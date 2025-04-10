US academic Paul Chambers was granted bail but is fighting visa revocation. Arrested under lèse-majesté and the 2007 Computer Crime Act, his prosecution has sparked US concern. A House panel will hold a hearing on April 17th to address the case and its broader impact in Thailand including on academic freedom.

US academic and media expert Paul Chambers was granted bail on Wednesday evening but is still fighting to save his visa. Police at the same time have searched his offices at Naresuan University and seized items including a laptop. The arrest and prosecution of 58-year-old Mr Chambers has alarmed the US administration and indeed many observers in Thailand. He has been charged under Article 112 lèse-majesté Criminal Code provisions and the 2007 Computer Crime Act. He was released on Wednesday evening from Phitsanulok Central Prison but must wear an ankle bracelet. In addition, he must report to the Immigration Bureau every 30 days. His lawyers have until Friday to resist the revocation of Mr Chambers’ visa.

At length, this will impact the American’s life in Thailand where he has lived since 1993. On April 17th the House of Representatives will explore the prosecution and has invited key parties in the case to attend. Lawyers for US academic Mr. Chambers are currently seeking the reversal of the decision by the Immigration Bureau, which revoked his visa to stay in Thailand.

It comes as Mr Chambers was finally granted bail on Wednesday evening. The security deposit was ฿300,000 ($8,800) in addition to conditions.

Following this, Mr Chambers is obliged to wear an ankle bracelet and must report to the Immigration Bureau every 30 days.

US academic Paul Chambers arrested under lèse-majesté charges after voluntarily reporting to police on Tuesday

The well-known academic and media expert on Thailand, particularly in relation to politics and the military, was arrested on Tuesday. This occurred after he voluntarily reported to Phitsanulok Police Station.

Previously, an arrest warrant had been issued for the American, who has lived in Thailand since 1993. The warrant stemmed from the prosecution of Mr Chambers under Article 112 of the Criminal Code for lèse-majesté.

This section of Thai law, enacted in 1956, deals with offences against the monarchy, particularly the King and his close family. For many Thais, legal provisions concerning the monarchy are considered sacrosanct.

Indeed, an effort in 2023 to amend the law resulted in the dissolution the following year of the Move Forward Party. In essence, the Constitutional Court ruled such political activity was beyond acceptable norms in Thailand. The party notably won the 2023 General Election.

Additionally, 58-year-old Mr Chambers faces charges under the draconian 2007 Computer Crime Act. This criminalises false statements or those which may threaten national security in Thailand.

Paul Chambers and wife deny lèse-majesté charges related to webinar on military reshuffles in Thailand

Following this, Mr Chambers and his wife, Professor Napisa Waitoolkiat, who is the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, denied the charges.

Essentially, the charges relate to a webinar in which Mr Chambers participated in October 2024. It was organised by a Singaporean group. At length, Mr Chambers spoke about recent military and police reshuffles in Thailand.

The promotional blurb for the event, published on an academic website, reportedly included material considered offensive to the monarchy. However, Mr Chambers has stated that he did not author the blurb and had no role in its publication.

“I did not write the copy in question,” he said. The webpage has since been altered. However, despite denying any involvement in creating or disseminating offensive content, the police proceeded with the prosecution. Later, they objected to Mr Chambers being granted bail.

US State Department and international organisations raise alarm over the prosecution of Paul Chambers

Subsequently, the US Department of State and spokeswoman Tammy Bruce expressed alarm at these developments. In particular, the controversy has reignited US concerns about freedom of speech rights in Thailand.

Certainly, this has been impacted not only by strict lèse-majesté laws but also by the Computer Crime Act and defamation laws.

Human Rights Watch condemned the arrest and demanded Mr Chambers’ immediate release, calling the case a serious threat to academic freedom.

Amnesty International’s Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong also warned that the prosecution may serve to intimidate other academics and journalists.

“The visa revocation is meant to send a message to foreign journalists and academics working in Thailand, that speaking about the monarchy could lead to consequences,” he said.

Notably, a member of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) was recently sentenced to two years in prison under Section 157, another provision of the Criminal Code. Professor Pirongrong Ramasoota, a commissioner of the NBTC, was found guilty of ‘dereliction of duty’.

This stemmed from actions related to a major Thai telecommunications company’s advertising on TV channels.

Legal contrast in Thailand’s strict lèse-majesté laws compared to Western norms in freedom of speech cases

This case highlights a stark legal contrast in Thailand compared to Western norms. Previously, members of the public have received harsh sentences under lèse-majesté provisions.

For instance, courts have imposed consecutive jail terms for each action or offence deemed injurious towards the monarchy. There is undoubtedly strict legal enforcement of the law.

Following his arrest and court appearance, Mr Chambers was taken to Phitsanulok Central Prison. He was subsequently released on bail on Wednesday evening. Before this, his lawyers attempted to negotiate his visa status with the Immigration Bureau.

They have until Friday to appeal the visa revocation under the 1979 Immigration Act. Even if the appeal fails, immigration officials have indicated that deportation would not take place until court proceedings are concluded.

His passport has been seized, and he must report to the immigration office in Phitsanulok province every 30 days. Nonetheless, these legal proceedings jeopardise his career and work in Thailand, particularly at Naresuan University.

Mr Chambers’ academic career in Thailand has been a long one. However, it has also generated antipathy from arch-conservatives, particularly in Phitsanulok.

Police search Mr Chambers’ Naresuan University office and seize materials as lèse-majesté investigation widens

Police previously conducted a search of Mr Chambers’ office at Naresuan University, seizing a laptop and other materials. The complaint against him was filed by the Third Army Region, which has also been summoned to explain its actions before parliament.

Meanwhile, the United States has shown significant interest in this case. Mr Chambers is a highly respected figure, and his prosecution underlines concerns about free speech in Thailand.

This case may indeed influence trade discussions between the Thai government and the US administration. Especially given recent tensions over Thailand’s deportation of Uyghur Muslims to China.

In American media, Thailand has been described as still under the influence of junta factions, contrary to the democratic image the kingdom aspires to portray. This perception is exacerbated when considering that Mr Chambers denies any involvement with the offending content or website.

Mr Chambers has spent decades in Thailand, always mindful and responsible in his commentary within the international media.

Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong, a researcher at Amnesty International, suggested on Wednesday that the prosecution serves as a warning to others, particularly foreign journalists and academics, about discussing the monarchy.

No trial date set yet for Paul Chambers as scrutiny continues in Thailand, at the House of Representatives

As of now, no trial date has been set for Mr Chambers. On April 17th, the House of Representatives Committee on Military Affairs will address the matter, confirmed by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, deputy leader of the opposition People’s Party.

The Third Army has been invited to appear before the panel, and a representative from the US Embassy in Thailand has been requested to attend as an observer.

Mr Chambers holds a PhD in political science from Northern Illinois University and is widely recognised as an authority on civil-military relations in Asia. His published works include Khaki Capital: The Political Economy of the Military in Southeast Asia and Praetorian Kingdom: A History of Military Ascendancy in Thailand.

His prosecution stands out as a rare instance of a foreign national being charged under Thailand’s lèse-majesté laws, which critics argue are being increasingly employed to curb dissent. “This baseless prosecution poses a serious threat to academic freedom and free speech in Thailand,” said a Human Rights Watch spokesperson.

