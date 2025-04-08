US University lecturer Paul Chambers jailed over lèse-majesté charge as Phitsanulok Court denies bail

US lecturer Paul Chambers, jailed in Thailand on a lèse-majesté charge, after being denied bail by Phitsanulok Court. The Naresuan University expert faces charges under the Criminal Code and Computer Crime Act, marking the first such case for a foreign resident in over a decade.

A respected American academic who has lived in Thailand since 1993 was jailed in Thailand on Tuesday. This came about following a decision by Phitsanulok Provincial Court to reject bail for Naresuan University lecturer Paul Chambers. Previously, Mr Chambers had been arrested by Phitsanulok Police by appointment on Tuesday morning. He is charged with the offence of lèse-majesté under Article 112 of the Criminal Code. In addition there is a further offence under the 2007 Computer Crime Act. Last week, the American professor and regional defence expert was made aware that a complaint had been filed against him by the Third Army to police. It is the first time in over a decade that a foreigner has been charged under the lèse-majesté criminal provision.

A well-known and accomplished US academic who has worked in Thailand since 1993 was being held by Phitsanulok Provincial Court on Tuesday after he was denied bail. Earlier on Tuesday, 58-year-old Paul Chambers, who is a highly respected lecturer at Naresuan University, met with a senior police officer at Phitsanulok Police Station in the Muang district.

Mr Chambers was accompanied by his wife, Associate Professor Napisa Waiturakiat, who is Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok.

Naresuan University lecturer Paul Chambers charged under lèse-majesté and computer crimes laws

Phitsanulok is an important province in northern Thailand, dominated by Phitsanulok City. It is also the base for Naresuan University, a highly regarded educational institution with liberal values.

Previously, last week, it was reported that Mr Chambers was facing charges. Indeed, an arrest warrant for Mr Chambers was issued last Monday by the Phitsanulok Provincial Court. Eventually, it was discovered that a complaint had been filed against him by the Third Army.

The lecturer is charged under Article 112 of the Criminal Code on lèse-majesté. Furthermore, Mr Chambers is also facing charges under the 20207 Computer Crimes Act.

These are extremely serious criminal offences in Thailand. One count under Article 112 can lead to a 15-year jail term. Hundreds of people have been prosecuted under this law in recent years, particularly since protests against the government erupted in 2020.

Thai army directly files lèse-majesté complaint against Chambers in legal first for an academic

The arrest warrant — Chor. 245/68 — was formally issued on 31 March 2025. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed that the Third Army Region directly filed the complaint in this case. This is believed to be the first time the Third Army has filed such a complaint directly against an academic.

The last foreigner, also an American, to be prosecuted was Mr Joseph Gordon back in 2011. Mr Gordon was convicted of publishing a link to a banned book in Thailand. He was sentenced to two and half years in prison but later pardoned.

On Tuesday, Mr Chambers was accompanied by his wife and Mr. Akkharachai Chaimaneekarnkaset from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre. He was further supported by a representatives of the United States Consulate in Chiang Mai.

In an appointment to meet the Superintendent of Phitsanulok Police Station, Police Colonel Watcharapong Sitthirungroj, and other officers at 9 am, the police chief outlined the charges specified in the arrest warrant.

Charges include computer data threats and lèse-majesté under Thai criminal national security law

The charges included “defaming, insulting, or expressing malice towards the King, the Queen, the Heir Apparent, or the Regent; importing false computer data into the computer system in a manner likely to damage the security of the country or cause panic among the public; disseminating computer data that may affect the security of the Kingdom.”

According to Human Rights Watch’s Sunai Phasuk, the authorities agreed initially not to detain Chambers immediately but to allow him to formally acknowledge the charges at the police station on Tuesday morning.

Mr Sunai later told CNN that this case is likely to draw “international attention and scrutiny the army wants to avoid,” adding that it “tightens the lid on academic freedom.”

After the academic was detained by police and taken to Phitsanulok Provincial Court, it was confirmed later in the afternoon that the court had refused bail.

There was a formal objection from the police. Basically, the court saw the accused as a foreigner facing potentially severe punishment. Hence there was a heightened risk that the defendant may flee.

Phitsanulok Court denies bail citing flight risk for foreign academic facing national security charges

Following the hearing, Mr Chambers was taken by officers and kept in a secure room. Meanwhile, his lawyer attempted to lodge an appeal with the Court of Appeal. However, as of Tuesday evening, he was to be sent to Phitsanulok Prison in the Wang Thong district.

Certainly, during Tuesday’s legal proceedings, Mr Chambers’ wife, Professor Dr Napisa, was visibly upset. She repeatedly told reporters that the charges had nothing to do with her husband.

Indeed, it is not clear what the charges against Mr Chambers entail. Some reports suggest it may be linked to a recent webinar.

Mr Chambers himself reportedly told reporters by phone: “I believe I’m the first non-Thai in years to face this charge.” He added that while he felt “intimidated” by the situation, he was being supported by the U.S. embassy and by colleagues at the university.

Shock and disbelief as well-known foreign academic detained under law seldom used against outsiders

Paul Chambers is a recognised expert on military capabilities and defence positions in Southeast Asia. In addition to publishing a number of bestselling books, he is also a regular contributor to prestigious publications such as Jane’s Defence Weekly.

His speciality is the Thai military and militaries across Asia. In particular, his up to date analyis on present-day tensions btween China and the United States. His two highly regarded books are “Praetorian Kingdom: A History of Military Ascendancy in Thailand” and “Khaki Capital: The Political Economy of the Military in Southeast Asia.”

Certainly, he has been a target of certain conservative factions in Thailand. Notably, in the last two decades, these political groups have been suspicious of American activities in Thailand, particularly those funded by the recently curtailed USAID which supported political and progressive groups in the kingdom.

However, Mr Chambers has previously been seen as a neutral observer. In essence, he is an academic whose views are respected and balanced.

His arrest on Tuesday and the charges against him are deeply shocking, especially given his long tenure in Thailand. In addition there is his status as an accomplished and respected academic expert.

Chambers’ wife says research provoked backlash and warns of worsening climate for academic freedom

According to Assistant Professor Dr Napisa , his wife, she was shocked that an arrest warrant was issued before any summons was made. She explained: “This is the first time that the Third Army Region has filed a complaint against an academic by itself.”

After that, she speculated that it may have stemmed from Dr Chambers’ extensive and critical research into the Thai military. This may have displeased high-ranking officers. She added that the accusations “have nothing to do with Dr Paul.” However, the matter sets a troubling precedent for academic freedom in Thailand.

Dr Chambers is a lecturer and special advisor on international affairs at the ASEAN Community Studies Institute. This is in turn within the Faculty of Social Sciences at the well known university.

He is known for serious and intensive research on civil-military relations, particularly in Southeast Asia. His academic output includes not only books but numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals.

Human Rights Watch’s Sunai Phasuk further warned that Dr Chambers had long been a target of ultra-royalist groups. Indeed, he clamed they had launched smear campaigns and previously called for the revocation of his visa. In addition, they attempted to have him expelled from the university.

He said, “This case will reinforce the closing of Thai minds and undermine the intellectual and research ecosystem. This is necessary to foster ideas and innovation to propel the Thai economy forward.”

