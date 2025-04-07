Casino bill in peril: hit by fake news blast and strong objections from top legal eagles and academics

Casino bill in trouble: Fake news about Thaksin ultimatum sparks chaos, while top legal experts and academics warn of political turmoil. Concerns grow over social impact, Chinese influence and constitutional violations, as opposition intensifies.

The Casino Bill or Entertainment Complex Act was hit with two blows on Monday. Firstly, Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong was forced to scramble following a false news report carried by respected online media outlets. The news suggested that former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra had threatened coalition partners with expulsion for failure to support the measure. After that, academics and former constitutional drafters warned that the proposed bill could plunge Thailand into political turmoil. Indeed, they described the nature of the new law as outside what is ethically acceptable in Thailand.

Pheu Thai on Monday was forced to refute fake news reports. These reports authoritatively suggested that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had given an ultimatum to coalition partners over the Entertainment Complex Act or casino bill. Certainly, the bill is to be introduced in April on Wednesday. At the same time, it is subject to growing and more widespread opposition.

In particular, on Monday, former constitutional writers said the bill risked plunging the country into political chaos.

Former constitutional drafters warn casino bill could violate the Constitution and damage public trust

In short, they asserted that it may violate the Constitution, which strictly controls national policy-making. Thirty former drafters of the 2007 constitution made the claim.

For instance, they included high-profile experts such as Jaran Pakdithanakul, Chirmsak Pinthong, and Vicha Mahakun. At the same time, they issued an open letter to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasatja.

They called for the bill to be withdrawn, arguing that any acts associated with the draft law were deficient in moral value and integrity. Furthermore, it could violate the ethics expected of politicians.

The group warned, firstly, that the legalisation of casinos and online gambling was not essential for the kingdom at this time. Furthermore, they noted that the Prime Minister’s policy speech last September mentioned entertainment complexes. However, it made no mention of either gambling or casinos.

Experts claim the bill could violate the National Strategy Act and trigger constitutional challenges

In addition, there was a very real likelihood of the measure being declared unconstitutional. For instance, it could fall foul of both Section 65 and 75 of the 2017 Charter.

Secondly, acts associated with preparing or materialising the draft law may also contravene the National Strategy Act. In short, this junta provision seeks long-term economic prosperity and security by adhering to the sufficiency principle.

Meanwhile, Section 65 requires any government policy to align with the country’s 20-year national strategy. In addition, Section 75 calls for a fair distribution of economic benefits and self-sufficiency in the economy.

Indeed, many people have been angered by the requirements to access Thai national casinos, which will require bank deposits of over ฿50 million.

At the same time, this element of the bill is expected to be amended. Nevertheless, it does highlight the exclusive nature of such establishments. For instance, a single entry fee admittance will be ฿5,000 or approximately 1 week’s wage for an average Thai.

Tourism minister criticises false reports about Thaksin ultimatum and calls for accountability from media

Nonetheless, in the short term on Monday, Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong furiously lashed out at false reporting in online media.

His reaction came approximately an hour after news reports related to ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The reports alleged that Mr. Thaksin had informed coalition leaders—including the Bhumjaithai Party, United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party, Democrat Party, and the Prachachat Party—that if they did not support the Entertainment Complex Act in its first reading on April 9, they would be expelled from the coalition government.

However, Mr. Surawong firmly denied this, questioning the credibility of such claims and demanding to know where the evidence was.

At length, these reports suggested that Mr. Thaksin had given an ultimatum to Pheu Thai’s coalition partners. In effect, that lack of full support for the bill would result in exclusion from the cabinet.

Among the parties concerned are the Bhumjaithai Party, the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party, the Democrat Party and the Prachachat Party.

Political leaders express concerns over external influence on Pheu Thai party and potential government collapse

Certainly, there was dismay in political circles after the reports emerged. Significantly, as former Election Commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn pointed out, it would mean undue influence by an outside party on both the Pheu Thai Party and the government.

This later could collapse the government and see the ruling party disbanded by the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, senior cabinet minister Mr Surawong lamented the lack of care and due process in today’s online media coverage. Particularly, he asked who would take political responsibility for the damage done to the ruling party?

