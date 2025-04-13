Rising anger and tension between the main coalition parties in government after Chidchob scion’s speech

Coalition in crisis as Bhumjaithai scion slams casino bill, fuelling fury in Pheu Thai ranks. Land scandals, cannabis rifts and a Senate probe deepen tensions. As top MPs lash out, fears grow that the fragile alliance may not survive the political storm.

Tensions within the Thai government reached a new high this week as the scion of the Chidchob family from Buriram Chaichanok Chidchob fired a shot across the bow of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. In an extraordinary outburst in parliament, he vowed never to vote in favour of any casino bill. The controversy was followed the next day by a Bhumjaithai Party deputy speaker warning, as he closed this parliamentary season, that it may be the last. Despite all of this, there is a consensus that the government will stick together. However, it has become clear that it lacks the character and drive to get anything achieved—particularly any policy initiative from the ruling party. Indeed, the week ended with rising anger within Pheu Thai.

Certainly, since March 27th when the Thai cabinet agreed to the Entertainment Complex Act or Casino Bill, it has not been a good run for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Firstly came the March 28th earthquake, then the US tariffs and after that, rising opposition to the casino law.

This comes despite futile efforts by the Prime Minister to argue that the Entertainment Complex Act is not all about gambling and casinos. In short, it is. For instance, even though it has initially erected entry conditions of a ฿50 million deposit and only approved casinos covering 10% of developments, the casino is the heart of the attraction for investors.

Prime Minister struggles to defend casino bill amid backlash, economic shocks and US tariff pressures

Basically, no property developer will pay a ฿5 billion licence fee with a ฿1 billion annual renewal fee otherwise. In short, not for a place to develop another shopping centre with hotels and entertainment attractions. It is all about the proposed casinos. Casinos to cater for the super-rich. Who at the same time also attract mafia and grey capital.

Meanwhile, bills like the move to legalise cannabis in 2022 do not have public support. Politically speaking, it is a loser. Economically speaking for the country, the prospects are also dubious.

Certainly, the casino executives interested in developing in Thailand say it will boost tourism. Indeed, Chief Brand Officer Kevin Clayton of Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macau made a compelling case. That was in March while visiting Thailand before the government gave the project the green light.

Presently, the bill is on hold. It was pulled from being presented to parliament on April 9th. Indeed, it was a move very well-received by the coalition’s partner. However, perhaps it was too well received.

Doubts over economic and political viability of casinos deepen as key legislation is abruptly withdrawn

Afterwards, Mr Chaichanok Chidchob, the son of Bhumjaithai Party de facto leader Newin Chidchob of Buriram, made an extraordinary speech in the House of Representatives. Initially, he enthusiastically praised Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, particularly for her decision to put the country first and withdraw the bill.

However, then he put the knife in.

“I would like to announce in the parliament that I, Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob, the eldest son of Mr. Newin and Mrs. Karuna Chidchob, I am the secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party, will never agree with casinos. And not just this bill, but every bill after this, even the bills of the Bhumjaithai Party that we have thought up and presented for the benefit of Thailand. I will not consider it because, for me and everything that I have studied, there are urgent matters that are much more important,” said Mr. Chaichanok.

Although Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul downplayed Mr Chaichanok’s stance as personal and emotionally driven, it was impossible to ignore. With Bhumjaithai being the second largest party in the ruling coalition, the absence of its support means the bill is unlikely to pass through the House.

Young Bhumjaithai leader denounces casino bill in dramatic speech that threatens coalition unity

The reactions were explosive even within a coalition that needs to stick together. At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin quickly apologised to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

However, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai for Pheu Thai was less forgiving. He asked who was the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party?

In short, the incendiary speech by Mr Chaichanok deepened already brooding tensions between the Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai Party. These tensions are growing from land disputes linked with the Shinawatra, Chidchob and Charnvirakul families to lingering resentments on both sides of the legal status of cannabis.

One high-profile dispute involves the Shinawatra family’s controversial ownership of the Alpine Golf Course, while Bhumjaithai’s political base is linked to land in Khao Kradong, Buri Ram—land reportedly tied to Newin Chidchob and now under scrutiny as it sits on property belonging to the State Railway of Thailand.

With both cases being reviewed by ministries controlled by the rival parties—the Ministry of Interior for Alpine and the Transport Ministry for Khao Kradong—the conflicts further strain the fragile alliance.

