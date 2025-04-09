State Department says it is closely monitoring the case of US academic Paul Chambers jailed on Tuesday

The US State Department is closely monitoring the jailing of academic Paul Chambers in Thailand under lèse-majesté and cyber laws. His arrest deepens a growing rift over human rights as tensions rise following Uyghur deportations and new US trade tariffs.

The arrest and imprisonment of respected American academic and media expert Paul Chambers on Tuesday has not been well received in the United States. Mr Chambers has been charged under Thailand’s Article 112 Criminal Code provisions and the draconian Computer Crime Act of 2007. On Tuesday, the State Department in Washington DC issued a stern warning to Thai officials and authorities that it is carefully monitoring developments. Indeed, following the Uyghur deportations at the end of February, this latest point of tension could not be coming at a worse time for Thailand. It comes as Thailand’s Minister of Finance travels to Washington DC to negotiate trade, with US business interests and officials following President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 36% tariff regime on Thailand’s exports. Certainly, it also highlights a growing rift between the two treaty allies, particularly with regard to free speech and human rights.

The US State Department has issued a stern warning to Thai authorities about the treatment of American academic and scholar Paul Chambers. It comes after the Phitsanulok Provincial Court denied bail on Tuesday to the well-known law lecturer who is charged with an Article 112 lèse-majesté offence.

Chambers and his lawyers met with Phitsanulok police on Tuesday by appointment; subsequently, he was arrested and charged.

Bail denied as Chambers faces lèse-majesté charge and officials cite flight risk and foreign status

Later, he was brought before the court with the police opposing bail, citing the severity of the charges and his status as a foreigner.

Mr Chambers has lived and worked in Thailand since 1993. His wife, Associate Professor Napisa Waiturakiat, is the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Phitsanulok authorities have moved to revoke Mr Chambers’ visa. Simultaneously, the well-known military and geopolitical expert denies the charges against him.

At this time, he faces charges under the Article 112 lèse-majesté provision in addition to the draconian 2007 Computer Crime Act. The United States has long expressed concerns about the widespread use of these measures to stifle freedom of expression in Thailand.

Visa revoked and further charges filed as US condemns Thailand’s use of restrictive speech laws

A statement issued on Tuesday from a spokeswoman at the State Department, Tammy Bruce, made US concerns clear.

Firstly, it underscored that the US government takes assistance to its citizens abroad very seriously. It also emphasized that US officials are in contact with the Thai government.

The statement went on to highlight US reservations about the Thai lèse-majesté provision, particularly its use by authorities to suppress the rights to freedom of expression of others.

While noting that Thailand is a treaty ally, it stated that the US would be monitoring developments closely.

In the meantime, Paul Chambers has been admitted to Phitsanulok Central Prison in the Sang Thong district of the province. Phitsanulok, located approximately 320 kilometres from Bangkok. It is known for its capital city, Phitsanulok City, which also serves as the seat of Naresuan University.

US warns over freedom of expression as Chambers sent to prison in Thailand’s northern province

Last week, university officials became aware of the issue. Before that, on Monday, March 31, 2025, an arrest warrant had been issued for Mr Chambers. However, police later agreed to his surrender on Tuesday morning.

Afterwards, facing the prospect of imprisonment, Mr Chambers spoke with CNN in the United States. He admitted he was intimidated, preparing for the possibility of “15 years in prison.” Indeed, his apprehension may be justified.

Later, it emerged that the charges against the highly respected academic stemmed from a webinar in October, organized by the Singapore Institute of Southeast Asian Studies. Ultimately, it appears the offending statement was misattributed to the webinar. It was a foreword or advertisement.

Certainly, Mr Chambers and his legal team clarified that he did not write or post this advertisement on the website.

Chambers warned of a 15-year sentence after charges linked to a misattributed quote from a webinar event

“He denies all allegations. He did not write or post this advertisement on the website,” said Mr Akarachai Chaimaneekarnkaset of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) on Tuesday. Furthermore, Mr Chambers pointed out that he has no affiliation with the website or the materials published on it.

The charges stem from the Third Army’s complaint filed with Phitsanulok Provincial Police. The Third Army is also headquartered in Phitsanulok.

Nevertheless, this must be understood against a backdrop of growing hostility towards the United States among conservative factions in Thailand. Indeed, it is understood that conservative groups in Phitsanulok have long campaigned for Mr Chambers’ removal from Naresuan University.

Meanwhile, coverage of the affair in the United States has reminded the US public of Thailand’s turbulent history. This includes the country’s 13 successful coup d’états. In recent days, the current government has been portrayed in America as a continuation of previous junta governments.

Conservative pressure grows as Third Army complaint fuels long campaign to oust US academic in Phitsanulok

“The United States strongly supports freedom of expression around the world. We regularly call on Thai officials, both publicly and privately, to protect freedom of expression in line with Thailand’s international obligations,” said a State Department official to CNN in coverage of Mr Chambers’ arrest and prosecution.

The legal action against Mr Chambers comes just weeks after Thailand defied the United States and deported 40 Uyghur Muslims.

Certainly, that case already strained relations between Thailand and the new US administration. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is known as a hawk on China, particularly in defence of human rights and US interests.

Following that, many high-ranking officials were sanctioned, including travel bans to the United States. It is understood that some of these individuals were cabinet members.

This latest strain on Thai-US relations also coincides with Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira’s upcoming travel to Washington DC to discuss the massive 36% tariff imposed on Thai exports to the United States.

Relations sour further amid Uyghur deportations, Chambers case and rising diplomatic tension

Of course, this also relates to Thailand’s unofficial relationship with China. In particular, its implications for its alliance with the United States. Undoubtedly, the decision regarding the Uyghur deportations has eroded trust. Certainly, the arrest and prosecution of Mr Chambers will further strain US-Thai relations.

Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science expert at Chulalongkorn University, warned that the Thai military may face repercussions as a result. On Tuesday, Mrs Thitinan warned that the case would draw attention to the army’s role in this prosecution.

“This case further suppresses academic freedom and stifles Thai ideas. It undermines the intellectual and research ecosystem essential for driving Thailand’s economy forward.”

