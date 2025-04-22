Rumours swirl of a major cabinet shake-up as PM Paetongtarn hints at dropping Bhumjaithai from the government. Speculation intensifies after fiery clashes, poor poll ratings, and growing rifts in the coalition threaten political stability and economic confidence.

There were rumours on Monday evening of a radical cabinet shake-up to be announced by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday. On Monday night, some sources suggested that Ms Paetongtarn may even remove the Bhumjaithai Party from the government. Such a move, if true, would be a stunning political development, flying in the face of predictions by political pundits. Nevertheless, the PM on Monday did confirm that a significant announcement would be made.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during a visit to Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi on Monday, suggested that an announcement on cabinet reshuffle speculation would come on Tuesday.

This followed intensive behind-the-scenes activity within the Pheu Thai Party after the Songkran Festival, particularly on Friday, April 18.

Reports indicate that key members of parliament and ministers gathered to discuss a looming reshuffle, particularly in the economic ministries, with tensions between coalition partners reaching new heights.

Certainly, a fiery speech by the scion of the Chidchob family and Secretary-General of the Bhumjaithai Party in parliament did not help. On April 8th, Mr Chaichanok Chidchob vowed to never support any bill linked with casinos.

Bhumjaithai may be dropped as speculation intensifies over Paetongtarn’s big reshuffle announcement

After that, on Monday night, there was wild speculation. In short, informed sources suggested that the Prime Minister and Pheu Thai Party were going to exclude the Bhumjaithai Party from the cabinet. Certainly, this would be a massive political shock. Another earthquake if it were to come to pass.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn reportedly phoned into these internal discussions. During the call, she raised concerns about recurring conflicts between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.

Indeed, it was the PM who is reported as having suggested that removing Bhumjaithai from the coalition might resolve long-standing friction. Her intervention has added weight to speculation that the reshuffle could go beyond minor adjustments.

The reports suggest that this came up over the weekend, with the Prime Minister holding discussions with key party activists and handlers. Certainly, the proposal was transmitted to her.

Analysts warn removal of Bhumjaithai could destabilise coalition during national economic turmoil

Certainly, such a move would fly in the face of nearly all Thai political pundits and observers. Indeed, such a move would make the coalition unstable. This, coming at a time of economic turmoil, may be disturbing for the kingdom.

Adding further fuel to the speculation was a moment on Monday when Paetongtarn was asked directly about a cabinet reshuffle and the Bhumjaithai Party.

Notably, she declined to respond directly. Instead, she smiled, laughed, and shook her head before repeating that she would address the issue on Tuesday. Her evasiveness was widely interpreted as confirmation that big changes were on the horizon.

In addition, it is also strongly rumoured that Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan may be for the chop. This came following a National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll on Sunday. 57.02% rated the minister poorly. This is despite Mr Pichai’s efforts to open up new markets and particularly forge a trade deal with the European Union.

At the same time, the same poll showed that 48.35% want to see a cabinet reshuffle as soon as possible.

Public support reshuffle amid poor poll ratings for commerce minister and political uncertainty

It is noteworthy that the NIDA poll’s findings appeared to be a sensitive matter for the Prime Minister. When approached by reporters to comment on the results, especially the public’s dissatisfaction with the economy, Ms Paetongtarn again brushed off the question with a one-word response: “Tomorrow.”

The rumours on Monday night suggested a return of the Palang Pracharat Party to government with its 20 seats. Certainly, the Thai political world will be awaiting Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s announcement on Tuesday.

The possible inclusion of the Palang Pracharat Party appears to be a contingency plan should Bhumjaithai be removed. With its 20 MPs, the party could provide the parliamentary support needed to shore up a new governing coalition.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul appeared both tense and flustered at cabinet reshuffle speculation.

He told reporters he was glad his ministry was number six on the public list for change. However, he said he would prefer it if it was last or not on any list at all.

Palang Pracharat tipped for a comeback as Bhumjaithai faces possible ousting from the coalition cabinet

Minister Anutin lamented the loss of time and energy spent on speculation and rumours linked to such reshuffles. Certainly, he made it clear that the Bhumjaithai Party did not want to see any changes to its ministries.

Political sources have suggested growing irritation over legislative disagreements.

However, with rising frictions on many fronts between the Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai Party, a coup de grâce may be in the offing. This has been caused by the Bhumjaithai Party’s ambiguous resistance to the Entertainment Complex Bill.

It has particularly antagonised Pheu Thai Party insiders. Before that, there is controversy over the Senate election, land ownership disputes, the legalisation of cannabis, and the stalling of constitutional reform.

Significantly, this also comes as Thailand finds itself in a momentous situation due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Not only is this an economic crisis but also a geopolitical one as China aggressively ramps up its stance in an increasingly dangerous trade war.

