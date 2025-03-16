Thailand’s Vice Minister defends Uyghur deportation to China, slamming US criticism as hypocritical given ongoing harsh migrant repatriations. He claims Thailand acted humanely amid rising tensions, with the US imposing sanctions on Thai officials and European Union censure.

Thailand’s Vice Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ras Chaleechan, lashed out on Sunday against criticisms of the kingdom’s deportation of Muslim Uyghurs to China on February 27th. The comments by Mr. Ras come just 48 hours after the United States placed travel sanctions on Thai officials and their families in an unexpected move. Beyond that, the European Union’s parliament has censured Thailand for the action. Nevertheless, in a ferocious attack on critics, Mr. Ras pointed to a country that forcibly deported immigrants in handcuffs and shackles while showing no regard for the consequences. At the same time, he argued that Thailand had pursued the most humane option. Undeniably, the comments by the Vice Minister appeared to endorse China. Certainly, they also suggest a significant shift in Bangkok towards Beijing.

Thailand’s Vice Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again come out to defend the kingdom’s repatriation of Uyghur Muslims last month.

Ras Chaleechan, at the same time, appeared to be criticising the United States for hypocrisy over the issue. He pointed to countries flying home asylum seekers and migrants in shackles.

Mr. Ras’s comments came on Sunday, just a couple of days before a Thai delegation is to visit Kashi City in Xinjiang.

At length, they are going there to follow up on the welfare of the 40 deportees flown to China.

Thai delegation to visit Xinjiang amid scepticism over Uyghur repatriation and media scrutiny

Previously, the Uyghurs were deported to China on February 27th. This was a highly secret operation in the dead of night from Bangkok Don Mueang Airport.

The Thai delegation is to be led by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. In addition, it will include a media crew. However, even in Thailand, there is scepticism about the visit, with most observers seeing it as a PR opportunity.

In short, critics suggest that the Thai delegation is unlikely to raise issues with its hosts when it visits from Tuesday, March 18th, to March 20th.

In the meantime, Mr. Ras on Sunday insisted the decision by the Thai government was based on sound humanitarian principles.

Indeed, he also assured reporters that the 40 Uyghurs deported had voluntarily consented to the repatriation. In brief, they agreed to go home to be with their families.

US and EU condemn Thailand over Uyghur repatriation as tensions rise between Thailand and Western allies

Certainly, that is not how it was seen in Washington, DC, by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The top US diplomat and his officials have taken a tough line.

At the same time, the European Union last Thursday also passed a parliamentary resolution condemning Thailand. In addition, it called for the executive of the European Commission to take action against the kingdom.

Firstly, Thailand is in the process of negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union. It comes with the kingdom at a disadvantage, as Vietnam inked such a deal in 2019.

Certainly, Thai officials privately suggest that it is difficult to understand this. Particularly as Thailand has a superior human rights record to the Communist-ruled country.

Secondly, it is clear that Thailand’s reputation has been tarnished in Europe and this may have further unforeseen consequences. Not least because of the kingdom’s alignment with China.

On Friday, Secretary of State Rubio imposed travel sanctions on Thai officials past and present, in addition to family members.

This comes ahead of anticipated retaliatory tariffs, which are likely to be imposed by the United States on Thailand after April 2nd.

Trade tensions deepen as Thai deportation of Uyghurs sparks controversy with the US State Department

Thailand has the world’s 11th-largest trade deficit with the United States. The 2023 goods trade deficit was $45.5 billion, up 11.7% from 2022.

Significantly, the proposed deportation of the Uyghurs was initially denied by Thai officials.

Undeniably this is one aspect of the affair that has incensed the United States and Western allies. Indeed, officials misled not only to American diplomats but significantly, the Thai parliament on January 29th, 2025.

This came despite a secret decision taken by the National Security Council on January 17th, 2025. Afterwards, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Beijing in early February.

It is understood that the young PM’s meeting with President Xi Jinping cemented the fate of the Uyghurs.

It also saw a resolution to launch a cross-border crackdown on scam centres in Myanmar. Undeniably, the deportation of the Uyghurs shows clearly that Thailand has shifted deeper into China’s orbit of influence.

Minister defends deportation decision amid concerns over China’s influence on Thailand’s policy

Certainly, the comments by Vice Minister Ras Chaleechan emphasise this.

Nonetheless, the senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs official insisted Thailand had no other option. Furthermore, it would have been inhumane to have kept the Uyghurs imprisoned any longer.

At length, they had not committed any crime. They had long paid for illegally entering the kingdom. The minister’s statement appears to ignore offers by the United States, Australia, Canada and Sweden to accept the men.

Indeed, the minister himself admitted previously that Thailand was concerned about China’s reaction to that course of action.

At length, it was seen as potentially damaging to the Thai economy. Thai officials feared the consequences of China’s displeasure if the Uyghurs were sent to another country.

Minister critiques foreign country’s proposal to relocate the Uyghur Muslims to a conflict-affected African state

At the same time, on Sunday Mr Ras appeared to criticise one proposal in particular. This was from a foreign country proposing to accept the Muslims and have them repatriated to a war-torn African state.

“One country asked Thailand not to send Uyghur Chinese back to China. However, it didn’t say that they would accept those people to live with them. They offered to take them to a country in Africa (which is still experiencing conflict, fighting, and terrorism). The question is, how humane is this? Or is it just a game of geopolitics by some countries?”

In addition, he complained of the danger if the 40 Muslims were repatriated to another country. Despite the offer to take them, the Uyghurs would not easily adjust to an alien culture.

In a ferocious attack, he compared the official assurance from China regarding the well-being of the Uyghurs to life in another country.

Minister questions human rights standards of countries deporting migrants under harsh conditions

That country, he said, deported people back to their country of origin in shackles.

At the same time, that same country showed no regard for their welfare. Nor their plight once they were delivered back home on overnight flights.

“From these two points, when compared to what many countries do in deporting people back to their countries of origin. Indeed, some of them were put in handcuffs, with shackled feet. They send them without any guarantees of safety or security. Undoubtedly, some of those people may face danger to their lives. The question is, who is violating human rights? But of course, it is easier to point the finger and condemn Thailand. Certainly, it may make them not feel so guilty about their own conscience.”

The minister questioned why the same country continued to do business with China.

Meanwhile, it condemned its human rights record. Certainly, in his statement, there was no denying which side the Thai Vice Minister was taking in this dispute.

Vice Minister defends deportation to Xinjiang citing deaths in detention and humanitarian concerns

Vice Minister Ras then again argued that the deportation of the Uyghurs to Xinjiang was the humane alternative. He made the point that two Uyghurs had died while detained.

These deaths occurred at the infamous Suan Phlu Immigration Bureau detention centre in Bangkok.

“While many countries say they do not believe in China’s commitment, they continue to interact, trade and do business with it. What does this say? Those Uyghurs have been detained for more than ten years without any charges. Is it a serious human rights violation to detain people without any charges, even for a single day? But it is surprising that many people, including some human rights activists, agree that they should be detained indefinitely. Certainly, no better and more feasible solution has been proposed, with the result that they would die in prison. Indeed, two of them have already died while in captivity,” thundered Mr. Ras.

