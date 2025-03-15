Thailand faces international backlash after the US sanctions officials over the forced deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China, while the EU censures the kingdom and trade talks are jeopardised. Tensions rise as Thailand defends its controversial actions.

It’s been a bruising week for Thailand in the international arena as the fallout from the deportation of 40 Uyghurs on February 7th kicks in. On Thursday, the European Union parliament censured the kingdom and called for retaliation from the European Commission linked with free trade talks with the kingdom. Then on Saturday, the US Secretary of State, in an unprecedented move, placed sanctions on Thai officials in the government responsible for the forced deportations of the Uyghurs to China. However, on Saturday, the Vice Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not only defended the Thai decision but also attacked the current United States administration for its treatment of Canada.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sanctioned Thai officials linked to the overnight repatriation of 40 Uyghurs to China on February 7th.

Enquiries in Thailand have since led to revelations that the operation was kept a secret within the Thai government. Furthermore, there are growing concerns that what appears to have been the forced returns of the refugees will damage the kingdom.

On Thursday, the European Union’s parliament in Strasbourg passed a vote of censure on Thailand for the act. Indeed, the MEPs called on the European Commission to take appropriate actions against the Southeast Asian country.

EU parliament censures Thailand over repatriation of 40 Uyghurs impacting ongoing free trade negotiations

In particular, they cited ongoing negotiations between Thailand and the bloc on a free trade agreement.

Afterwards, on Friday, Senator Nantana Nantvaropas warned that the move had severely damaged Thailand’s reputation abroad.

Indeed, she explained that the vote on Thursday was explicit and clear.

“Of course, because it is a method that the world community has standards for human rights. If we meet that standard, there is no problem. But if we meet a level lower than the standard or a rule that other countries do not accept, it will be difficult for us to be in the world community in terms of society and economy,” Senator Nantana explained.

Meanwhile, the sanctions announced by Mr. Rubio are historic.

In addition, they come at a particularly sensitive time for Thailand. Firstly, this week, the kingdom was hit by President Trump’s worldwide tariff on steel and aluminium.

Thailand’s growing trade deficit with the US is heightened by President Trump’s tariff on aluminium exports

Significantly, Thailand exported ฿17 billion ($505 million) of aluminium to the United States in 2024. This was a 65.56% rise from 2023 and additionally, the opening months of 2025 saw a further 86% rise. The tariff fare rises from 10 to 25%.

Speaking to Reuters on Saturday, Murray Herbert of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) was stunned by the move. Indeed, the Southeast Asia expert told the news agency that this was the first time ever Thai officials had been sanctioned.

Certainly, it will make the Thai government nervous ahead of the April 2nd retaliatory tariffs date set by Washington. Thailand presently has the 11th largest trade deficit with the United States. Undoubtedly, it faces the prospect of raised tariffs across the board on a range of goods. In brief, the United States will match Thailand’s charge on its exports.

However, the analyst suggested there may be hope.

“Thailand should probably keep quiet for now because it is the country with the 11th largest trade surplus with the US. It is like being plastered on the forehead, but it is not certain whether it will survive. We will have to wait and see in April when Trump announces retaliatory tariff measures,” Mr. Herbert said.

Thailand’s sensitive political situation worsens as Rubio sanctions Thai officials amid trade tensions

In the meantime, Mr. Rubio made clear his disappointment and indeed anger at the actions taken by Thailand. Previously, in January, Mr. Rubio had indicated a positive approach from the United States to solve the problem.

Indeed, it has since been confirmed by third-party countries and Thai officials that no less than four countries were open to taking the Uyghurs. These are the United States, Canada, Australia, and Sweden.

Last week, a senior Thai official admitted as much. At the same time, he admitted that the reason for the deportations was pressure from China. Vice Minister Ras Chaleechan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was speaking to Reuters.

“Thailand could face retaliation from China that would impact the livelihoods of many Thais,” he revealed.

Although he did not elaborate on what form this retaliation might have taken. Nor how serious it might have been. In short, the government determined that sending the group to China was the “best option.”

Thailand faces backlash after revealing Uyghur deportation details to committee before House of Representatives on Wednesday

The nature of the late-night repatriation was revealed on Wednesday before the House of Representatives Committee on Law, Justice, and Human Rights.

It quizzed officials before it, from the Ministry of Justice, Immigration Bureau, and other agencies. In short, it particularly wanted to know why its members had been misled by government officials on January 29, 2025.

Previously, the committee members had been assured that there were no plans to deport the Uyghurs. Certainly, this was just one week before the overnight operation.

The committee heard that a decision had been taken on January 17th by the National Security Council to carry out the deportations of 40 Uyghurs. These were men who had been detained in Thailand for over 10 years. Significantly, 11 Uyghurs remain in the kingdom.

Officials told the committee they were later informed of the decision by the National Security Council. After that, officials from the Chinese Embassy visited the Suan Phlu detention centre in Bangkok.

Disturbing questions raised in Thailand’s House concerning anti-torture law and Uyghur deportations

Committee Chairman Kamolsak Leewama, an MP for Narathiwat from the Prachachat Party, led the questioning.

In short, he was told that the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act (2022) does not apply to immigrants. This was an official from the Immigration Bureau.

Furthermore, the officer told the panel that their facility in Bangkok lacked the resources to furnish a video recording facility at the main detention centre. Basically, it was only a live CCTV monitoring system.

Questioned further by committee members as to whether the Uyghurs had sent repatriation forms, the parliamentary members were told no documents were available. Indeed, these were collected and taken by officials at the Chinese Embassy.

Concerns grow as Thailand’s perceived ties to China prompt Taiwanese investors and tourists to reconsider

The hearing raised disturbing questions about the 2022 anti-torture law, particularly that it does not apply to non-Thai nationals.

The fallout from the Uyghur repatriation comes ahead of visits by several Thai officials and a media delegation to Xinjiang over the coming days.

Certainly, there are concerns that such a visit will not assure the public that the Uyghurs are being treated well. Indeed, pictures distributed by China have been less than convincing. In short, they appeared to show staged interactions with the Uyghur Muslims under a controlled environment.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Taiwanese investors have concerns and indeed tourists are revising plans not to invest and visit Thailand. In short, this is because of the perception that the country is now increasingly influenced by China.

However, no official announcement has been made yet. Presently, Taiwanese nationals are cautioned about travelling to either Laos or Cambodia on this basis.

Thai vice minister defends repatriation of Uyghurs as the government faces mounting international scrutiny

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ras Chaleechan defended the action by Thailand.

He pointed tout social media reactions to a Reuters report on Mr. Rubio’s move. In short, he said that most people understood Thailand’s decision. He said the move was the right one from a humanitarian point of view.

Undeniably, it shows that relations between Washington DC and Bangkok are on a potentially downwards slope.

Further reading:

US issues terror alert for its nationals in Bangkok following the repatriation of 48 Uyghurs to China

Finally, hope dawns for jailed Uyghurs as incoming US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promises support

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit

Crackdown on illegal foreigners sees American teacher arrested in class and Russian at his restaurant lunch

Immigration boss warns that a new crackdown on foreigners flouting Thai laws has begun

UK man claims FBI investigating the death of 41-year-old American held at Thai immigration jail in May