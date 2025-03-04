DSI panel to decide on a criminal probe into the 2024 Senate election which could spark political crisis

A DSI panel’s decision on a Senate election probe may trigger a major political crisis, exposing alleged collusion and deepening rifts in Thailand’s ruling coalition. Senators unofficially linked to Bhumjaithai fiercely resist the move as tensions escalate.

A key decision by a special cases panel at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) could place a time bomb under the current coalition government. In short, it could eventually lead to a political and constitutional crisis. At length, the committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of the Pheu Thai Party must decide on Thursday whether to let the DSI investigate claims of collusion and vote orchestration in last year’s Senate election. The sensational claims relate to the last national polling stage held at the Muang Thong Thani complex in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok. On Monday, senior DSI officers suggested that a screening committee had concluded there was enough evidence to prosecute criminal charges. In the meantime, the probe is being fiercely resisted by senators, many of whom are unofficially aligned with the Bhumjaithai Party in government.

A crisis of significant proportions is brewing in Thai politics. On Thursday, a special high-powered committee at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) must decide whether to open a criminal investigation into last year’s controversial Senate election.

The high-powered committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai met last Tuesday and postponed its decision. Significantly, the police chief, General Kittirat Phanphet, and even his representative failed to attend the highly consequential meeting.

Senators move to block DSI probe into 2024 Senate election as tensions escalate in Thai political sphere

The proposed criminal investigation has already drawn a furious response from members of the Upper House.

On Friday, February 21, Senate President Mr. Mongkol Surasajja led a large group of senators who held a meeting in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

In short, they denounced the move and have in turn called for a criminal probe. This would target both Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

The background to this turmoil is the sudden appearance after last year’s election of a large group of senators with indirect links to the Bhumjaithai Party. This comes despite denials by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

However, it is thought that up to 140 senators, or over 60% of the upper house, belong to this group, known as the blue group in Thai politics.

More significantly, it has moved aggressively in recent months to stifle and indeed frustrate the ruling party’s efforts to reform the 2017 Constitution.

DSI investigation into Senate election fraud centres on final voting round at Muang Thong Thani conference

In summary, the investigation being proposed by the DSI focuses on the final round of voting in the Senate election. In brief, this took place last June in Nonthaburi at the Muang Thong Thani Conference Centre.

Basically, during that poll, complaints were made to the Election Commission. Afterwards, they were ignored. Indeed, it was reported that Election Commission officials allowed voters to bring documents into the individual polling stations with them, which are now referred to as ‘cheat sheets’.

Subsequently, the Election Commission ordered an investigation and allowed the results of the poll to be announced. One of the claims made by critics is that the Commission’s investigation was essentially carried out by its own staff into its own senior officials. In the meantime, the Commission is still ostensibly investigating the election itself.

DSI cites substantial evidence of wrongdoing in the Senate election, including ‘cheat sheets’ left behind

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) this week indicated that it has substantial evidence. In particular, there has been reference to large amounts of accumulated evidence.

However, investigators also say they have additional evidence, including some cheat sheets left behind after the poll.

The DSI is investigating the poll for breaches of the Organic Law on the Acquisition of Senators 2018, in addition to Section 116 of the Criminal Code. The latter is a potentially more serious offence. Consequently, the sitting senators implicated in this matter are fighting back tooth and nail.

Senate leaders intensify efforts to resist charges as legal battle over election fraud gathers momentum

They are led by Senate President Mr. Mongkol Surasajja and the First Vice President of the body, Police Colonel Kob Atchanakitti. In addition, Police Major General Chattawat Saengphet, another senator, has emerged as a key player in efforts to fight off the charges.

Over the weekend, Police Major General Chattawat, who is on a key Senate legal panel, attacked the proposed investigations. In brief, he said that under the 2017 Constitution, sitting senators must be free from state interference in their oversight role.

At the same time, he criticized both the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). He said both organizations have significantly failed to uphold the law in Thailand. Specifically, they had failed to punish wrongdoing.

At length, he made oblique references to the treatment of state prisoners and the failure to root out endemic corruption.

Justice Minister Thawee insists new evidence supports prosecution as DSI committee readies key decision

On Monday, Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong, for instance, revealed that there was more significant evidence. In particular, he insisted that this had not yet been seen by the media.

On Monday afternoon, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suravut Rangsai of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) addressed the media. The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation referred to case number 151/2024.

In short, he indicated that a screening committee had adjudged that there was evidence for a prosecution. However, that would be a decision that could be made by the high-powered committee meeting on Thursday, March 6th. In short, he said that there was reasonably, enough evidence to support prosecutions.

In particular, he specified Section 209 of the Criminal Code relating to secret societies. Furthermore, he referenced Section 116(3) on sedition. In addition, he suggested that there were grounds for money laundering charges.

It comes following publication of a list of candidates from the Muang Thong Thani polls in the media over the weekend. On Monday, Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong underlined that people on such a list were not necessarily guilty of any wrongdoing.

The lists were linked to the final round of Senate voting on a national basis in June 2024. The document was certainly not leaked by the DSI. Indeed, he suggested it was found by a citizen at the conclusion of the voting and forwarded to the media.

Council of State raises concerns over DSI probe while Senate enquiry targets justice minister and officers

The Justice Minister also played down reported concerns expressed by the Council of State over the proposed police probe. In brief, it was suggested that the body, charged with legal oversight, had questioned the power of the DSI to undertake such an investigation.

“The Council of State was speaking in principle about non-interference of independent public agencies,” Minister Thawee said. The minister also dismissed calls for criminal actions against the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) chief from Senate members.

However, such calls are due to be pursued by a Senate enquiry, pushed by Police Major General Chattawat. Senator Chattawat is targeting both the Justice Minister and senior DSI officers.

Finally, all eyes will be on the high-powered special access committee of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Thursday. The question is whether a criminal investigation into the 2024 Senate elections will get the green light.

Presently, the poll is under review by the Election Commission. If the DSI Committee refuses to approve the special access, it may forward it to another agency to investigate.

If the investigation is given the go-ahead, it promises to raise the political stakes. Indeed, it will constitute a new element in Thailand’s rising levels of political instability.

Growing tensions between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai signal deeper government fractures as pressure mounts

Undoubtedly, it will further create division at cabinet level between the Bhumjaithai Party and the ruling Pheu Thai Party. These divisions are becoming too significant to ignore and in recent weeks have been impacting the government’s performance.

The split between the Bhumjaithai Party already extends to three significant land disputes being adjudicated by the Land Department at the Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, there are differences over the regulation of cannabis as well as constitutional reform. Furthermore, elements in Pheu Thai are concerned about the influence wielded by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as Minister of the Interior.

Certainly, it comes following negative polling for the government in last Sunday’s National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) opinion poll.

In addition, it will further add pressure on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The young PM is already facing a censure motion before parliament at the end of March.

