic results and a review of the case before making that decision.

