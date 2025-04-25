An Uzbek tourist was arrested in Pattaya after funding his Thai holiday with thousands in counterfeit $100 US bills. Police tracked him using CCTV after a currency exchange flagged suspicious notes. Officers are probing links to a wider network and urging vigilance.

A 31-year-old Uzbek national has been collared in Pattaya for financing his trip to Thailand with forged US currency. Mr Iskandar Khuja was arrested on Friday at his hotel in Pattaya’s Nongprue area. Later, the tourist told how he had visited Turkey before travelling to Thailand, where he picked up the forged currency. Local police became involved when a local exchange exchanged fake notes for ฿80,000.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arut Sapanon, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, led the investigation. Officers quickly reviewed CCTV footage from the shop and nearby areas.

Uzbek suspect identified and arrested at Pattaya hotel after police track him using CCTV surveillance footage

As a result, they identified the suspect as Mr Iskandar Khuja, a 31-year-old Uzbek national.

Soon after, police located him at a hotel in central Pattaya. The hotel is in the Nongprue Subdistrict of Banglamung District, Chonburi Province. Officers moved in and arrested him without incident.

During a thorough search of his hotel room, police found more evidence. Two receipts from local currency exchanges were lying openly on the bedside table. In addition, they discovered several more US $100 bills concealed inside his shoulder bag.

According to police, the notes were clearly fake. Officers counted 30 counterfeit $100 bills in total. That adds up to $3,000 in fake currency.

The suspect was taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. He was also transported along with the seized evidence for official processing.

Suspect confesses to bringing counterfeit currency from Turkey to finance stay and spend freely in Thailand

During interrogation, Mr. Khuja confessed to smuggling the fake dollars into Thailand. He told officers he had brought the counterfeit currency from Turkey. His goal, he said, was to use the notes to fund his trip.

He admitted exchanging the fake US dollars for Thai baht at currency booths around Pattaya. Furthermore, he revealed that he had already begun using the money for everyday expenses. This included food, shopping, and transportation.

Because of this confession and the physical evidence, police charged Iskandar Khuja with possession and use of counterfeit US currency. Under Thai law, it is a serious offence to knowingly use forged foreign currency.

Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, issued a public statement following the arrest. He urged any businesses that may have accepted fake currency from the suspect to come forward. Additionally, he invited them to file formal complaints at the Pattaya City Police Station.

Police warn exchange operators to stay alert and report suspicious activity as investigation continues locally

To prevent similar crimes, Colonel Anek also issued a warning to currency exchange operators. He asked them to remain alert and report any suspicious behaviour without delay. According to him, prompt action can make a critical difference.

“Currency exchange booths are often the first point of contact,” he said. “If staff feel unsure about a transaction, they should contact police immediately.” He added that officers are available 24 hours a day and ready to assist at any time.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate. They are now checking whether the suspect may have been part of a wider network. As part of the inquiry, authorities will review CCTV footage from other exchange booths in Pattaya. They are also examining the serial numbers on the seized notes.

According to officers, the counterfeit dollars appear to be of moderate quality. At a glance, they may pass a casual inspection.

Flaws in counterfeit notes raise suspicions of broader criminal links as investigators pursue new leads

However, on closer review, the flaws are evident. The paper lacks the usual texture of genuine US currency. In addition, some security features are missing or poorly reproduced.

Although the suspect claimed to have acted alone, police are suspicious. Furthermore, investigators are also exmaining his story of bringing the fake currency into Thailand with him.

It is not yet known whether Mr. Khuja had exchanged counterfeit bills at more locations. Therefore, police are urging all currency exchanges in the region to double-check recent transactions. Any evidence of forged notes should be reported immediately.

This case has highlighted growing concerns about foreign counterfeit operations in tourist destinations. Pattaya, a popular beach city, attracts millions of international visitors every year. As a result, it can become a target for currency-related scams.

Local police said they will now tighten cooperation with financial businesses in the area. Furthermore, officers plan to launch awareness campaigns for both tourists and vendors.

Pattaya police continue inquiry while Uzbek suspect remains in custody pending formal criminal charges

In the meantime, the suspect remains in police custody pending legal proceedings. He is expected to face formal charges in the coming days.

Uzbekistan, notably, is a landlocked country in Central Asia. In particular, it is at the heart of the ancient Silk Road, previously used for trade with China. It is bordered by Kazakhstan to the north and northwest, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to the east and southeast, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to the southwest, and the Aral Sea to the northeast.

Significantly, it is also one of the countries to which Thailand unilaterally extended more generous with visa terms in the July 2024 shake-up. From July 15, 2024, its nationals can enter Thailand freely and stay for up to 60 days. The new regime was introduced by the previous government under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to boost tourism.

Indeed, like for a further 93 other countries, this stay can be extended for up to 90 days.

