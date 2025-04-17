Thaksin Shinawatra hosts Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and Burma’s junta leader for a controversial dinner in Bangkok amid tight security and diplomatic tensions. The meeting sparks debate over ASEAN’s engagement with Myanmar’s isolated military regime.

With journalists barred and amid high security, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra hosted talks on Myanmar at a family-owned hotel in Bangkok on Thursday. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined the former Thai premier for a controversial dinner meeting with General Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of Burma’s isolated junta. The high-level summit has, in the meantime, drawn criticism from sources in Malaysia, Myanmar and indeed Bangkok. In short, there are fears that the Burmese dictator is using the March 28th earthquake in his country to bolster his position. Especially so when his junta and armed forces are on the back foot, now only controlling 30% of the civil war-torn federation.

Amid tight security and a ban on journalists, former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra entertained both Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Burma’s military junta leader for dinner on Thursday evening. The venue was the Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok, owned by Mr Thaksin’s older daughter.

The dinner was held in Thaksin’s role as a personal advisor to the ASEAN chair, a post currently held by Prime Minister Anwar.

Reports indicated that Mr Thaksin had arrived at the hotel early and was waiting for his guests inside.

Thaksin Shinawatra hosts dinner in Bangkok with Anwar Ibrahim and Burma’s military junta leader

At the same time, Prime Minister Anwar arrived at the hotel at 2:42 pm. He had earlier held a meeting at Government House with Mr Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

After that, at 2:55 pm, another convoy arrived bearing General Min Aung Hlaing. The reviled leader of Burma’s junta is not recognised globally by most countries.

Witnesses noted that the convoy included an official car for the Myanmar ambassador. In addition, there was a van bearing the sign “MMR 04”, the code for Myanmar, confirming the general’s arrival.

Shortly afterwards, at 3:00 pm, Surakiart Sathirathai, president of the Asian Peace and Reconciliation Council and a former Thai foreign minister, was seen leaving the hotel. This suggested that earlier discussions had taken place before the main dinner.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and General Min Aung Hlaing arrive for dinner amidst heightened security

Security at the hotel was extremely tight. Malaysian security services had earlier swept the building, along with Thai police. In addition, an ambulance from the Police General Hospital was stationed outside in case of emergencies.

Plainclothes and uniformed officers were posted throughout the venue. Meanwhile, media access was strictly barred. At length, journalists were confined to designated observation zones along the road.

However, this meeting is controversial. Indeed, it has been criticised by opposition leaders in Malaysia, such as former Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah.

Firstly, he described the meeting as a step in the wrong direction. This comes despite Prime Minister Ibrahim’s insistence that the mission on Thursday was a humanitarian one.

The Malaysian PM claims he wants to ensure the safety of Malaysian rescue workers who remain in Myanmar. Furthermore, he wished to see the ceasefire, set to run from April 2nd to April 22nd, extended.

Malaysian opposition criticises controversial dinner between Anwar Ibrahim and Burma’s failing dictator

Before his Bangkok trip, Mr Anwar declared Malaysia’s continued humanitarian support for Myanmar. For instance, this includes maintaining a field hospital staffed by the Malaysian armed forces.

He also emphasised ASEAN’s ongoing commitment to the Five-Point Consensus. Nevertheless, he underlined that this particular engagement was strictly humanitarian in scope.

Nevertheless, the April 2nd ceasefire has been patchy. It only exists in areas under the junta’s control where emergency and relief work is taking place.

The earthquake in Myanmar, which killed over 3,600 people, was predominantly in junta-controlled areas. In the meantime, it displaced 3.5 million people and destroyed 5,000 buildings, notably many in the junta’s artificial capital Nay Pyi Taw.

On Thursday, former Malaysian Foreign Minister Abdullah criticised the Bangkok initiative. Ultimately, he said he did not understand discussions with a despot who was losing the country’s civil war. Presently, General Min Aung Hlaing’s junta only controls 30% of Myanmar.

Critics question the wisdom of ASEAN’s diplomatic efforts after meeting with Burma’s military chief

He also warned that allowing the general to use a natural disaster for political gain was dangerous. He suggested that “the junta must not be allowed to normalise its international relations through the pretext of disaster diplomacy.”

Abdullah reiterated that ASEAN, including Malaysia during his time in office, had consistently withheld recognition from the military regime. Instead, they opted to engage the democratic opposition and civil society.

At the same time, despite the ceasefire, it is using its air force to bomb rebel-held areas. The former Muslim foreign minister called instead for engagement with the democratic National Unity Government.

Indeed, many international organizations now accord more respect to the Burmese shadow government than the junta.

Critics urge ASEAN to engage Myanmar’s National Unity Government rather than the despotic military junta

Significantly, this is a full-blown civil war. It is not particularly an insurgency. The goals of the National Unity Government, which include ethnic militias and its People’s Defense Armed Forces (PDF), include the elimination of the country’s Tatmadaw.

This is the despised armed forces of Myanmar. The once-powerful military has dominated politics in the Federation since its independence in 1948.

“The ASEAN chair’s meeting with the junta general is a step in the wrong direction, especially when nothing has been mentioned about engaging the NUG, NUCC and the people’s stakeholders,” Mr Abdullah said.

Indeed, it echoed another powerful statement on Wednesday from the National Unity Government and Karen National Union.

National Unity Government and ethnic groups criticise ASEAN’s engagement with Myanmar’s junta leader

“The military junta led by Min Aung Hlaing is a perpetrator of clear violations of the ASEAN five-point consensus,” the statement declared. In short, this was the original ASEAN bloc peace plan for Burma. Certainly, it was initially shunned by the military junta. Of course, that was before it lost its upper hand militarily.

“Any unilateral engagement with the military leader – widely regarded as a terrorist – must be approached with the utmost caution.”

A respected analyst of Burmese affairs in Bangkok, Sai Kyi Zin Soe, has warned Thailand and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. He says that General Min Aung Hlaing is simply exploiting the March 28 earthquake.

“There’s a possibility of the junta exploiting these opportunities to build up legitimacy within the ASEAN framework,” he claimed.

Analysts warn ASEAN not to legitimise Myanmar’s junta by engaging with its leader in earthquake aftermath

He added that such a move could severely undermine ASEAN’s long-standing policy. This policy has excluded junta officials from regional meetings since the 2021 coup.

On February 1st 2021, Myanmar’s military ousted the elected civilian government in an early morning coup d’état. That coup triggered the brutal and ongoing civil war.

The Thai Foreign Ministry and Malaysia’s embassy in Bangkok declined to comment on the controversial dinner. According to diplomatic sources, it was part of a broader effort to open channels for negotiation under ASEAN’s humanitarian mandate.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn did not join the dinner meeting. Nonetheless, the series of interactions between high-profile regional figures in Bangkok marked a significant diplomatic moment. Notably, it is one that will be a source of debate across Southeast Asia.