Rival land scandals and cannabis policy deepen ethnic and political tensions inside the fragile coalition

Undeniably, Pheu Thai still believes cannabis should be re-criminalised while Bhumjaithai sees it as a signature achievement.

Then there is a Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigation into the Senate election. Simultaneously, the Constitutional Court is also reviewing that probe. Both the Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai could forfeit their positions.

On the other hand, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is said to have evidence of widespread collusion and vote-buying in the Senate election. That Senate is thought to be controlled by the Bhumjaithai Party. Indeed, the 140 or so seats are the target of the criminal probe.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin has consistently denied any knowledge of his party’s involvement in the Senate election last year. Simultaneously, the upper house was intrumental in the last six months to thwart and frustrate constitutional changes. Another Pheu Thai iniative scotched.

Meanwhile, this week, Bhumjaithai unveiled a new logo. It ditched the red for an all-dark blue, one-colour emblem. Certainly, Dr. Wira Wangsajjachok, a lecturer at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Naresuan University, says that it is a move by the Bhumjaithai Party to become the standard-bearer of the conservative right in Thailand.

Corruption probe, cannabis split and rebranding expose deeper ideological fault lines in coalition

These strategic moves are occurring as the Pheu Thai Party finds itself constrained with stagnant economic growth. Meanwhile, there is growing concern about Mr. Thaksin’s unofficial role. On one hand, he is still the ruling party’s greatest political asset; on the other hand, he is also its greatest liability.

In conclusion, there is a feeling the Bhumjaithai Party is preparing to make a move or indeed for a move to be made against it. The party is uniquely Thai and linked to Big House politics in the kingdom. Therefore, opinion polls do not truly reflect its strength.

Stithorn Thananithichot of the King Prajadhipok’s Institute noted the alliance is delicately poised, with neither side willing to force a rupture yet. Certainly, Bhumjaithai has grown politically more agile and electorally confident.

However, Pheu Thai still holds the prime ministerial position and the legal power to dissolve the House. For both, an early dissolution is risky. Pheu Thai risks losses amid its current slump, and Bhumjaithai may not gain enough to form a government.

On Thursday as parliament was wound up, Deputy Speaker Paradorn Prissananantakul of Bhumjaithai Party had a warning. Significantly, he said it may be for the last time.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai edge toward political showdown as fears of early dissolution re-emerge

Undoubtedly, at this time, there is anger within the Pheu Thai Party benches. This weekend, veteran Pheu Thai Party MP Prayut Siripanich admitted that. He said that ‘good feelings towards each other’ were gone. Meanwhile, Sutin Klangsaeng, the respected former Defence Minister and MP for Maha Sarakham, insists the government will last.

Discussing the matter, Mr. Adisorn Piengkes made the Pheu Thai anger regarding Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob’s parliamentary statement clear. It came as Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Bhumjaithai Party notably suggested the young MP was emotionally upset. Simultaneously, he intimated that PM Paetongtarn understood this.

However, Mr. Adisorn’s words were sharp and harsh. “If you don’t want to join the government, then get out. Bhumjaithai, hurry up and get lost. Don’t be a crocodile blocking the canal. And don’t be selfish. Don’t put on airs and oppress others. It’s disgusting.”

For many in Pheu Thai, the shock came not only from Mr Chaichanok’s bluntness but from the attack’s nature. Prayut Siripanich later confirmed that many MPs were unsettled by the speech. “This kind of politics—we are not familiar with it,” he said. He added that he, too, found it uncomfortable. “We just asked each other, what is going on?”

Pheu Thai fury spills into the open after blunt Bhumjaithai attack leaves MPs shocked and confused

Nevertheless, analysts caution that a full collapse remains unlikely for now. Cabinet reshuffles may be used as tools for negotiation. At the same time, Bhumjaithai would be expected to insist on maintaining its share of ministries.

If Pheu Thai grows too dominant, it risks further defections from smaller political families. Certainly, this has not been the trend. But if it grows too weak, the populist People’s Party will surge instead.

For now, the Pheu Thai–Bhumjaithai marriage of convenience continues under mounting strain—more brittle, more bruised, but not yet broken. In the meantime, Thailand faces a mounting economic crisis which may eventually intrude on political game-playing.

