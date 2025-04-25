Russian tour guides and travel firms suppressed in Phuket task force operation led by Tourist Police

Tourist Police in Phuket arrest two Russians for illegal tour guiding and fine two firms in crackdown on foreign-run operations. Four companies targeted as local complaints rise over expat encroachment in Thai tourism during ongoing visitor slump.

Tourism police in Phuket and other official agencies launched a task operation targeting Russian nationals operating tourist-related concerns on the holiday island. At length, two Russians were arrested for working illegally as tour guides, while four firms were placed under investigation, with two instantly fined. The move comes in response to discontent expressed by local tourist operators about foreign encroachment in the trade reserved for Thais.

Thailand’s tourist police have taken decisive action against illegal tourism activities in Phuket. It comes as the country’s tourism economy is starting to struggle. In particular, this year the country has seen the number of Asian visitors nosedive.

Certainly, Chinese arrivals are down significantly to little more than 6,000 per day, the equivalent of 2 million visits a year. A key problem identified by tourism sector operatives is encroachment from foreign firms operating illegally.

This is especially true in Phuket and more particularly among Russian expats who have flocked to the kingdom in large numbers since the Ukraine war.

Two Russian nationals arrested for working as unlicensed tour guides in joint Phuket police crackdown

On Wednesday, the Tourist Police in Phuket arrested two Russian nationals. They were engaged in tour guide activity in contravention of the Foreign Business Act.

In addition, the police fined two tour companies in a targeted operation.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkachai Siri. At the same time, they worked in collaboration with other police and enforcement units. In particular, the Southern Region 2 Tourist Business and Guide Registration Office. Indeed, a combined task force conducted the sweep yesterday.

The arrests occurred at two separate locations: one at Laem Tukkae public beach pier on Koh Siray. After that, the other was at Baan Hin Rom Pier in Klong Khian, Takua Thung district of Phang Nga. The Russians in question were certainly caught red-handed. They were openly operating as tour guides without the required licenses, according to Tourist Police officers.

Tour companies fined for failing to provide Thai guides and not submitting required documents to police

Additionally, two tour companies faced penalties for regulatory breaches under Section 33 of the Tourist Business and Guide Act.

These included failure to submit tour guide work orders for inspection. In addition, there was a failure to provide licensed Thai guides to accompany tourists. These violations were discovered during an inspection at Wat Khao Kok Kloy Waterfall in Kok Kloy, Phang Nga.

Despite the high-profile nature of the operation, the police withheld key information. These were the specific identities of the arrested Russians. The fined companies have also not been disclosed by authorities.

Officials have pledged to intensify inspections. They have promised to maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards unlicensed tourism operations that flout Thai laws.

