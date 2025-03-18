Violence and tensions escalate in Pattaya as a Swiss man is arrested for attacking a Thai man in the street. Meanwhile, a transgender gang is accused of prostitution and disturbing the peace near Walking Street, adding to growing unrest between tourists and locals.

On Monday, Pattaya Police arrested a giant-sized Swiss man who jump-kicked an already prone man on the street last Saturday. The arrests came after video footage of the incident incensed online viewers. Stefan Buhler was taken into custody at 1 pm at an upmarket residence in the Nong Prue area. The arrest follows heightened tensions in Pattaya between foreign tourists and Thais, which now regularly overflow into violence. Certainly, this has prompted Pattaya City Police to take a tough line in the world-renowned but notorious resort city.

Pattaya police moved on Monday, March 17th, to arrest a gigantic Swiss man following a violent brawl on Saturday evening. Previously, on Pattaya 2 Road, the Swiss man violently attacked a Thai man as he lay prone on the street.

In short, Stefan Buhler charged and kicked the smaller man with his legs. Indeed, the assault may have been a lot more serious were it not for a motorbike taxi drivers who intervened. At length, hthey pulled the 35-year-old black-clad attacker from the Thai man.

Video of Swiss man kicking Thai man sparks online outrage and public criticism in Pattaya

Afterwards, the Swiss national appeared to calm down. He climbed onto his motorbike and slowly made his way through traffic to journey home. However, the video footage captured in a clip was published online. Naturally, it drew sharp criticism given the nature of the assault. In particular with his feet on an already fallen and smaller man.

The video clip, significantly, showed the Swiss man’s leg impacting the smaller Thai man’s face.

It is understood that previously, the Thai man had crashed his motorbike into the Swiss man’s vehicle. Both were navigating Pattaya’s streetscape. Presently, there are many foreigners in Pattaya, including Europeans, Brits, Austrailians and Americans.

After that, it appears that the Thai man argued with Mr Buhler and may have inadvertently hit the towering Swiss national with his helmet. Therefore, the bigger European man lashed out.

Swiss man arrested by Pattaya police after retaliating against Thai man in violent street altercation

Mr Buhler was arrested by Pattaya police on Monday at a luxury apartment complex or residence in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung in Chonburi, specifically at Soi Phra Tamnak in Pattaya.

He was tracked down in a joint operation between Pattaya City Police Station and Tourist Police. The arrest took place at approximately 1 pm. Certainly, Mr Buhler explained to police that he was simply retaliating after being struck by the Thai man.

Nevertheless, he still faces the prospect of prosecution for the incident, which police are treating as a serious offence.

Pattaya police appear to be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to violence in any situation.

It comes as there are clearly tensions between holidaying foreigners enjoying the nightlife in the notorious resort.

Pattaya is particularly famous for its nightlife and prostitution across the world. Indeed, UK tabloid newspapers often refer to it as ‘Sin City’.

Tensions rise in Pattaya as violent incidents involving foreigners and locals continue to escalate

Similarly, readers avidly read reports of goings-on in the city in these journals, including crime and vice reports across the globe.

At the same time, Pattaya is one of Thailand’s biggest tourist draws, with a large proportion of visitors to Pattaya often having first spent time in Bangkok.

Last week, police pressed assault charges against a Soi 6 entertainment centre bouncer after he assaulted a British tourist.

The 33-year-old bouncer, Mr Saraut, had previously tried to avoid the UK man after he was refused entry. However, he was forced to retaliate when the 63-year-old lunged at him on the street.

Despite this, he was later arrested by Pattaya City police and charged.

Indeed, even on Monday morning, hours before the Swiss man’s arrest, there was another public confrontation. This time, the incident involved a gang of very aggressive transgender women.

Local transgender gang accused of prostitution and disturbing the peace near Pattaya’s Walking Street

Locals subsequently explained to reporters that a gang of these women patrol one street in particular. Basically, they have declared it their own for the purposes of business.

The street is near Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street, which is home to sex-for-sale bars and other adult entertainment venues.

At 1:07 am, video footage of an incident in which a 34-year-old transvestite woman known as Fah Sai confronted a foreign tourist, surfaced. In what appeared to be a heated exchange, she sharply slapped the tourist in the face. In turn, he punched her back.

After that, the heated verbal exchange continued. The video was published by increasingly concerned locals living in the area.

In brief, they claim many transvestite women are soliciting prostitution. At the same time, they are creating regular nighttime disturbances in the early hours of the morning.

