Peace breakthrough as Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim secures prisoner releases and new ceasefire in Burma

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim achieves a breakthrough in Burma, securing the release of 4,800 prisoners and extending the ceasefire. He holds talks with both the Burmese junta and opposition groups, aiming for peace and humanitarian relief amid ongoing conflict.

On Thursday at the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed stunning progress after Wednesday’s engagement with Burma’s junta head General Min Aung Hlaing. Firstly, the release of 4,800 detainees last night by the regime which seized power in a coup d’état on February 1st 2021. Furthermore, he revealed that he had talked to senior representatives of the National Unity Government in Burma. Therefore, there would be a continuation of the ceasefire presently in force. It will continue beyond next Tuesday, April 22nd. Indeed, Mr. Anwar sees the prospect of a peace process in the conflict-hit Southeast Asian country.

Malaysian Prime Minister on Thursday confirmed that his discussions on Wednesday with Myanmar’s junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing were fruitful. Indeed, so fruitful that on Wednesday night, 4,800 detainees were released by the junta.

Certainly, this was intended as a signal of goodwill from the junta to further engagements in talks. At the same time, at a press conference at the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok on Thursday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had another revelation.

He revealed that he had already on Thursday spoken with senior representatives of the National Unity Government.

National Unity Government seen as a genuine rebel coalition with civil and militia backing for a Federal future

This is the entity that leads the rebel opposition. Indeed, it comprises many MPs formerly elected in the last fair election held in Burma. This was in November 2020.

Significantly, it has forged a coalition of former Burmese elected representatives, the civil polity, and powerful ethnic militias. The shared vision is a new, more flexible Federation of Burma.

The National Unity Government also commands the People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF), which is fighting the despised Burmese military, the Tatmadaw. In the meantime, it is also embedded with or fighting closely alongside ethnic militia units.

Previously, on Tuesday and Wednesday, there was opposition to the initiative launched by the ASEAN chair. This emerged in Malaysia, Bangkok and Burma, centred around a lack of engagement with the pro-democracy groups. Indeed, the National Unity Government is presently winning the Burmese civil war.

Presently, the junta is weakened, with only 30% of the civil war and now earthquake-affected country’s townships in its control. Certainly, there are questions about how long General Min Aung Hlaing’s forces can hold out. Undoubtedly, the rebel groups have been targeting the Burmese capital Nay Pyi Taw and the country’s key commercial city of Rangoon in recent months.

Junta remains on defensive as ceasefire welcomed and Malaysian PM urges end to air strikes and raids

However, it is thought that the junta, with a defensive posture and supported by its air force, may hang on for years.

Certainly, the engagement with the National Unity Government on Thursday by Mr. Anwar Ibrahim was broadly welcomed. Indeed, a ceasefire extension was confirmed by the Malaysian PM. The existing ceasefire expires on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Nonetheless, this ceasefire has only been observed in areas near Mandalay where the earthquake struck. This was particularly junta-held territory. In the meantime, General Min Aung Hlaing’s air force continues bombing rebel targets—especially when it lost a key stronghold in Karen State only just in the last few days.

This saw fierce fighting and slaughter just across the border from Thailand in Tak province.

“My initial exchange with both the SAC (junta) Prime Minister and NUG has been very successful,” the Malaysian PM said on Thursday. “Our priority is humanitarian efforts. They must have a ceasefire. They must ensure the safety of all personnel helping out with the humanitarian arrangements.”

ASEAN meets in Bangkok as Shinawatra hosts post-talks gathering at a luxury hotel with regional leaders

Afterwards, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that last night, the ASEAN chair groups chaired by the former Thai Prime Minister had met after the high-level meeting. This was at the Shinawatra family Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok.

Presently, the Malaysian PM and ASEAN community will now work to revive the five-point consensus. Previously, this was the ASEAN blueprint for peace. However, it was later rejected by the junta, who instead sought to crush the rebel movement. Undoubtedly, that effort has failed. Indeed, the junta is presently in a position of acute weakness.

Mr. Anwar on Thursday particularly emphasised the work by former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in his role as an advisor to the ASEAN Chairmanship under Malaysia.

He pointed to Mr. Thaksin’s extensive range of contacts, in particular among opposition groups. Notably, the Malaysian PM warned about efforts by the junta to hold elections. He emphasised that any elections for Myanmar must come with peace in the country. Additionally, they must be free and fair.

In comments made during a Thursday press briefing in Bangkok, Mr. Anwar stressed that the willingness of both sides to extend the ceasefire was a turning point. “There will be a ceasefire and no unnecessary provocations because otherwise, the whole humanitarian exercise would fail,” he said. He added that a secure environment was essential for aid to reach those affected by the earthquake and conflict.

Latest ceasefire aims to expand access to aid zones and open the way for direct political support

The ceasefire extension follows an initial truce declared by the junta on April 2, mirrored by the NUG, after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Burma on March 28, killing more than 3,700 people and injuring over 5,100, according to humanitarian agencies.

Mr. Anwar confirmed that this latest ceasefire would aim to widen humanitarian access across contested areas, particularly those that remain inaccessible due to ongoing conflict.

As current ASEAN Chair, Mr. Anwar reiterated that the bloc could not remain passive. “ASEAN must be more engaged. The five-point consensus is our framework and we need both parties to commit. We cannot succeed if the ceasefire is partial or violated,” he said.

He further revealed that both the junta and the NUG had expressed no objection to continuing dialogue with one another under ASEAN’s facilitation.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Anwar held a direct phone call with U Mahn Win Khaing Than of the National Unity Government, where they discussed not only aid delivery but the broader need for sustained political dialogue.

According to Mr. Anwar, the NUG leader expressed a willingness to meet face-to-face at an appropriate time, opening a potential new chapter in ASEAN-led diplomacy.

Anwar meets junta leader in Bangkok and voices concern over rushed elections without guaranteed peace

In parallel, Anwar confirmed he had met directly with General Min Aung Hlaing the previous evening at the Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok.

Describing the encounter as “frank and constructive,” he said the junta leader had acknowledged the critical need for restoring stability, including the establishment of temporary medical facilities and relief centres in quake-hit zones.

He also disclosed that Dr. Thaksin Shinawatra’s advisory role was proving valuable. “I met with the ASEAN Chair advisory board led by Dr. Thaksin. His broad network of contacts, particularly with opposition factions, is key to maintaining a dialogue and building trust,” Anwar said.

Looking ahead, Mr. Anwar expressed strong reservations about the junta’s proposed elections later this year. “I’ve voiced concern that any election must be inclusive and carried out in peaceful conditions. A rushed or manipulated poll will only deepen the crisis,” he said.

Anwar insists his humanitarian push is working as ASEAN seeks long-term peace with rebel engagement

Despite the promising steps, he acknowledged that violence on the ground persists.

International monitors and UN sources report continued military operations by the junta, especially in border states such as Karen, where air strikes and village raids have not abated.

Nonetheless, Mr. Anwar insisted that this week’s developments mark the start of a broader political process.

“We are not naïve, but we are committed. We will continue to engage both sides. Our objective is peace, reconciliation, and the well-being of all Myanmar’s people,” he concluded.