Afterwards, there was speculation on where the news report had come from. Certainly, it can be seen as part and parcel of the cut and thrust of Thai politics.

Undeniably, it can often be dirty and underhand.

The government whip committee has since held discussions on the matter. Afterwards, Pheu Thai’s leader, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, invited coalition partners for talks to clear the air and ensure unity.

Minister of Tourism criticises irresponsible media, warns against political damage from false reports

“Do as you please because we can’t do anything. After the news comes out, we have to come and correct the news that is not true. As for whether people believe it or not, we can’t stop them. So when it is said that the news source reported that, ask which news source. We can say that the news source reported that we have already talked to the opposition. But we don’t know what the truth is. So we say that doing politics like this is going backwards. You can say whatever you want out of nowhere.”

“It’s not right. The media must be strong and principled because nowadays, mainstream media is one thing, but online media is another. I understand that the media must work fast because there is high competition. But when the news comes out like that, we are damaged. Who will be responsible for us?” said Mr. Surawong.

Nevertheless, the casino proposal has touched a nerve among the Thai public. Protests outside Government House have been building. At the same time, it is reported that the Muslim Prachachat Party in the government coalition has reservations.

Minister of Justice voices concerns over the potential social and criminal impact of legalising casinos

Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong is the standard bearer in the cabinet. He is also the only Buddhist MP for the party. However, this minister also has some concerns. Notably, legalising casinos will draw people of ill repute to Thailand and further exacerbate crime.

He did not attend the March 27 Cabinet meeting, when the draft bill was approved, citing prior engagements.

Additionally, he has not discussed the law with the other eight MPs from his party. His stance has since drawn criticism, even from within the Prachachat Party. Yala MP Sukarno Matha publicly opposed his position.

The Muslim MP questioned the economic benefit of such a move. He additionally cited concerns about its social and religious impact.

On the other hand, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has vehemently defended the proposal in the last few days.

Indeed, he says it is essential after the blow from US President Donald Trump’s new tariff regime. Thailand therefore must move to increase revenue-generating schemes. This proposal was one.

Worries grow over growing Chinese involvement in Thailand’s proposed casino industry and potential risks

In truth, there is a growing view in Thailand that the casino industry is dominated by Chinese interests. Consequently, it will attract further Chinese capital to Thailand. Certainly, this is what we have seen in Cambodia and Laos where casinos are often interchangeable with crime sites.

Former charter writers have warned this opens the door to corruption. They also say there is little legal safeguard to prevent an upsurge in gambling-related crime or online betting addiction.

They further expressed concern the bill would fail to deliver rewarding returns to the state despite using national land.

The Pheu Thai-led government is in the meantime seeking to emulate Singapore and Macau with successful casino operations.

This is because these are part of massive and expensive entertainment complexes. For instance, these sites often have theme parks and multiple 5-star hotels, all operated by worldwide brands.

Chinese-owned Galaxy Entertainment Group shows interest in investing in Thai casinos despite concerns

Recently, the Chief Brand Officer of Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macau, Kevin Clayton, visited Bangkok. The top executive of the Chinese-owned industry giant spoke enthusiastically about the prospect of investing in Thailand.

This is despite a proposed ฿5 billion upfront licence fee and an annual renewal payment of ฿1 billion as proposed by the bill. Indeed, on March 27th, Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat was expecting a new era for Thailand’s tourism industry.

Of course, that was before Friday, March 28th, and an earthquake that shook Bangkok. Since then, the involvement of Chinese grey capital in a collapsed building disaster has exacerbated matters.

Indeed, that tragedy has emboldened scepticism and hostility nationwide towards Chinese involvement in the Thai economy.

Meanwhile, opposition from academia has intensified. The Chiang Mai Doctors’ Group has joined the ranks of those warning of social fallout.

Wirangrong Dabbaransi, head of the Network of Universities for Reform, has called for a protest at Chulalongkorn University.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill’s first reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A Senate panel has already been set up. It seeks to study its likely impacts, signalling the road ahead may be long and contentious.

